How to Watch Wednesday's Georgia High School Football State Championship Games - December 17, 2025
Watch the GHSA private, Class 3A and Class 5A championship
The 2025 Georgia high school football state championship games end on Wednesday, and it features the GHSA private, Class 3A and Class 5A championship.
The NFHS Network will stream all three games with a subscription.
Private (A-3A) - Calvary Day vs. Hebron Christian - 1 p.m.
Watch the NFHS Network live stream here.
3A - Jefferson vs. Sandy Creek - 4:15 p.m.
Watch the NFHS Network live stream here.
5A - Thomas Co. Central vs. Gainesville - 7:30 p.m.
Watch the NFHS Network live stream here.
