The Georgia Bulldogs are Kings of Early Signing Day with Georgia Prospects
Early signing day in the state of Georgia has come and gone and it shouldn’t come as a surprise how well the hometown Georgia Bulldogs performed.
Three 5-star recruits, eleven 4-star recruits and six 3-star recruits inked with the Bulldogs during Wednesday’s early signing day, and that far and away was the best any college from around the country performed in the peach state.
Highlighting the list for the Bulldogs are their three 5-star recruits, all of whom play defense. Elijah Griffin (DL), Isaiah Gibson (EDGE) and Zayden Walker (LB) all rank inside the Top 20 prospects in America, and all hail from the great state of Georgia.
Griffin, a standout at Savannah Christian, is the nation’s No. 1 defensive lineman and the No. 4 overall player in the nation. Gibson, a standout at Warner Robins, is the nation’s No. 1 overall edge rusher and No. 10 overall player in the nation. And Walker, a do-it-all player at Schley County, is the nation’s No. 1 ranked linebacker and No. 18 overall player in the nation.
Amongst their eleven 4-star recruits to sign, the list includes the nation’s No. 2 overall tight end in Camden County’s Elyiss Williams, who stands at 6-foot-7, and another standout edge rusher in North Atlanta’s Chase Linton.
Two four-star wide receivers signed with the Bulldogs as well in Milton’s CJ Wiley and North Oconee’s Landon Roldan.
And while the Bulldogs clearly had the best day of any school in the state of Georgia, there were still other program’s that performed well.
The second best performance behind the Bulldogs was Georgia Tech, who managed to sign five 4-star recruits and ten 3-star recruits. They’re also expected to ink 5-star offensive tackle Josh Petty in the coming days, the nation’s No. 21 overall player.
Their list of 4-star recruits signed includes Cedartown’s Tae Harris, the nation’s No. 3 ranked safety, Sandy Creek’s Dalen Penson, the nation’s No. 2 ranked athlete, Prince Avenue’s Christian Garrett, the nation’s No. 23 ranked defensive lineman, Miller County’s JP Powell, the nation’s No. 15 ranked running back and Houston County’s Peyton Joseph, the nation’s No. 16 ranked interior offensive lineman.
Outside of Georgia and Georgia Tech, two other SEC programs had solid days recruiting the state.
Tennessee was able to sign three 4-star recruits in Westlake wide receiver Travis Smith, Eastside linebacker Christian Gass and Rome linebacker Jaedon Harmon. They also signed two 3-star Milton corners in Tyler Redmond and Dylan Lewis, as well as 3-star Buford running back Justin Baker.
The University of Florida inked three 4-star recruits from the state of Georgia. Langston Hughes offensive tackle Tavaris Dice, Toombs County safety Lagonza Hayward and Grayson defensive lineman Joseph Mbatchou. They also signed two 3-star recruits in Lee County defensive lineman Jeramiah McCloud and Charles Drew offensive tackle Jahari Medlock.
Only two recruits ranked inside the Top 10 in the state didn’t sign with Georgia or Georgia Tech.
Milton 4-star offensive tackle Brayden Jacobs, the son of former NFL running back Brandon Jacobs, signed with Clemson while Greene County defensive lineman Kevin Wynn signed with Florida State.
Wednesday’s signing class also featured Carrollton quarterback Julian Lewis, who decommitted from the University of Southern California (USC) in late November before inking with Colorado on early signing day.