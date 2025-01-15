Top 25 Georgia Boys High School Basketball State Rankings (1/14/2025)
There was no movement among the Top 10 in this week's Top 25 Georgia Boys High School Basketball Rankings for the first time this season. The lone loss from a Top 10 team last week was from No. 8 Newton, who lost to No. 1 Grayson on the road.
The first movement in this week's rankings starts at No. 14 with Habersham Central moving up one spot. The biggest mover this week was Gainesville, who is up three spots to No. 22. And there are two new additions to the Top 25 with Dutchtown and Sandy Creek joining the rankings for the first time this season.
See how the rest of the Power 25 came together as we head into Week 10 of the regular season.
1. Grayson (15-1)
Last Week: 1
The Rams blitzed through South Gwinnett and Newton last week to remain unbeaten in the state of Georgia.
2. Wheeler (13-3)
Last Week: 2
The Wildcats had no trouble beating North Paulding and Cherokee last week to improve to 13-3 on the season.
3. Milton (12-3)
Last Week: 3
The Eagles scored wins over Gainesville and Johns Creek Last week and followed that up with another win against Seckinger Monday night to improve to 12-3 on the season.
4. Pace Academy (14-2)
Last Week: 4
The Knights crushed Jackson and Drew last week to improve to remain unbeaten against teams from the the state of Georgia this season.
5. Woodward Academy (12-3)
Last Week: 5
The War Eagles blew out Dunwoody last week and scored a very nice win against Decatur on Monday night to improve to 12-3 on the season.
6. Holy Innocents (12-2)
Last Week: 6
The Golden Bears played just one time last week and blew out Carver-Atlanta 83-35 to improve to 12-2 on the season.
7. Cedar Grove (13-3)
Last Week: 7
The Saints played just one time last week and blew out Stone Mountain 95-35 to improve to 13-3 on the season.
8. Newton (11-5)
Last Week: 8
The Rams had their first crack at No. 1 Grayson last week and were no match. They lost 72-56.
9. McEachern (12-3)
Last Week: 9
The Indians went 2-0 last week, beating Osborne and Campbell to improve to 12-3 on the season.
10. Walton (14-2)
Last Week: 10
The Raiders have reached 14 wins on the season after blowing out North Cobb last week 75-36.
11. Tri-Cities (11-3)
Last Week: 11
The Bulldogs won both of their games last week against Lakeside and Dunwoody to improve to 11-3 on the season.
12. Etowah (13-3)
Last Week: 12
The Eagles improved to 13-3 on the season after beating North Paulding and Marietta last week.
13. Lambert (15-2)
Last Week: 13
The Longhorns have reached 15 wins on the season after beating region foes West Forsyth and South Forsyth last week.
14. Habersham Central (16-2)
Last Week: 15
The Raiders are up one spot in this week’s Power 25 after beating Apalachee and Clarke Central with ease last week.
15. Winder-Barrow (16-2)
Last Week: 16
The Bulldoggs are up one spot to No. 15 in this week’s Power 25 after beating Loganville and Apalachee last week. They’ve got a big rematch against No. 14 Habersham Central set up for this Friday.
16. North Oconee (15-2)
Last Week: 17
The Titans are up one spot to No. 16 in this week’s Power 25 after winning two more games last week against East Forsyth and Walnut Grove.
17. Cross Creek (16-1)
Last Week: 18
The Razorbacks keep winning. They’re up to 16 wins on the season after beating Harlem and Westside last week, and Aquinas on Monday night.
18. Southwest Dekalb (15-1)
Last Week: 19
The Panthers are up one spot to No. 18 in this week’s Power 25 after beating Clarkston and North Springs last week.
19. Kell (14-4)
Last Week: 21
The Longhorns are up two spots to No. 19 in this week’s Power 25 after beating Blessed Trinity and Centennial last week.
20. Pickens (16-0)
Last Week: 22
The Dragons are up two spots to No. 20 in this week’s Power 25 after improving to 16-0 on the season with wins against Johnson and Greater Atlanta Christian last week.
21. Cherokee Bluff (17-1)
Last Week: 23
The Bears are up two spots to No. 21 in this week’s Power 25 after beating West Hall and East Hall last week.
22. Gainesville (11-6)
Last Week: 25
The Red Elephants are up three spots to No. 25 in this week’s Power 25 after losing to No. 3 Milton by 10 points last week.
23. Dutchtown (14-2)
Last Week: Not ranked
The Bulldogs are into the Power 25 this week after improving to 14-2 on the season. After losing to No. 22 Gainesville and Eagle’s Landing to open up the season, the Bulldogs haven’t lost since, winning their last 14 in a row.
24. East Hall (13-3)
Last Week: 24
The Vikings remain at No. 24 in this week’s Power 25 after losing for a second time to No. 21 Cherokee Bluff.
25. Sandy Creek (12-2)
Last Week: Not ranked
The Patriots are ranked for the first time this season after improving to 12-2 on the season last week with a blowout win against Mary Persons.