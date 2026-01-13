Macon Area High School Boys Basketball Schedule & Scores - January 13, 2026
There are 23 games scheduled across the Macon metro area on Tuesday, January 13, including games featuring the top teams in the state. You can follow every game live on our Macon Metro High School Boys Basketball Scoreboard.
Macon High School Boys Basketball Schedule - January 13, 2026
The marquee matchups of the evening feature some of Georgia top teams as Troup County takes on Mary Persons at 7:30 p.m. Meanwhile, Harlem travels to take on the Baldwin Braves.
All game times and matchups:
West Laurens vs. Westside — 6:00 PM
Westside vs. Callaway — 6:30 PM
Taylor County vs. Chattahoochee County — 7:00 PM
Aquinas vs. Howard — 7:00 PM
Hawkinsville vs. Treutlen — 7:30 PM
Hancock Central vs. Twiggs County — 7:30 PM
Johnson County vs. Glascock County — 7:30 PM
Veterans vs. Northside — 7:30 PM
Georgia Military College vs. Wilkinson County — 7:30 PM
Macon County vs. Dooly County — 7:30 PM
Dublin vs. Toombs County — 7:30 PM
Crawford County vs. Central — 7:30 PM
Morgan County vs. Rutland — 7:30 PM
Trinity Christian vs. Gatewood — 7:30 PM
Warner Robins vs. Perry — 7:30 PM
East Laurens vs. Jefferson County — 7:30 PM
Mary Persons vs. Troup County — 7:30 PM
Jones County vs. Eagle’s Landing — 7:30 PM
Bleckley County vs. Telfair County — 7:30 PM
Fitzgerald vs. Bacon County — 7:30 PM
Pike County vs. Jackson — 7:30 PM
Crisp County vs. Worth County — 7:30 PM
Harlem vs. Baldwin — 7:30 PM
