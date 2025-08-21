For Buford's Tyriq Green Life is Going from Really Good to Really Great
It's been quite a year already for Tyriq Green, and he's hoping for a great finish to 2025. Green, a consensus four-star class of 2026, has been on the radar of Georgia high school and college football fans for years. His senior campaign began with Buford's showdown against fellow Georgia powerhouse Milton. Buford ranked No. 9 in the High School on SI Power 25 defeated the Eagles 20-13 in their brand-new castle, Phillip Beard Stadium.
First Things First
Green is a two-sport athlete blessed with speed to burn. In the spring he was part of Buford's AAAAAA state championship track team, the Wolves' first title since 1982. His 4x100 meter relay squad stood atop the podium with a blistering 39.81 second time. Ty Boogie's personal best in the 100 in the spring was 10.90 seconds.
The Commitment
As if May wasn't good enough, life was going to get better in July for Green. The 6'-foot, 190-pound athlete held offers from major college programs across the country. In June the leaders the schools leading way were Auburn, Miami (FL), and Georgia. In july, Green announced his commitment to UGA. Bulldogs' co- defensive coordinator and safeties coach Tavaris Robinson outdueled his alma mater Auburn and the Hurricanes for Green's services. Green is star for Buford as a running back, returner and safety and projects to play in the defensive backfield when he heads East to Athens.
A First for Everyone
As the calendar turned to August, most high schoolers would be satisfied with a state championship and a scholarship (with everything that comes along with a free ride in 2025), but Green hadn't played a meaningful down of football yet. He made the most of the grand opening of Buford's $62 million Stadium. He scored the Wolves' first touchdown on the turf, Dexter Wood Field, in the second quarter on a one-yard plunge. How would he describe the achievement, "Superfly." They call him Ty Boogie because the name just fits so perfectly.
While Green's rushing touchdown was a run between the tackles, his future appears to be making plays in space. Green had mixed results when Buford tried to utilize him on a couple wide screen passes, but expect to see Ty boogie down the sideline many times this fall. On, defense Green caused one fumble and recorded eight tackles. He'll also be making plays on special teams as a return man. Simply put, expect the Wolves to exploit every opportunity launch Green into wide open spaces for forty-eight minutes every Friday night.
Just Getting Started
For all he's accomplished already in 2025, Green is far from satisfied. Avenging last year's loss to Milton was nice, but hardly enough. After the gam,e he wasn't ready to celebrate. He was clear, "We're just going to learn from this game and keep getting better. " That's got to be good news for the Wolves' head coach, Bryant Appling. Buford's remaining non-region opponents all take up space in the current SI Georgia High School Football Top 25 State Rankings. This week, they travel to Savannah to face No. 20 Benedictine before hosting No. 16 Roswell and No. 4 Douglas County. Their toughest test in Region 8-AAAAAA will be on October 3 at No.13 Collins Hill.
The schedule, in Ty Green's opinion is just part of the overall process. When asked what his personal goals were he replied with exactly the words Appling and Buford fans would want, "My goal is just to get to that fifteenth (AAAAAA state championship) game. And, win it."