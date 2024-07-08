Jahzare Jackson commits to Georgia; 6-foot-11 lineman won three Overtime Elite titles
The last visit Overtime Elite basketball star Jahzare Jackson took was on June 21st to the University of Georgia.
That's exactly all the 6-foot-11, 340-pound offensive lineman needed to decide that Athens, Georgia will be his new home, this time on the gridiron.
According to On3's Hayes Fawcett, Jackson committed to Georgia over Florida, Florida State and Mississippi State. Jackson is rated a 3-star prospect per 247Sports.
For the 2023-2024, Jackson spent time on the Overtime Elite circuit playing with the City Reapers, averaging 12.1 points and 7.5 rebounds per game. Jackson also played alongside Bronny James for the North Coast Blue Chips on the AAU circuit, according to 247Sports.
Here's what 247Sports has to say about Jackson as a prospect:
"Former semi-pro basketball player with a hulking 6-foot-10 frame that is making the transition to offensive tackle. Has limited experience playing actual football, which means that his technique is entry-level at best. However, has displayed impressive fluidity and agility for someone of his stature and has the posture to eventually hold his own in pass sets with his naturally wide base. Must soak up any and all coaching while embracing everyday life in the trenches, but has rare traits worth molding for the long haul with his near 7-foot-4 wingspan. Should be viewed as a boom-or-burst corner protector that will need to be stashed on a roster for a few semesters as he isn’t anywhere close to being ready for big-time college football."
