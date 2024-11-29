How the 'Golden Arches' Shaped NFL Rookie Trevin Wallace's Work Ethic: From Wayne County Star to NFL Success
CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – Within hours of returning home late from a big Friday night road game, former Wayne County (Ga.) High School standout Trevin Wallace heard his alarm begin blaring at 5 a.m.
Time to go to work.
Rated as the nation’s No. 35 overall player and No. 2 inside linebacker by 247 Sports in 2021, Wallace learned early work ethic virtues from working early-morning shifts at a Jesup, Georgia-area McDonald’s restaurant, where his mother, Adrian, served as general manager.
In a matter of hours – and a short night's sleep – Wallace went from a coveted four-star, major-college prospect to a versatile fast-food specialist. He did it all, including cleaning, frying, handling cash-register responsibilities, grilling and taking drive-thru orders.
Panthers rookie Trevin Wallace showing off work ethic
The early work ethic lessons aided Wallace, who had 96 tackles and five sacks during his senior year at Wayne County, to eventually compete at Kentucky (2021-23) and develop into a third-round draft pick of the Carolina Panthers. He recalled the toughest part of pulling up to the “Golden Arches” as the sun started to rise.
“Just getting up and going,” Wallace said with a laugh during a post-draft video conference April 26. “I did everything.”
Urged by his parents, Wallace started working when he was 16 years old.
“She's like, 'All right, come to work at five in the morning,' ” Wallace said. “I'm like, 'mom, I just got done with a game.' And she's always telling me like, 'hey, the world isn't going to slow down on you. So, you better get some money in your pocket while you can.'
“So I was like, ‘OK.’ ”
Wallace is not one to complain too much about being overworked. A four-year letterwinner at Wayne County, Wallace stood out on defense, but also lined up at wide receiver, running back and quarterback. He also returned kicks and punts.
In his final high school game, Wallace rushed 28 times for 382 yards and three touchdowns. He also played every defensive snap at his linebacker spot.
Displaying athletic diversity, Wallace claimed a state weightlifting title (335-pound power clean) and on the track and field team, he established a school long-jump record (23 feet, 4.25 inches) that stood for 44 years.
All the while, holding down a part-time job and keeping up with his schoolwork so he would remain eligible to compete for an SEC squad.
Panthers GM Dan Morgan looking for rookie growth
Panthers general manager Dan Morgan, engineering his first draft, described Wallace as an “athletic freak, a guy that can run sideline to sideline, strike ball carries and I think his ceiling is really high.
“I think he’s a guy that’s going to develop, keep developing and turn into a good linebacker for us.”
In the seven-plus months since he was selected No. 72 overall and signed his NFL rookie contract, a four-year, $5.9 million deal with a $1.15 million signing bonus, Wallace has taken over starting responsibilities and enters Sunday’s matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-6) at Bank of America Stadium tied for third on the Panthers (3-8) with 53 overall tackles.
After a pedestrian opening to the Panthers’ offseason program, Wallace’s breakout play occurred during training camp. Participating in a joint practice with the New York Jets on Aug. 15, the rookie intercepted quarterback Aaron Rodgers. In the preseason opener for both clubs two days later, Wallace debuted with five tackles, including two third-down stops to force punts.
Eleven games into his NFL career, Wallace is developing into a vital link of a promising rookie class, featuring wide receivers Xavier Legette and Jalen Coker, tight end Ja’Tavion Sanders, defensive backs Chau Smith-Wade and Demani Richardson and running back Jonathon Brooks, who debuted last Sunday.
The Panthers, who have not qualified for the playoffs since 2017 and compiled a 5-23 mark over the past two seasons, needed an influx of young talent to spark a rebuild.
Following Wednesday’s practice, Panthers coach Dave Canales credited the first-year players for being a “group that's really into it: Engaged, focused, taking coaching."
Wallace continues to take orders. Now, they’re just not at drive-ins.