50 Week 10 Florida high school football games to watch
This week's slate of Florida high school football games isn't an easy one to dissect and choosing them on a week-to-week basis is never an easy one.
After all the Week 9 games have played out, however, we have a better idea of which contests around the Sunshine State stand out the most and there's plenty of them coming your way. All around the state, from the Florida Panhandle to the Florida Keys, there's some quality high school football action to be caught.
There are so many good matchups in-state and out-of-state that we had to pick out 50 games to watch here. Let’s take a look at the top 50 Week 10 contests we’ve highlighted heading into the week. Checkout out our weekly list of games to catch in Florida.
Oct. 21
Specially Fit Academy at Lakeland
Miami Beach at West Broward.
River Ridge at Clearwater
Oct. 24th
Ponte Vedra at IMG Academy White
King's Academy at Glades Central
Ocoee at West Orange
Piper at Monarch
Plantation at Miami Norland
Oct. 25th
St. Frances Academy (Maryland) at Clearwater Central Catholic
Plantation American Heritage at St. Thomas Aquinas
Lakeland Christian at Victory Christian
Port Charlotte at Naples
Benjamin at Delray Beach Atlantic
Riverside at Ed White
Oviedo at Evans
East Lee County at Fort Myers
Freeport at Walton
Neumann at Coral Shores
Spruce Creek at Flagler Palm Coast
Rockledge at New Smyrna Beach
Fleming Island at Middleburg
Kissimmee Osceola at Lake Wales
Orange City University at DeLand
Lakewood Ranch at Parrish Community
Eastside at North Marion
Pine Forest at Escambia
Taylor County at Gadsden County
Leesburg at Lecanto
Miami Booker T. Washington at Ransom Everglades
Tarpon Springs at Cardinal Mooney
Mandarin at Oakleaf
Wakulla at Baker County
Hardee at DeSoto County
Cardinal Gibbons at Chaminade-Madonna
Lennard at Palmetto
Eau Gallie at Lincoln
South Sumter at Dunnellon
Durant at Bartow
Riverdale at North Fort Myers
Newberry at Williston
Union County at Hudson
Fivay at Zephyrhills
IMG Academy at East St. Louis (Illinois)
Boca Ciega at Sarasota Booker
Key West at Miami Jackson
Gainesville at Vanguard
Osceola at St. Petersburg
Plant City at Newsome
Apopka at Madison County
Treasure Coast at Vero Beach
