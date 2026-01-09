High School

Macon Area High School Boys Basketball Schedule & Scores - January 9, 2026

Get Macon area schedules and scores as the 2026 Georgia high school boys basketball season continues on Friday, January 9

Robin Erickson

Crisp County faces off against Appling County on Friday night at 7:30.
Crisp County faces off against Appling County on Friday night at 7:30. / Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News via Imagn Content Services, LLC

There are 24 games scheduled across the Macon metro area on Friday, January 9, including games featuring the top teams in the state. You can follow every game live on our Macon Metro High School Boys Basketball Scoreboard.

Macon High School Boys Basketball Schedule - January 9, 2026

The marquee matchups of the evening feature some of Georgia top teams as Houston County takes on Thomas County Central at 7:30 p.m. Meanwhile, Coffee travels to take off against the Northside Eagles.

All game times and matchups:

Furlow Charter vs. Taylor County — 6:00 PM

Jefferson County vs. Dublin — 6:00 PM

Warner Robins vs. Benedictine — 6:00 PM

Twiggs County vs. Johnson County — 7:30 PM

Wheeler County vs. Hawkinsville — 7:30 PM

Wilkinson County vs. Hancock Central — 7:30 PM

Glascock County vs. Georgia Military College — 7:30 PM

Wilcox County vs. Dooly County — 7:30 PM

Lee County vs. Veterans — 7:30 PM

Thomas County Central vs. Houston County — 7:30 PM

Crawford County vs. Macon County — 7:30 PM

Schley County vs. Chattahoochee County — 7:30 PM

Perry vs. Ware County — 7:30 PM

Union Grove vs. Jones County — 7:30 PM

Coffee vs. Northside — 7:30 PM

Washington County vs. East Laurens — 7:30 PM

Westside vs. Morgan County — 7:30 PM

Hephzibah vs. Howard — 7:30 PM

Mary Persons vs. Fayette County — 7:30 PM

Northeast vs. Bleckley County — 7:30 PM

Jackson vs. Rutland — 7:30 PM

West Laurens vs. Baldwin — 7:30 PM

Appling County vs. Crisp County — 7:30 PM

Peach County vs. Bainbridge — 7:30 PM

Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!

Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here.

Published
Robin Erickson
ROBIN ERICKSON

Robin Erickson has been covering high school sports since 2023 after graduating from Carroll College with a degree in Health Sciences. He began working in data operations at High School On SI before eventually going on to write articles for the company. A sports fan his entire life, Robin participated in soccer and basketball at the high school level, then committing to play soccer collegiately for Carroll. He currently lives in Boise with roommates who are equally in love with all things sports.

Home/Georgia