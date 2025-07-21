4-star Quarterback Teddy Jarrard Announces Commitment Date, Top Five Schools
Last week, four-star junior quarterback Teddy Jarrard out of North Cobb High School in Kennesaw, Georgia announced on his social media accounts that he is down to five schools in his recruitment process. He also announced when he will be announcing his college decision.
Jarrard, listed at 6-foot-3 and weighing 200 pounds, will announce his collegiate decision on Thursday, July 24, where he will choose between Georgia, Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State, and Penn State.
Jarrard is one of the nation's top-ranked quarterbacks in the 2027 class where he is ranked No. 195 overall, The No. 15 quarterback in the nation, and the No. 28 overall player in the state of Georgia, according to the 247Sports' Composite rankings.
Jarrard climbed into the rankings after putting out phenomenal performances at the Rivals' Southeast showcase as well as competiting in the Rivals Five-Star camp in Indianapolis last month.
As a sophomore last season, Jarrard played at North Cobb Christian where he completed 71.8% (209-for-291) of his passes, throwing for 2,647 yards, 31 touchdowns, and five interceptions where he led the Eagles to an 11-2 record and reached the Georgia High School Association (GHSA) Class Private semifinals before their season came to an end against Prince Avenue Christian.
As a freshman, Jarrard completed 59% of his passes (153-for-260), throwing for 2,065 passing yards, 18 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions, where the Eagles finished with a 9-3 record and reached the second round of the Georgia High School Association (GHSA) Class 2A playoffs.
North Cobb will open up the 2025 season on Friday, August 15th, where they will host Archer High School, which finished with a 4-8 record in 2024.
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App