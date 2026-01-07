Georgia Coaching Dominoes: Gainesville Reloads as Niblett Heads to Colorado with Grayson's Bryant Set to Take Over
Another major domino has fallen in Georgia high school football.
A Sudden but Strategic Shift in Gainesville
Gainesville High School is expected to name Grayson head coach Santavious Bryant as its next head football coach, according to a report from SCORE Atlanta, following Josh Niblett’s decision to step away from the program and pursue a collegiate coaching opportunity.
The news, first reported by Fired Football Coaches of Georgia on X, marks the latest high-profile coaching transition in the state and one that keeps Gainesville firmly in the championship conversation.
Josh Niblett’s Run: Wins, Championships, and Turbulence
Niblett departs Gainesville after four seasons in which he restored the Red Elephants to statewide prominence. During his tenure, Gainesville compiled a 45-9 overall record, won two region championships, and reached the GHSA Class 5A state championship game twice—in 2022 and again in 2025.
This fall Niblett had to guide his team through major adversity, as it had 39 players suspended after a game-ending brawl during a playoff win over Brunswick. Most of the suspensions were upheld during an appeal to the Georgia High School Association (GHSA), but later vacated by a local court, before the Red Elephants were allowed to continue in the post-season. Gainesville followed with two more post-season wins before falling in the Class 5A title game to Thomas County Central.
Despite finishing as the Class 5A runner-up this past season, Gainesville ended 2025 ranked No. 7 in the final 2025 Georgia high school football state rankings, further cementing the program’s elite status under Niblett.
From Gainesville to Boulder: Niblett Joins Coach Prime
Niblett’s next chapter appears set in Boulder.
According to FootballScoop.com, the former Gainesville head coach is expected to join Deion Sanders’ staff at Colorado.
The connection between the two dates back to spring 2025, when Niblett visited Colorado and met with Sanders, who publicly endorsed him on social media, calling him “ready for the collegiate level.”
Colorado is coming off a 3-9 season in Sanders’ third year leading the Buffaloes in the Big 12, and Niblett’s reputation as a program builder and defensive mind could provide a valuable boost.
Why Santavious Bryant Makes Sense for Gainesville
If finalized, the hiring of Santavious Bryant would represent a seamless and familiar transition.
Bryant previously served as Gainesville’s defensive backs coach in 2022 before taking over at Grayson in 2023. In just three seasons as the Rams’ head coach, Bryant compiled a remarkable 37-5 record and led Grayson to the 2024 Class 6A state championship—cementing his status as one of Georgia’s rising coaching stars.
His success, combined with prior familiarity with Gainesville’s culture and expectations, positions Bryant as a natural fit to keep the Red Elephants operating at a championship level.
The Next Chapter: Championship Pieces Still in Place
Gainesville’s appeal remains obvious.
The Red Elephants are slated to return elite talent, including Clemson four-star quarterback commitment Kharim Hughley and three-star standout Nigel Newkirk, giving the next head coach immediate building blocks.
With a loaded roster, a proven incoming leader, and one of the state’s strongest football traditions, Gainesville appears poised to remain in the thick of Georgia’s title picture—despite yet another high-profile coaching change.
In Georgia high school football, change is constant. For Gainesville, the standard remains the same.