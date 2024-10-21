High School

Top 25 Florida high school football rankings (10/20/2024)

IMG Academy holds down the top spot, with Chaminade-Madonna and Lakeland following at 2-3

Andy Villamarzo

IMG Academy running back Tyson Park (#27) finds a hole in the Cocoa High defense.
IMG Academy running back Tyson Park (#27) finds a hole in the Cocoa High defense. The IMG Academy National squad hosted the Cocoa High School Tigers Friday, Sept. 6, 2024 in Bradenton. / Mike Lang / Sarasota Herald-Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK

Florida high school football has had plenty of ups and downs through the first nine weeks and now with an extra week added to the schedule, things will get a bit more hectic before the playoffs.

Upsets and close calls have filled the scoreboards as we try and configure every week who are exactly the Sunshine State's top football programs week in and week out.

This past week was no different. Plenty of exciting games were on tap, bringing to you a whole new perspective on the best out of Florida.

Here's the Top 25 Florida high school football teams after Week 9, as we see it.

High School On SI Top 25 Florida football rankings

1. IMG Academy (5-1)

IMG Academy players run onto the field.
IMG Academy players run onto the field. The IMG Academy National squad hosted the Cocoa High School Tigers Friday, Sept. 6, 2024 in Bradenton. / Mike Lang / Sarasota Herald-Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK

Another test against a Florida-ranked club and the Ascenders passed, barely. IMG Academy went down the road to Venice and came away with a 21-16 win. Billy Miller's team can absolutely win out at this point. Toughest game will likely be against rival St. Frances Academy (Maryland).

2. Chaminade-Madonna (7-2)

Chris Ewald of Chaminade-Madonna
Chris Ewald of Chaminade-Madonna, a University of Miami commit and one of the best defensive backs in the nation, has been nominated for the prestigious Nat Moore Award in South Florida. / Matt Christopher

Sooner or later, you had to imagine these guys would be back near the top of the rankings. The Lions walked into FIU's Pitbull Stadium a couple weeks ago and walked out with a 29-22 victory over previous No. 2 St. Thomas Aquinas. We've got to gives Chaminade-Madonna its flowers and they now sit right behind IMG.

3. Lakeland (6-0)

LakelandFootball2023.jpeg
LakelandFootball2023.jpeg /

Hurricane Milton derailed the Dreadnaughts' district game against Sebring last week, which looks to be pushed back towards the end of the season. We move Lakeland up a spot because of what they've done so far this season. Lakeland will play Specially Fit Academy in a special Monday night affair.

4. St. Thomas Aquinas (7-2)

St. Thomas Aquinas QB Andrew Indorf found Julius Jones Jr. for a 54-yard TD against Bishop Gorman on Saturday.
St. Thomas Aquinas QB Andrew Indorf found Julius Jones Jr. for a 54-yard TD against Bishop Gorman on Saturday. / Matt Christopher, SBLive

The Raiders bounced back from the loss to Chaminade-Madonna with a 44-6 trouncing of Monarch.

5. Armwood (6-0)

Armwood quarterback Rhys Brush
The Portal 305

Armwood flexed its proverbial muscle with a 62-3 shellacking of Steinbrenner over the weekend. If you didn't already know, the Hawks are for real.

6. Venice (7-1)

Venice footbal
Venice High quarterback Jayce Nixon (#2) passes the ball in the first quarter. The Venice High School Indians hosted the IMG Academy Ascenders National team on Friday, Oct. 4, 2024. / Mike Lang / Sarasota Herald-Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

John Peacock's crew hit the road to the 727, up against a undefeated Clearwater Central Catholic team and won 27-20. A very good win for the Indians.

7. Miami Central (6-1)

Miami Central football
Miami Central football / Robson Lopes

The Rockets defeated Miami Norland for the GMAC championship, 22-14. Best team in the 305 right now is Miami Central.

8. Miami Norland (6-2)

Miami Norland quarterback Ennior Yapoor
Miami Norland quarterback Ennior Yapoor (17). / Jeff Klein

Yes, we know they Vikings just lost a game, but their two losses are to teams that were ranked ahead of them to begin with. We are not moving these guys anywhere.

