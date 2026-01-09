Macon Area High School Boys Basketball Schedule & Scores - January 9, 2026
There are 24 games scheduled across the Macon metro area on Friday, January 9, including games featuring the top teams in the state. You can follow every game live on our Macon Metro High School Boys Basketball Scoreboard.
Macon High School Boys Basketball Schedule - January 9, 2026
The marquee matchups of the evening feature some of Georgia top teams as Houston County takes on Thomas County Central at 7:30 p.m. Meanwhile, Coffee travels to take off against the Northside Eagles.
All game times and matchups:
Furlow Charter vs. Taylor County — 6:00 PM
Jefferson County vs. Dublin — 6:00 PM
Warner Robins vs. Benedictine — 6:00 PM
Twiggs County vs. Johnson County — 7:30 PM
Wheeler County vs. Hawkinsville — 7:30 PM
Wilkinson County vs. Hancock Central — 7:30 PM
Glascock County vs. Georgia Military College — 7:30 PM
Wilcox County vs. Dooly County — 7:30 PM
Lee County vs. Veterans — 7:30 PM
Thomas County Central vs. Houston County — 7:30 PM
Crawford County vs. Macon County — 7:30 PM
Schley County vs. Chattahoochee County — 7:30 PM
Perry vs. Ware County — 7:30 PM
Union Grove vs. Jones County — 7:30 PM
Coffee vs. Northside — 7:30 PM
Washington County vs. East Laurens — 7:30 PM
Westside vs. Morgan County — 7:30 PM
Hephzibah vs. Howard — 7:30 PM
Mary Persons vs. Fayette County — 7:30 PM
Northeast vs. Bleckley County — 7:30 PM
Jackson vs. Rutland — 7:30 PM
West Laurens vs. Baldwin — 7:30 PM
Appling County vs. Crisp County — 7:30 PM
Peach County vs. Bainbridge — 7:30 PM
