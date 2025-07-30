Top-20 Power Forward Jalan Wingfield Reveals Top 8 schools
Jalan Wingfield, the son of former Seattle SuperSonics and Portland Trail Blazers forward Dontonio Wingfield, is one step closer to a commitment after narrowing down his top schools list to eight on Wednesday, according to Rivals' Joe Tipton.
Wingfield Drawing Several Interest From The SEC
The 6-foot-7 senior power forward out of Tri-Cities High School in Atlanta, Georgia, will choose between Auburn, Cincinnati, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Kennesaw State, Ole Miss, South Carolina, and Vanderbilt. Wingfield is rated as the No. 106 player in the nation, the No. 16 ranked power forward, and the No. 7 overall player in the state of Georgia in the Class of 2026, according to 247Sports.
Wingfield Has Two Official Visits Scheduled This Fall
Wingfield is scheduled to take a couple of official visits this fall, where he will visit Georgia Tech (August 22-24) and Florida State sometime in October. Wingfield is scheduled to announce a commitment sometime before his senior season officially gets underway.
Wingfield Averaged A Near Double-Double Last Season
During the 2024-2025 season, Wingfield played in 30 games where he averaged 16.0 points, 9.3 rebounds, 2.0 assists, and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 50% from the field and 75% from the free throw line.
Wingfield Is A State Champion
Tri-Cities is coming off a 2024-2025 season where they finished with a 26-6 record and won the Georgia High School Association (GHSA) Class 5A Championship taking down Woodward Academy back in March.
Before Coming to Tri-Cities
Wingfield played his freshman season at Thomas County Central, where he averaged a double-double (13.2 points and 10.5 rebounds) per game, which is where his recruitment started opening up despite the Yellow Jackets finishing with a 10-16 record. Wingfield sat out his sophomore season after transferring to Tri-Cities before the start of the 2023-2024 season.
On3 Recruiting Analyst Jamie Shaw on Wingfield
"Wingfield has an appeal to his game. A lot of that appeal for the 6-foot-7 forward comes from his floor awareness and oftentimes being in the right place. He has great length and a projectable frame. He is also a multi-level producer. Finishing with touch around the basket, pushing the break with control, and knocking down shots with touch. His body is still developing, but his current production, skill base, and frame lead to long-term intrigue.”
Could Tri-Cities Repeat As Class AAAAA Champions In 2025-2026?
The Bulldogs are heavy favorites to win the Class AAAAA Championship in 2025-2026, where they retain their leading scorer in junior point guard Tre Keith, who averaged 18.0 points and 3.9 rebounds per game last season.
