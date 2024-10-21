High School

50 Week 10 Florida high school football games to watch

We’ve picked out 50 of the top Week 10 games involving high school teams from the state of Florida

Andy Villamarzo

Lakeland Dreadnaughts (6) Zyuan Dukes easily runs into the Winter Haven end zone for a touchdown during first half action at Denison Stadium Friday September 13 2024, in Winter Haven Fl. Ernst Peters/The Ledger / Ernst Peters/The Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This week's slate of Florida high school football games isn't an easy one to dissect and choosing them on a week-to-week basis is never an easy one.

After all the Week 9 games have played out, however, we have a better idea of which contests around the Sunshine State stand out the most and there's plenty of them coming your way. All around the state, from the Florida Panhandle to the Florida Keys, there's some quality high school football action to be caught.

There are so many good matchups in-state and out-of-state that we had to pick out 50 games to watch here. Let’s take a look at the top 50 Week 10 contests we’ve highlighted heading into the week. Checkout out our weekly list of games to catch in Florida.

Oct. 21

Specially Fit Academy at Lakeland

Miami Beach at West Broward.

River Ridge at Clearwater

Oct. 24th

Ponte Vedra at IMG Academy White

King's Academy at Glades Central

Ocoee at West Orange

Piper at Monarch

Plantation at Miami Norland

Oct. 25th

St. Frances Academy (Maryland) at Clearwater Central Catholic

Plantation American Heritage at St. Thomas Aquinas

Lakeland Christian at Victory Christian

Port Charlotte at Naples

Benjamin at Delray Beach Atlantic

Riverside at Ed White

Oviedo at Evans

East Lee County at Fort Myers

Freeport at Walton

Neumann at Coral Shores

Spruce Creek at Flagler Palm Coast

Rockledge at New Smyrna Beach

Fleming Island at Middleburg

Kissimmee Osceola at Lake Wales

Orange City University at DeLand

Lakewood Ranch at Parrish Community

Eastside at North Marion

Pine Forest at Escambia

Taylor County at Gadsden County

Leesburg at Lecanto

Miami Booker T. Washington at Ransom Everglades

Tarpon Springs at Cardinal Mooney

Mandarin at Oakleaf

Wakulla at Baker County

Hardee at DeSoto County

Cardinal Gibbons at Chaminade-Madonna

Lennard at Palmetto

Eau Gallie at Lincoln

South Sumter at Dunnellon

Durant at Bartow

Riverdale at North Fort Myers

Newberry at Williston

Union County at Hudson

Fivay at Zephyrhills

IMG Academy at East St. Louis (Illinois)

Boca Ciega at Sarasota Booker

Key West at Miami Jackson

Gainesville at Vanguard

Osceola at St. Petersburg

Plant City at Newsome

Apopka at Madison County

Treasure Coast at Vero Beach

Andy Villamarzo
