Top 25 Georgia Boys High School Basketball State Rankings (1/29/2025)
We are into Week 13 of the Georgia boys high school basketball season and things are starting to take shape as the regular season comes to a close.
There was a lot of shakeup to the Top 25 this week. Holy Innocents made a big jump into the Top 3 after a great showing against No. 1 Grayson, and McEachern continued its rise.
See how the rest of the Power 25 shook out this week.
1. Grayson (20-2)
Previous Rank: 1
The Rams avoided a slip-up to a very talented Holy Innocents team last weekend, winning 68-66. They’re on cruise control in Region 4-6A play after improving to 9-0 Tuesday night against Grovetown.
2. Wheeler (19-3)
Previous Rank: 2
The Wildcats are in the midst of their most impressive stretch of games this season. They’re fresh off wins against Milton and Walton, two Top 15 teams in the state, winning both in dominant fashion.
3. Holy Innocents (16-4)
Previous Rank: 6
The Golden Bears didn’t start their season off on the right foot after losing to Pace Academy in overtime. Fast-forward to the end of January and they’re playing great basketball that very nearly resulted in an upset of No. 1 Grayson. They lost that game 68-66, but proved they’re capable of beating anyone in the state of Georgia with star Caleb Wilson running the show.
4. McEachern (19-3)
Previous Rank: 9
The Indians continue to play great basketball, and they’re up to No. 4 in the state as a result. They’ve won 18 out of their last 19 games with their lone loss coming on the road at No. 1 Grayson.
5. Pace Academy (19-4)
Previous Rank: 4
The Knights suffered their first loss of the season to a team from the state of Georgia when they lost to No. 4 McEachern 64-59 on Jan. 18. They’re up to 19 wins on the season and are dominating Region 4-4A play at 12-0.
6. Cedar Grove (19-3)
Previous Rank: 7
The Saints continue to fly under the radar as one of the best teams the state of Georgia has to offer. They’re 19-3 and have only one loss to an in-state opponent, No. 1 Grayson 71-49 way back in late November.
7. Milton (15-6)
Previous Rank: 3
The Eagles were ran out of the gym last weekend against No. 2 Wheeler 82-52, and they followed that up with a 7-point win on the road at Lanier. Their overall resume still looks pretty good, however.
8. Etowah (17-4)
Previous Rank: 12
The Eagles move into the Top 10 for the first time this season after improving to 17-4. They played No. 2 Wheeler the closest anyone has as of late, losing to the WIldcats by just four points on the road two weeks ago. They’re fresh of a win against Walton, and they looked strong against Cherokee Tuesday night.
9. Walton (17-4)
Previous Rank: 10
After beating Etowah in their first matchup, they lost by one point in the rematch last week. They then followed that up with a tough loss to No. 2 Wheeler. Their overall resume still looks very good, and they’re in a good spot with the regular season about to come to a close.
10. Tri-Cities (16-4)
Previous Rank: 11
The Bulldogs are up one spot to No. 10 in this week’s Power 25 after handing Woodward Academy a five-point loss Tuesday night. That’s easily their best win of the season, and it’s happening at a good time.
11. Woodward Academy (17-4)
Previous Rank: 5
The War Eagles had their first real slip-up of the season Tuesday night, losing at home to Tri-Cities by five points. It’s not a bad loss in the grand scheme of things, but it pushes what was a Top 5 team in the state down a notch.
12. Lambert (21-2)
Previous Rank: 13
The Longhorns just keep winning. They’ve won nine in a row and 18 out of their last 19 games dating back to the end of November. They aren’t playing the stiffest of competition, but they’re winning the games they’re supposed to win.
13. Winder-Barrow (20-2)
Previous Rank: 15
The Bulldoggs are up to No. 13 in the state in this week’s Power 25 after running their winning streak to 12 in a row. After losing to Habersham Central earlier in the season, they bested them 67-59 on Jan. 17 to leapfrog them in the rankings.
14. North Oconee (20-2)
Previous Rank: 16
The Titans only two losses this season came in Game 1 of the season to Habersham Central, and Game 4 of the season to Winder-Barrow. They were without standout Khamari Brooks for both of those games, who was busy helping lead the football team to a Class 4A state championship. They haven’t lost a game since he’s joined the basketball team.
15. Habersham Central (18-3)
Previous Rank: 14
The Raiders are sitting at 18-3 on the season, but have cooled off ever so slightly as of late. They lost to Winder-Barrow in the rematch by eight points, and could only beat Loganville in a rematch by six points. They beat Loganville by 26 points on Jan. 1.
16. Newton (15-7)
Previous Rank: 8
The Rams are down eight spots in this week’s Power 25 after losing in surprising fashion to South Gwinnett Monday night. It’s been an up-and-down season for the Rams, who had lost to No. 2 wheeler prior to that before beating Tri-Cities. But the Rams have taken another step back after losing to the Comets.
17. Cross Creek (20-1)
Previous Rank: 17
A quick glance over Cross Creek’s resume and you won’t find any Top 25 wins. Their schedule hasn’t been difficult, but they’re winning. Sitting at 20-1 on the season, they haven’t lost to a team from the state of Georgia this season.
18. Kell (17-5)
Previous Rank: 19
The Longhorns have really only one blemish on its schedule up until this point, and that’s a 53-51 loss to Sprayberry. Other than that, the Longhorns have won the games they should, and lost the games they should.
19. Pickens (21-0)
Previous Rank: 20
It’s time the state started giving some respect to the 21-0 Dragons. Yes, their schedule hasn’t been overly difficult, but they haven’t even flirted with a loss in over a month. They’re cruising through Region 6-3A play at 11-0.
20. Gainesville (16-6)
Previous Rank: 22
The Red Elephants have cracked the Top 20 in this week’s Power 25 after running their winning streak to five in a row. They don’t have a bad loss on their schedule, and they’re in a good position ahead of the 5A state playoffs.
21. Dutchtown (18-2)
Previous Rank: 23
The Bulldogs are up two spots to No. 21 in this week’s Power 25. They’re sitting at 18-2 on the season, and they’ve won 18 games in a row after losing their first two to start the season.
22. Sandy Creek (17-3)
Previous Rank: 25
The Patriots clock in at No. 22 in this week’s Power 25. Sitting at 17-3 on the season, they haven’t been as strong as in year’s past, but they’re still a team that is capable of winning on any given night.
23. Carver-Columbus (15-2)
Previous Rank: Not ranked
The Tigers come in at No. 23 in this week’s Power 25 after improving to 15-2 on the season. Their two losses are against Sandy Creek and New Manchester, but they’re sandwiched around a one-point win at home against No. 8 Etowah, which is pulling a lot of weight right now.
24. Greenforest (12-5)
Previous Rank: Not ranked
After dropping out of the Power 25 a few weeks ago, the Eagles are back in this week. They’ve won six in a row and their last loss came against No. 2 Wheeler, a game they were within reach heading into the fourth quarter.
25. Buford (18-3)
Previous Rank: Not ranked
The Wolves are ranked for the first time this season after improving to 18-3 on the season. They almost beat No. 14 North Oconee earlier this month, and they’ve won nine in a row since, including a nice win against previously ranked Southwest Dekalb.