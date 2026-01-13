Montgomery Area High School Boys Basketball Schedule & Scores - January 13, 2026
There are 38 games scheduled across the Montgomery metro area on Tuesday, January 13, including three games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Montgomery Metro High School Boys Basketball Scoreboard.
Montgomery High School Boys Basketball Schedule - January 13, 2026
The marquee matchups of the evening features some of Alabama's top-ranked teams as No. 15 Auburn heads to Smiths Station and No. 5 Dothan takes on Carver.
Valley at Beauregard - 6:00 PM
Lee-Scott Academy at Trinity Presbyterian - 6:00 PM
Reeltown at Lanett - 6:00 PM
Horseshoe Bend at Vincent - 6:00 PM
J.U. Blacksher at Highland Home - 6:00 PM
Wadley at Winterboro - 6:30 PM
Auburn at Smiths Station - 6:30 PM
Sumter Central at Marengo - 6:30 PM
Opp at Pike County - 6:30 PM
Pleasant Home at Florala - 6:45 PM
Andalusia at Charles Henderson - 7:00 PM
Pike Liberal Arts at Luverne - 7:00 PM
Linden at R.C. Hatch - 7:00 PM
Stanhope Elmore at Percy Julian - 7:00 PM
LAMP at Tallassee - 7:00 PM
Elba at Brantley - 7:00 PM
St. James at Marbury - 7:00 PM
Kinston at Emmanuel Christian - 7:00 PM
Georgiana at McKenzie - 7:00 PM
Holtville at Booker T. Washington Magnet - 7:00 PM
Wetumpka at Park Crossing - 7:00 PM
Verbena at Notasulga - 7:00 PM
New Brockton at Bullock County - 7:00 PM
Brewbaker Tech at Greenville - 7:00 PM
Geneva County at Samson - 7:00 PM
Keith at University Charter - 7:00 PM
Enterprise at Johnson Abernathy Graetz - 7:00 PM
Zion Chapel at Goshen - 7:00 PM
Maplesville at Dallas County - 7:30 PM
Jackson at Demopolis - 7:30 PM
Thorsby at Montgomery Academy - 7:30 PM
Prattville at Hillcrest - Tuscaloosa - 7:30 PM
Wilcox Central at Calhoun - 7:30 PM
Dothan at Carver - 7:30 PM
Benjamin Russell at Calera - 7:30 PM
Montgomery Catholic at Booker T. Washington - 7:30 PM
Montevallo at Selma - 7:30 PM
Billingsley at Francis Marion - 8:15 PM
