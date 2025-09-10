High School

Grayson's Travis Burgess Announces Post-Surgery Update on Social Media

The 4-star UNC commit announced on Wednesday that his surgery went well and he's on the road to recovery

MycKena Guerrero

Travis Burgess of Grayson High School
Travis Burgess of Grayson High School / Colin Hubbard

Grayson star Travis Burgess started the 2025 Georgia high school football season with a bang when he threw for three touchdowns and rushed for another score in the Rams' season-opening win on the road against Collins Hill, but the excitement was short-lived.

Just one week later, the 4-star UNC commit went down in Grayson's 24-19 victory over Rabun Gap- Nocoochee, and it was later revealed that his senior season was over due to a torn ACL.

Burgess officially announced his season-ending injury on August 28, one day before the Rams earned a hard-fought win in a 24-23 nationally-ranked thriller against Thompson (Alabama).

Travis Burgess Undergoes Surgery

The dual-threat quarterback took to social media again early Wednesday morning, this time to announce that his surgery to repair the torn ACL went well and that he is on the road to recovery.

Burgess kept the announcement simple, saying, "Surgery went well. Thanks to everyone for the thoughts and prayers."

Like many of his other posts, the post-surgery update features a plethora of comments from other athletes sharing heartfelt messages of support and encouragement.

Burgess has consistently demonstrated talent, strength, and determination in recent years. While this setback is no doubt a challenge for the young star, it also presents an opportunity for an even stronger return, and we expect to see his impact on the field again in the future.

With the surgery behind him, now it's time for him to heal and recover so he can get back out on the field next season with Bill Belichick and the North Carolina Tar Heels.

Published
