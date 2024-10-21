Top 25 Florida high school football rankings (10/20/2024)
Florida high school football has had plenty of ups and downs through the first nine weeks and now with an extra week added to the schedule, things will get a bit more hectic before the playoffs.
Upsets and close calls have filled the scoreboards as we try and configure every week who are exactly the Sunshine State's top football programs week in and week out.
This past week was no different. Plenty of exciting games were on tap, bringing to you a whole new perspective on the best out of Florida.
Here's the Top 25 Florida high school football teams after Week 9, as we see it.
High School On SI Top 25 Florida football rankings
1. IMG Academy (5-1)
Another test against a Florida-ranked club and the Ascenders passed, barely. IMG Academy went down the road to Venice and came away with a 21-16 win. Billy Miller's team can absolutely win out at this point. Toughest game will likely be against rival St. Frances Academy (Maryland).
2. Chaminade-Madonna (7-2)
Sooner or later, you had to imagine these guys would be back near the top of the rankings. The Lions walked into FIU's Pitbull Stadium a couple weeks ago and walked out with a 29-22 victory over previous No. 2 St. Thomas Aquinas. We've got to gives Chaminade-Madonna its flowers and they now sit right behind IMG.
3. Lakeland (6-0)
Hurricane Milton derailed the Dreadnaughts' district game against Sebring last week, which looks to be pushed back towards the end of the season. We move Lakeland up a spot because of what they've done so far this season. Lakeland will play Specially Fit Academy in a special Monday night affair.
4. St. Thomas Aquinas (7-2)
The Raiders bounced back from the loss to Chaminade-Madonna with a 44-6 trouncing of Monarch.
5. Armwood (6-0)
Armwood flexed its proverbial muscle with a 62-3 shellacking of Steinbrenner over the weekend. If you didn't already know, the Hawks are for real.
6. Venice (7-1)
John Peacock's crew hit the road to the 727, up against a undefeated Clearwater Central Catholic team and won 27-20. A very good win for the Indians.
7. Miami Central (6-1)
The Rockets defeated Miami Norland for the GMAC championship, 22-14. Best team in the 305 right now is Miami Central.
8. Miami Norland (6-2)
Yes, we know they Vikings just lost a game, but their two losses are to teams that were ranked ahead of them to begin with. We are not moving these guys anywhere.
9. Jones (7-0)
The Fightin’ Tigers got back on the field last week to face off against the Lake Wales Highlanders and came away with a solid win.
10. Plantation American Heritage (4-4)
There’s no reason to drop the Patriots too far down the rankings as they lost in the final seconds to Miami Norland a week and a half ago. We have a feeling the two teams will meet again in the playoffs.
11. Clearwater Central Catholic (6-1)
The Marauders gave Venice everything they could handle into the final minutes, seconds of the game. Now they will be tested by national power, St. Frances Academy (Maryland).
12. Cocoa (4-3)
The Tigers took out all their frustrations on The Villages, routing the Buffalo 54-0 on the road. Think Cocoa might be ready to show folks they are still the team to beat in Class 2A?
13. Miami Northwestern (5-3)
Teddy Bridgewater’s bunch notched a second consecutive win since the Miami Central loss, defeating Columbus, 23-18.
14. The First Academy (7-1)
The First Academy made another statement when it comes to picking up big wins, defeating Sanford Seminole, 36-25. We wish the Royals played Jones this season for the title of the best in the 407.
15. Lake Mary (6-2)
Noah Grubbs showed everyone once again why he’s arguably the state’s best quarterback with a two-touchdown performance against rival Sanford Seminole on Monday night and followed it up with a 31-6 win over Evans.
16. Western (4-4)
The Wildcats are starting to find their stride at the right time and could win out with games against Deerfield Beach and West Broward remaining.
17. Sanford Seminole (6-2)
The Seminoles two losses have come against Lake Mary and The First Academy. Both are ranked ahead and we could see the 'Noles making a playoff run if they can get healthy.
18. Manatee (6-1)
What was thought to maybe be game of the year in Manatee County turned out to being another dominating win for the Hurricanes over their rivals, Palmetto. We think this team could make the 5A state semifinals.
19. Nease (6-0)
Nease was another team that saw its Week 8 game shelved and rescheduled, with a meeting against Bartram Trail now set for Nov. 7th. The Panthers rolled to a 44-12 win over Atlantic Coast last week.
20. Cardinal Mooney (7-0)
The Cougars will put their undefeated record on the line when they take on Tarpon Springs, a lowkey good matchup on the South Suncoast.
21. Naples (7-1)
The Class 4A, District 12 title is on the line when they face off against Port Charlotte this week.
22. Gadsden County (7-1)
Stop stratching your head on this one. The Jaguars deserve to be in this list and we should’ve realized it sooner rather than later when they played Venice somewhat tight, 34-19, in the preseason. The Jaguars have compiled wins over McCallie (Tennessee), Lincoln and now FSU High. A chance to go 8-1 is within sight.
23. Monarch (4-3)
There's no doubting the talent that's there at Monarch, with players like Jabari Brady and Samari Reed. It's can they piece everything together after a 44-6 loss to St. Thomas Aquinas.
24. Raines (7-0)
There's really a lot to like about this Vikings squad. Having only yielded 128 points, Raines should finish out undefeated with games against Yulee and Atlantic Coast to cap the season.
25. Mosley (8-0)
Lo’Kavion Jackson (Mississippi State commitment) showed why this Dolphins’ team could be a real threat in Class 5A with the athlete leading the way. Mosley locked up the Bay County championship with a win over Arnold.
On the outside looking in: Berkeley Prep, Bishop Moore, Bishop Verot, Blanche Ely, Bolles, Bradford, Buchholz, Cardinal Newman, Cardinal Gibbons, Choctawhatchee, Delray Beach Atlantic, Dr. Phillips, Eau Gallie, Edgewater, Kissimmee Osceola, Lincoln, First Baptist Academy, Hawthorne, Glades Central, Jesuit, Lake Wales, Leesburg, Madison County, Mandarin, Miami Booker T. Washington, Mitchell, Newberry, Niceville, Pensacola Catholic, Plant, Southridge, St. Augustine, Tampa Bay Tech, Union County, Vanguard, West Orange, Wiregrass Ranch
