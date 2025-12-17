High School

How to Watch Wednesday's Georgia High School Football State Championship Games - December 17, 2025

Watch the GHSA private, Class 3A and Class 5A championship

Jack Butler

Calvary's Jalen Hicks unsuccessfully attempts to pull away from a Jenkins High defender on Friday, September 19, 2025 at Memorial Stadium.
Calvary's Jalen Hicks unsuccessfully attempts to pull away from a Jenkins High defender on Friday, September 19, 2025 at Memorial Stadium. / Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 2025 Georgia high school football state championship games end on Wednesday, and it features the GHSA private, Class 3A and Class 5A championship.

The NFHS Network will stream all three games with a subscription.

Private (A-3A) - Calvary Day vs. Hebron Christian - 1 p.m.

Watch the NFHS Network live stream here.

3A - Jefferson vs. Sandy Creek - 4:15 p.m.

Watch the NFHS Network live stream here.

5A - Thomas Co. Central vs. Gainesville - 7:30 p.m.

Watch the NFHS Network live stream here.

More from High School On SI

feed

Published
Jack Butler
JACK BUTLER

Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.

Home/Georgia