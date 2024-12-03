Top 25 Georgia Boys High School Basketball Rankings (12/2/2024)
Week 4 of the Georgia high school basketball season is in the books, and with holliday tournaments over Thanksgiving break wrapped up, we had a decent amount of movement within the Power 25.
Woodward Academy continues its rise through the rankings and lands in the No. 5 spot after another great week. Kell moves up into the Top 10 after knocking on the door last week, and Cedar Grove moves up three spots after scoring a big win over Newton.
See how the rest of the Power 25 shakes out below as we head into Week 5 of the regular season.
1. Grayson (5-0)
Last Week: 1
The Rams went a perfect 3-0 last week defeating two Top 25 teams in Milton and Cedar Grove, and finishing it off with a great 79-74 win against Combine Academy. Class of 2026 junior Caleb Holt led the Rams with 30 points in their win over Combine.
2. Wheeler (4-1)
Last Week: 2
The Wildcats were blown out in their last game against the No. 1 team in the nation, Columbus (FL), but you shouldn’t read too much into that. When it comes to the state of Georgia, the Wildcats are very comfortably in the No. 2 spot as of Dec. 2, 2024.
3. Norcross (3-1)
Last Week: 3
The Blue Devils are coming off of a 20-point loss to nationally-ranked Hoover (AL). They’ll look to get back on track against region rival Peachtree Ridge Tuesday night.
4. Milton (2-1)
Last Week: 4
After losing to Grayson in their second game of the season, the Eagles rebounded with a 59-50 win over Peachtree Ridge. They’ll open up region play with Seckinger Tuesday night.
5. Woodward Academy (4-0)
Last Week: 8
After moving up four spots last week, the War Eagles are up three more spots this week and have cracked the Top 5 after improving to 4-0. They beat Lambert by 16 points last week and followed that up an overtime win against a very good North Tampa Christian team.
6. Pace Academy (4-0)
Last Week: 5
Off for a week, the Knights will be back in action Tuesday night on the road at Forest Park to open up region play.
7. Holy Innocents (2-2)
Last Week: 6
After beating Riverwood, Holy Innocents lost to a talented North Tampa Christian Academy squad, but followed that up with a great 62-48 win against Newton on Saturday to draw even on the season.
8. Greenforest (4-0)
Last Week: 7
After a long layoff after their first game, the Eagles played three times last week and went 3-0, defeating Riverwood, Best Academy and Woodstock in that order to improve to 4-0 on the season.
9. Walton (5-0)
Last Week: 9
The Raiders improved to 5-0 on the season after beating South Atlanta last week by 20 points. They’ll open up region play against Cherokee Tuesday night.
10. Kell (6-0)
Last Week: 11
The Longhorns have cracked the Top 10 after improving to 6-0 on the season. They’re fresh off an out-of-state win against a Central (AL) team that was undefeated heading into the matchup and a Chamblee team that had just one loss heading in.
11. Cedar Grove (4-2)
Last Week: 14
The Saints are up three spots to No. 11 in this week’s Power 25 after knocking off Newton 56-52. Their two losses this season are two the state’s Top 2 teams Grayson and Wheeler.
12. Newton (4-3)
Last Week: 10
The Rams' fall down the Power 25 continues after they lost two more games against Holy Innocents and Cedar Grove last week. The losses are to good teams, but they’re not playing their best basketball right now.
13. Tri-Cities (4-2)
Last Week: 12
The Bulldogs went 2-1 last week with their loss coming to a talented Davidson Day (NC) team. The loss was sandwiched around wins against Lee County and Jonesboro, which are two quality wins.
14. Etowah (5-0)
Last Week: 15
The Eagles improved to 5-0 on the season last week after beating Westside-Augusta 65-38. They’ll open up region play Tuesday night against North Cobb.
15. South Gwinnett (6-0)
Last Week: 16
The Comets were off last week, but they’ll return to action Tuesday night for a big matchup against No. 12 Newton. A win against the Rams would go a long way for the Comets.
16. Pebblebrook (3-3)
Last Week: 12
The Falcons have lost some close games against good teams to open up the season, but we can’t keep rewarding teams for losing. They’ll face No. 17 McEachern later this week, which would be a big win to get them pointed back in the right direction.
17. McEachern (3-2)
Last Week: 17
After dropping two out of their first four games, the Indians took out their frustrations on a young Gainesville team, beating them 87-55 to get back above .500 on the season.
18. Lambert (4-1)
Last Week: 20
The Longhorns have been steady risers over the past two weeks. They’re up two spots to No. 18 after beating then No. 18 Habersham Central 79-75 to improve to 4-1 on the season.
19. Winder-Barrow (7-1)
Last Week: 21
The Bulldoggs are back up two spots this week after scoring a big win against then No. 19 North Oconee last week. They won the game convincingly 74-62 to improve to 7-1 on the season.
20. Habersham Central (4-1)
Last Week: 18
The Raiders are back just two spots this week after dropping their first game of the season to Lambert 79-75. That’s far from a bad loss, and they’ll look to get back in the win column against Rabun-Gap on Tuesday night.
21. Lee County (3-1)
Last Week: Not ranked
The Trojans join the Power 25 this week at No. 21 after dropping a close one to No. 12 Tri-Cities 83-76. They’ll play twice this week and should win easily.
22. North Oconee (2-2)
Last Week: 19
It has not been a good start to the season for the Titans. They dropped their second game of the season last week to Winder-Barrow, a game they lost by 12 points.
23. Eagle’s Landing (2-0)
Last Week: 25
The Eagles didn’t play a game last week, but are up two spots by default thanks to some other teams having a bad week. They’ll finally return to action Tuesday night against Locust Grove to open up region play.
24. Gainesville (2-2)
Last Week: 23
The Red Elephants are down one spot after going 1-1 last week. They were blown out by Wheeler for their second loss of the season before rebounding with an 11-point win over Westlake.
25. Bradwell Institute (5-0)
Last Week: Not ranked
The Tigers are ranked for the first time this season after improving to 5-0. Will they be able to keep this up? We’ll find out soon enough.