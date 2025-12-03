Georgia High School Wants Penalties For Brawl Changed
After clearing up one side of the recent playoff brawl that has delayed the Georgia high school football playoffs, the other team involved is seeking some assistance.
Brunswick High School released a statement indicating that they are working with the Georgia High School Association hours after hearing that Gainesville High School will be allowed to compete in the playoffs with a full roster.
The two schools were involved in a benches-clearing brawl during a Class 5A Georgia high school football game last month. Gainesville had over 30 players suspended for leaving the bench during the incident while Brunswick had 41 suspended.
Gainesville Allowed To Continue Playing, Suspended Players Eligible To Compete
Along with the suspensions, Brunswick also faced a fine and were to be barred from the 2026 Georgia high school football playoffs.
Now, though, they are wanting lessened penalties after Gainesville was given the same treatment.
“I have had multiple conversations with the Georgia High School Association this afternoon regarding a revised resolution to the incident that occurred at Glynn County Stadium between Gainesville High School and Brunswick High School,” Brunswick athletic director Steve Waters said in a statement released through the Touchdown Club at the school. “I anticipate continuing those discussions over the next 24-48 hours. As soon as all information is finalized, I will release an official statement through the Glynn County School System and to all local media outlets.”
Incident Happened Late In Gainesville Win Over Brunswick In Georgia High School Football Playoffs
The incident happened while Gainesville was leading Brunswick in the third quarter, 42-0. The melee took over the field, as players from both sides attacked one another.
“I also want to emphasize that the Glynn County School System and Brunswick High School will continue to follow the disciplinary guidelines outlined in the Glynn County Schools Code of Conduct,” Waters said. “We are committed to holding all individuals involved accountable for their actions, regardless of the final outcome from the GHSA.”
The GHSA declared on Monday that Gainesville will be allowed to take on Langston Hughes in the playoffs, setting the game for December 5. They will also be allowed to use all of the previously suspended players after a judge overturned the decision.
Brunswick Finished 9-3 This Past Season
Brunswick finished this past season 9-3 overall, as the 42-0 loss to Gainesville snapped a three-game win streak for the Pirates.