9. Jones (7-0)

Jones Tigers quarterback Dereon Coleman.
Jones Tigers quarterback Dereon Coleman. / Dereon Coleman Hudl

The Fightin’ Tigers got back on the field last week to face off against the Lake Wales Highlanders and came away with a solid win.

10. Plantation American Heritage (4-4)

Gregory Thomas of American Heritage
Gregory Thomas and his American Heritage teammates have a huge date on Friday night at Traz Powell Stadium against Miami Central. / Matt Christopher

There’s no reason to drop the Patriots too far down the rankings as they lost in the final seconds to Miami Norland a week and a half ago. We have a feeling the two teams will meet again in the playoffs.

11. Clearwater Central Catholic (6-1)

Clearwater Central Catholic vs. Chaminade-Madonna FHSAA 1M Final December 7, 2023
Clearwater Central Catholic vs. Chaminade-Madonna FHSAA 1M Final December 7, 2023 / Matt Christopher

The Marauders gave Venice everything they could handle into the final minutes, seconds of the game. Now they will be tested by national power, St. Frances Academy (Maryland).

12. Cocoa (4-3)

Class of 2026 quarterback Brady Hart (Cocoa High School, Florida) is committed to play college football at Michigan.
Class of 2026 quarterback Brady Hart (Cocoa High School, Florida) is committed to play college football at Michigan. / Matt Christopher

The Tigers took out all their frustrations on The Villages, routing the Buffalo 54-0 on the road. Think Cocoa might be ready to show folks they are still the team to beat in Class 2A?

13. Miami Northwestern (5-3)

Miami Northwestern football.
Miami high school powers Northwestern and Norland will meet in a big South Florida showdown. /

Teddy Bridgewater’s bunch notched a second consecutive win since the Miami Central loss, defeating Columbus, 23-18.

14. The First Academy (7-1)

The First Academy quarterback Salomon Georges
The First Academy quarterback Salomon Georges threw a pair of touchdown passes in a 77-19 Kickoff Classic rout of Leto High School. / The First Academy

The First Academy made another statement when it comes to picking up big wins, defeating Sanford Seminole, 36-25. We wish the Royals played Jones this season for the title of the best in the 407.

15. Lake Mary (6-2)

Lake Mary's Noah Grubbs has committed to Notre Dame ahead of what looks to be a big season for the 2026 quarterback

Noah Grubbs showed everyone once again why he’s arguably the state’s best quarterback with a two-touchdown performance against rival Sanford Seminole on Monday night and followed it up with a 31-6 win over Evans.

16. Western (4-4)

Western Football - Adam Ratkevich - 8:24:2023
Western Football - Adam Ratkevich - 8:24:2023 /

The Wildcats are starting to find their stride at the right time and could win out with games against Deerfield Beach and West Broward remaining.

17. Sanford Seminole (6-2)

Seminole high football.
Seminole high football plans to once again be the standard-bearer for Central Florida football excellence. / Seminole High football

The Seminoles two losses have come against Lake Mary and The First Academy. Both are ranked ahead and we could see the 'Noles making a playoff run if they can get healthy.

18. Manatee (6-1)

The Manatee Hurricanes with a 41-0 win over the Southeast Seminoles in a non-district game Friday night, Aug. 30, 2024, in Bradenton.
The Manatee Hurricanes with a 41-0 win over the Southeast Seminoles in a non-district game Friday night, Aug. 30, 2024, in Bradenton. / Thomas Bender/ Sarasota Herald-Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK

What was thought to maybe be game of the year in Manatee County turned out to being another dominating win for the Hurricanes over their rivals, Palmetto. We think this team could make the 5A state semifinals.

