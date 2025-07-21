4-star Quarterback Teddy Jarrard Announces Commitment Date, Top Five Schools

NEWS: Elite 2027 QB Teddy Jarrard will announce his Commitment July 24th, he tells me for @rivals



The 6’3 200 QB from Kennesaw, GA will choose between Georgia, Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State, & Penn State



He’s the No. 2 QB in ‘27 (per Rivals)https://t.co/O5DHDzCV9b pic.twitter.com/VoqKSCbtI5