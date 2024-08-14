High School

North Atlanta vs. Kell football: Live Score Updates, Georgia high school football

The Warriors and Longhorns clash in the 2024 season opener for both schools; follow this post throughout the game for continuous live updates

Andy Villamarzo

The Kell Longhorns host the North Atlanta Warriors as the 2024 Georgia high school football season gets underway with this matchup in the 2024 Corky Kell + Dave Hunter Classic
The 2024 Georgia high school football season is here and it kicks-off with the Corky Kell + Dave Hunter Classic, which features 11 match-ups from Wednesday, Aug. 14 thru Saturday, Aug. 17.

In the second of two opening night games to be held at Kell High School in Marietta, Georgia, the host Kell Longhorns will face the visiting North Atlanta Warriors.

Georgia High School Football Scoreboard for Wednesday, August 14.

Stay with SBLive Georgia throughout the night and refresh this post repeatedly for constant live updates as the game progresses.

Below is our Live Update Feed created and updated as the contest progresses. Read from the bottom up to follow the action chronologically from beginning to end.

Live Updates

PREGAME: KELL LONGHORNS VS. NORTH ATLANTA WARRIORS

  • Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 pm