19. Nease (6-0)

Collin Drafts
Nease head football coach Collin Drafts on the sidelines during Friday night's game against the Ponte Vedra Sharks. The Nease Panthers hosted the Ponte Vedra Sharks in High School Football Friday evening, August 23, 2024. The Panthers were the 24 to 7 victors over the Sharks. [Bob Self/Florida Times-Union] / Bob Self/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK

Nease was another team that saw its Week 8 game shelved and rescheduled, with a meeting against Bartram Trail now set for Nov. 7th. The Panthers rolled to a 44-12 win over Atlantic Coast last week.

20. Cardinal Mooney (7-0)

Cardinal Mooney quarterback Devin Mignery (#14) pitches the ball to his running back on the Cougar's opening play.
Cardinal Mooney quarterback Devin Mignery (#14) pitches the ball to his running back on the Cougar's opening play. The Riverview High Rams hosted the Cardinal Mooney Catholic High Cougars Friday evening, Oct. 18, 2024 in Sarasota. / Mike Lang / Sarasota Herald-Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Cougars will put their undefeated record on the line when they take on Tarpon Springs, a lowkey good matchup on the South Suncoast.

21. Naples (7-1)

Shawn Simeo
Naples Golden Eagles running back Shawn Simeon (5) runs the ball during the third quarter of a game against the Immokalee Indians at Staver Field in Naples on Friday, Sept. 6, 2024. / Jonah Hinebaugh/Naples Daily News/USA Today Network-Florida / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Class 4A, District 12 title is on the line when they face off against Port Charlotte this week.

22. Gadsden County (7-1)

Gadsden County football
Gadsden County football defeat Lincoln 31-21 at Gene Cox on Friday, Oct. 4, 2024 / Liam Rooney/Tallahassee Democrat / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Stop stratching your head on this one. The Jaguars deserve to be in this list and we should’ve realized it sooner rather than later when they played Venice somewhat tight, 34-19, in the preseason. The Jaguars have compiled wins over McCallie (Tennessee), Lincoln and now FSU High. A chance to go 8-1 is within sight.

23. Monarch (4-3)

Recruit Jabari Brady watches Ohio State warm up before playing Penn State Oct. 21, 2023 at Ohio Stadium.
Recruit Jabari Brady watches Ohio State warm up before playing Penn State Oct. 21, 2023 at Ohio Stadium. / Lori Schmidt / Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

There's no doubting the talent that's there at Monarch, with players like Jabari Brady and Samari Reed. It's can they piece everything together after a 44-6 loss to St. Thomas Aquinas.

24. Raines (7-0)

Raines Vikings Jayson Farfan (32) looks for running room during first quarter action.
Raines Vikings Jayson Farfan (32) looks for running room during first quarter action. The Raines High School Vikings traveled to the Andrew Jackson Tigers home field for their football matchup Thursday, October 26, 2023. The Vikings led 28 to 10 at the end of the half. / Bob Self/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK

There's really a lot to like about this Vikings squad. Having only yielded 128 points, Raines should finish out undefeated with games against Yulee and Atlantic Coast to cap the season.

25. Mosley (8-0)

Mosley football
Mosley plays Niceville at Tommy Oliver Stadium in Panama City, Fla., Oct. 11, 2024. Mosley won the Class 5A-District 1 championship game, 37-28. (Tyler Orsburn/News Herald) / Tyler Orsburn/News Herald / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Lo’Kavion Jackson (Mississippi State commitment) showed why this Dolphins’ team could be a real threat in Class 5A with the athlete leading the way. Mosley locked up the Bay County championship with a win over Arnold.

On the outside looking in: Berkeley Prep, Bishop Moore, Bishop Verot, Blanche Ely, Bolles, Bradford, Buchholz, Cardinal Newman, Cardinal Gibbons, Choctawhatchee, Delray Beach Atlantic, Dr. Phillips, Eau Gallie, Edgewater, Kissimmee Osceola, Lincoln, First Baptist Academy, Hawthorne, Glades Central, Jesuit, Lake Wales, Leesburg, Madison County, Mandarin, Miami Booker T. Washington, Mitchell, Newberry, Niceville, Pensacola Catholic, Plant, Southridge, St. Augustine, Tampa Bay Tech, Union County, Vanguard, West Orange, Wiregrass Ranch

