High School

4-star Quarterback Teddy Jarrard Announces Commitment Date, Top Five Schools

The junior from North Cobb High School in Kennesaw, Georgia, will choose between Georgia, Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State and Penn State

Ross Van De Griek

North Cobb Christian's Teddy Jarrard completed 31 of his 51 pass attempts for 327 yards and tossed three touchdown passes to three different receivers as his team advanced in the postseason.
North Cobb Christian's Teddy Jarrard completed 31 of his 51 pass attempts for 327 yards and tossed three touchdown passes to three different receivers as his team advanced in the postseason. / Teddy Jarrard Instagram

Last week, four-star junior quarterback Teddy Jarrard out of North Cobb High School in Kennesaw, Georgia announced on his social media accounts that he is down to five schools in his recruitment process. He also announced when he will be announcing his college decision.

Jarrard, listed at 6-foot-3 and weighing 200 pounds, will announce his collegiate decision on Thursday, July 24, where he will choose between Georgia, Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State, and Penn State.

Jarrard is one of the nation's top-ranked quarterbacks in the 2027 class where he is ranked No. 195 overall, The No. 15 quarterback in the nation, and the No. 28 overall player in the state of Georgia, according to the 247Sports' Composite rankings.

Jarrard climbed into the rankings after putting out phenomenal performances at the Rivals' Southeast showcase as well as competiting in the Rivals Five-Star camp in Indianapolis last month.

As a sophomore last season, Jarrard played at North Cobb Christian where he completed 71.8% (209-for-291) of his passes, throwing for 2,647 yards, 31 touchdowns, and five interceptions where he led the Eagles to an 11-2 record and reached the Georgia High School Association (GHSA) Class Private semifinals before their season came to an end against Prince Avenue Christian.

As a freshman, Jarrard completed 59% of his passes (153-for-260), throwing for 2,065 passing yards, 18 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions, where the Eagles finished with a 9-3 record and reached the second round of the Georgia High School Association (GHSA) Class 2A playoffs.

North Cobb will open up the 2025 season on Friday, August 15th, where they will host Archer High School, which finished with a 4-8 record in 2024.

Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.

Download the SBLive App

To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App

feed

Published
Ross Van De Griek
ROSS VAN DE GRIEK

Ross Van De Griek has been a high school sports writer covering the state of Florida since 2021. Ross also has been scouting high school basketball and Grassroots Basketball across the Southeast Region since 2022. Ross has been covering basketball and recruiting for High School on SI since August 2024. He has collaborated with Next Up Sports, Prep Hoops, and On The Radar Hoops throughout his scouting career. You can follow him on X @rossvdg14 or reach him via email rossvdg14@gmail.com for story ideas.

Home/Georgia