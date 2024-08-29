Top 10 Georgia high school Games to Watch: Week 3
It's Week 3 of the 2024 Georgia high school football season and we have a big slate of match-ups featuring Top 25 Georgia High School Football showdowns, contests against powers from neighboring states and many other intriguing clashes between local rivals.
Here is our list of the Top 10 Games to Watch in Georgia High School Football this week:
Rome takes the field for the first time; visits Carrollton
No. 21 Rome (0-0) @ No. 2 Carrollton (2-0) - Friday 7:30 pm
Carrollton has started off the season hot with a 2-0 record behind quarterback Julian Lewis. In its first game versus Woodward Academy, Carrollton showed its run game, led by Kimauri Farmer and Messiah Satterwhite, could be just as dominant as the passing attack. As for Rome, this will be its first regular season game this season due to a bus accident that happened after their scrimmage versus Rockmart. Every player that was hospitalized due to the accident has been released so the Wolves should have every expected player at their exposal.
Douglas County looks to remain unbeaten at Newton
No. 3 Douglas County (2-0) @ Newton (1-1 - Saturday 7:30 pm
Douglas County has started this season off with back-to-back blowout wins, in the two games thus far the Tigers have scored 90 points and have only allowed just 15. Their dominance is a big reason why they are No. 3 in our rankings. Douglas County will have a lot to handle this Saturday as Newton is coming off a 70-0 win over Alcovy last week. The Rams' defense was stout all game and the offense is led by quarterback Deron Benson, who went 10-15 for 194 yards, four touchdowns, and no interceptions, and running back Zion Johnson, who on only eight carries rushed for 191 yards and three scores. Both teams have shown the ability to score in bunches and shut down their opponents’ offense so it will be a fun one to watch to see who comes out on top.
Grayson returns home to face South Carolina power Dorman
Dorman (SC) (1-0) @ No. 7 Grayson (1-1) - Friday 7:30 pm
Grayson will host Dorman and is coming off back-to-back nail biters. The Rams lost their season opener versus Collins Hill, 20-19, but came back and beat Thompson (AL) last week, 15-14, in overtime. Grayson’s offense has yet to put-up big-time numbers, but the talent is there with two running backs over 100 yards rushing and nearly four receivers over 100 yards receiving. Dorman opened its season with a 42-35 win over Greenville (SC). Dorman is coming off a dull season, but the program has had more ups than downs, the Cavaliers had a combined record of 75-21 going back to the 2014-15 season (excluding covid years).
FSU High looks for its first win at Thomas County Central
Florida State University High School (FL) (0-1) @ No. 4 Thomas County Central (2-0) - Friday 7 pm
Thomas County Central will host one of Florida’s top programs and seem to be in a good place to do so. The Yellow Jackets are coming off two blowout wins and have scored 98 points and only allowed 21 points combined. The Yellow Jackets are led by a terrific offensive duo in quarterback Jaylen Johnson, running back Christian Lawrence, and receiver Jabri Watkins. Thomas County will have its hands full facing off against FSU high. Although the Seminoles lost their season opener, they have been an elite program down in Florida for the past couple of years with a 35-6 record in the last three seasons.
Cedar Grove seeks to slow fast start by Collins Hill
Cedar Grove (0-1) @ No. 6 Collins Hill (2-0) - Friday 7:30 pm
Collins Hill is looking to get back to the years of getting double-digit wins after back-to-back seasons of being unable to eclipse the five-win total. The Eagles are off to a good start with wins over Grayson and Woodward Academy. Collins Hill’s defense has been a major factor in both wins, led by senior Javyon Hatch and Duece Geralds. Collins Hill’s Road to 3-0 won’t be easy as it will have to go through the reigning 3A state champions in Cedar Grove. Cedar Grove is also coming off an embarrassing 42-7 loss, so the Saints will be looking to correct some things and get back to their winning habits.
Ranked powers North Gwinnett and Colquitt County square off
No. 10. North Gwinnett (1-0) @ No. 14 Colquitt County (2-0) - Friday 7:30 pm
North Gwinnett was off last week thanks to a rare Week 2 bye, but it came at a good time. They are set to travel down to Norman Park to face off against Colquitt County in what should be a terrific Week 3 non-region matchup. Will the Bulldogs prove they are a Top 10 team? Or will one of South Georgia’s best humble them? We shall find out. Meanwhile, the jury is still out on the Packers, who came into the season with a lot of unknowns. They’ve passed with flying colors through two games but have yet to get a true test. A win against the Bulldogs would continue their ascent up the rankings.
Houston County and Perry each hope to move to 3-0
No. 19 Houston County (2-0) @ No. 23 Perry (2-0) - Friday 7:30 pm
This mid-South Georgia Top 25 match-up should be a good one. In week one, Houston County dismantled Alpharetta, 57-10, but in week two had quite a bit of a scare versus Effingham County, only winning by three points. The offense has done its job, averaging 50 points in the two games behind star senior quarterback Antwann Hill Jr. The Bears’ defense will need to pick up the slack after allowing 41 points last week. Perry is known to put up points in bunches too, having scored 86 points in two games. Perry running back Ahmad Gordon has led the offensive charge with 303 rushing yards and three touchdowns in two games.
Woodward Academy looks for first win as Marist visits
No. 24. Marist (1-0) @ No 15. Woodward Academy (0-2) - Friday 7:30 pm
Marist is coming off an early bye but is now looking to go 2-0 after defeating Jefferson in its opener. Fun fact, the last time Marist has lost the second game of its season was four years ago against Woodward Academy. On Friday it will take a little more than fun facts to get Woodward in the win column. Woodward has admittedly faced off against two tough opponents to start the season in Carrollton and Collins Hill, both top 10 teams in the state, but will need to bring its best versus Marist if it wishes to avoid starting the season 0-3 for the first time in five years. The battle of the War Eagles will be a good one on Friday night.
Coffee hopes to keep rolling as it hosts Florida's Columbia
Columbia (FL) (1-0) @ No. 17 Coffee (2-0) - Friday 7:30 pm
In week one, Coffee easily defeated Bainbridge as it scored 59 points and only allowed six, but week two was a bit of a tougher challenge. The Trojans squeaked out a win in the fourth quarter of that match-up. This game versus Columbia could look very similar, potentially a low scoring defensive showcase. In its only game so far, Columbia held Suwannee scoreless but was only able to score 13 points in the win.
Undefeated Gainesville faces it toughest test yet
No. 13 Gainesville (2-0) @ Westlake (1-1) - Friday 7:30 pm
Gainesville is off to a hot start, both offensively and defensively. The Red Elephants have scored 72 points in two games and only allowed 10. Westlake will be its best opponent so far so Gainesville will have to keep the same intensity. Westlake will be looking for back-to-back wins and to get over .500. The Lions took care of Douglas with ease in week two but struggled mightily against Langston Hughes in the season opener. Westlake’s defense gave up 417 yards on the ground to three 100-yard rushers and five rushing touchdowns. Gainesville may look to exploit this weakness if Westlake hasn’t already made major changes.