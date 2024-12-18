Top 25 Georgia Boys High School Basketball State Rankings (12/18/2024)
Week 6 of the Georgia high school basketball season is in the books and it saw a lot of shakeups across the Power 25. While there weren't any big movers in this week's rankings, there were a lot of teams making a move up the list.
Two new teams make their debut in the Power 25 this week. Hillgrove clocks in at No. 20 while Southwest Dekalb clocks in at No. 24.
See how the rest of the Power 25 came together as we head into Week 6 of the regular season.
1. Grayson (8-0)
Last Week: 1
The Rams moved to 2-0 in Region 4-AAAAAA play with a resounding 70-53 win over a good Grovetown team last week to move to 8-0 on the season.
2. Wheeler (7-2)
Last Week: 2
The Wildcats moved to 7-2 on the season after handing Walton its first loss of the season, 55-52.
3. Milton (6-1)
Last Week: 4
The Eagles are up one spot to No. 3 in this week’s Power 25 after blasting then No. 3 Norcross 78-45.
4. Woodward Academy (7-2)
Last Week: 5
The War Eagles are up to No. 4 in this week’s Power 25 after improving to 7-2 on the season.
5. Pace Academy (10-0)
Last Week: 6
The Knights are the highest-ranked team in the state to reach 10 wins on the season. They’re coming off a 17-point win against Westminster last week.
6. Holy Innocents (8-2)
Last Week: 7
The Golden Bears are up to No. 6 in this week’s Power 25 after improving to 8-2 on the season. They blasted a good Tri-Cities team 73-43 over the weekend.
7. Walton (9-1)
Last Week: 9
The Raiders are up two spots to No. 7 this week after beating a good Etowah team, and narrowly losing to No. 2 Wheeler last week.
8. Cedar Grove (8-3)
Last Week: 10
The Saints are up two spots to No. 8 in this week’s Power 25. They’ve seen the state’s best and while they don’t stack up against them, they’re still one of the state’s Top 10 teams.
9. Newton (7-4)
Last Week: 11
The Rams are back in the Top 10 for the first time in a few weeks. It hasn’t been the greatest of starts, but they’re a Top 10 team right now.
10. Norcross (8-3)
Last Week: 3
The Blue Devils fall seven spots to No. 10 in this week’s Top 25 after getting out-classed at home against Milton.
11. Tri-Cities (7-3)
Last Week: 12
The Bulldogs are up one spot to No. 11 in this week’s Power 25 after beating then No. 8 Greenforest by 14 points. They followed that up with a bad loss to No. 6 Holy Innocents, but that isn’t a terrible loss considering how talented the Golden Bears are.
12. Etowah (8-1)
Last Week: 13
The Eagles are up one spot to No. 12 in this week’s Power 25. They lost to No. 7 Walton by five points a week ago, and followed that up with wins against Cherokee and Furtah Prep.
13. McEachern (8-2)
Last Week: 15
The Indians are up two spots to No. 13 in this week’s Power 25 after improving to 8-2 on the season. They’re starting to find their footing a bit, and that’s a good sign for them going forward.
14. Kell (9-1)
Previous rank: 16
The Longhorns rebounded nicely after their blowout loss against McEachern. They’re 9-1 on the season and are looking strong.
15. Greenforest (5-1)
Last Week: 8
The Eagles are down seven spots in this week’s Power 25 after losing to then No. 12 Tri-Cities by 14 points.
16. Lambert (9-1)
Last Week: 17
The Longhorns are up one spot to No. 16 after improving to 9-1 on the season. Their only blemish is a 16-point loss to No. 4 Woodward Academy.
17. Habersham Central (10-1)
Last Week: 19
The Raiders are up two spots to No. 17 in this week’s Power 25 after scoring a big overtime win against Winder-Barrow.
18. Winder-Barrow (10-2)
Last Week: 18
The Bulldoggs remain at No. 18 in this week’s Power 25. They lost a tough game on the road in overtime to Habersham Central, but followed that up with two nice wins against Monroe Area and Alcovy to reach 10 wins on the season.
19. Lee County (13-1)
Last Week: 22
The Trojans are up three spots to No. 19 in this week’s Power 25 after improving to an impressive 13-1 on the season.
20. Hillgrove (11-1)
Last Week: Not ranked
The Hawks are ranked for the first time this season after improving to 11-1 on the season. Their only loss came against McEachern last week.
21. North Oconee (9-2)
Last Week: 23
The Titans are up two spots to No. 21 after improving to 9-2 on the season.
22. Cross Creek (8-1)
Last Week: 24
The Razorbacks are up two spots to No. 22 after improving to 8-1 on the season. So far they’re undefeated against teams from the state of Georgia.
23. Grovetown (8-2)
Last Week: 25
The Warriors were blown out against No. 1 Grayson in their last game, but that’s nothing to hang your head about. They’re up two spots to No. 23 in this week’s rankings.
24. Southwest Dekalb (11-1)
Last Week: Not ranked
The Panthers make their debut in the Power 25 at No. 24 this week after getting off to an impressive 11-1 start on the season.
25. South Gwinnett (8-3)
Last Week: 14
The Comets are down 11 spots to No. 25 in this week’s Power 25 after suffering two losses to Grovetown and Southwest Dekalb since last week’s rankings.