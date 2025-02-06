Top 25 Georgia Boys High School Basketball State Rankings (2/5/2025)
The regular season in the state of Georgia is coming to a close this week, but there is plenty of basketball yet to be played.
Region tournaments are kicking off this weekend, and will wrap up at this time next week. The Top 4 teams from each region will secure a spot in the state playoffs, which will then kick off on Feb. 18 and 19.
This will be the final Top 25 ranking of the regular season, and we'll have one more ranking after the conclusion of the region tournaments next week before we let the teams decide who is the best of the best.
1. Grayson (22-2)
Last Week: 1
The Rams took down Newton for a second time this season Tuesday night. They’ll close out their regular season against Rockdale County on Friday before gearing up for the Region 4-7A tournament.
2. Wheeler (21-3)
Last Week: 2
The Wildcats haven’t lost a game in Region 5 that includes fellow ranked teams in Walton and Etowah. They’ll look to close out their regular season with a perfect region record on Thursday when they take on Etowah.
3. Holy Innocents (19-4)
Last Week: 3
The Golden Bears are peaking at the right time, and that should be a scary through for any opponent they’re facing in the upcoming Region 5-AA tournament, or in the upcoming state playoffs.
4. McEachern (20-4)
Last Week: 4
The Indians had a rather shocking loss against South Cobb last week, but when it comes to Class 6A teams not named Grayson and Wheeler, a random head-scratching loss has become the norm this season.
5. Pace Academy (21-4)
Last Week: 5
The Knights closed out their regular season Tuesday night with a win against Jackson. They’ll now gear up for the Region 4-4A tournament where they will be a heavy favorite to win and clinch a No. 1 seed for the upcoming state tournament.
6. Cedar Grove (21-3)
Last Week: 6
The Saints will close out their regular season against Luella on Friday, and that will have them sitting pretty going into the Region 5-3A tournament where they will be a heavy favorite.
7. Etowah (19-4)
Last Week: 8
The Eagles are in the midst of a six-game winning streak, and if they want to make it seven in a row, they’ll have to beat No. 2 Wheeler. They very nearly beat the Wildcats in their first meeting last Month, and it would be a huge momentum boost heading into the Region 5-6A tournament.
8. Walton (18-4)
Last Week: 9
Vibes are still high amongst the Raiders, who will close out their regular season at home against Marietta. They lost three times during Region 5-6A play - twice to Wheeler and once to Etowah - but don’t count them out heading into the region tournament.
9. Woodward Academy (19-4)
Last Week: 11
The War Eagles are back in the Top 10 this week after getting their revenge on Tri-Cities, who upset them 74-69 on Jan. 28. The two squared off again on Monday night, and the War Eagles blew them out 81-63.
10. Milton (18-6)
Last Week: 7
The Eagles aren’t beating anyone convincingly right now, which could be a cause for concern come playoff time. But they’re fresh off a win against Gainesville, and they’ll enter the Region 7-5A tournament undefeated and the favorite to win.
11. Tri-Cities (19-5)
Last Week: 10
The Bulldogs proved last week that they’re capable of winning big games when they took down a then Top 5 team in Woodward Academy. But they’re not invincible. They followed up that big win with a near 20-point loss to the War Eagles Monday night.
12. Lambert (23-2)
Last Week: 12
The Longhorns closed out their regular season with a blowout win against South Forsyth on Monday, and now they’ll enter the Region 6-6A tournament as the overwhelming favorite to win it and clinch a No. 1 seed for the upcoming state playoffs.
13. Winder-Barrow (22-2)
Last Week: 13
The Bulldoggs ran their winning streak to 14 in a row Tuesday night when they took down Apalachee. They’ll close out their regular season Friday night at home against Clarke Central, and will then enter the Region 8-5A tournament as the favorite.
14. North Oconee (23-2)
Last Week: 14
The Titans will carry a 21-game winning streak into the Region 8-4A tournament after closing out their regular season with a win over Walnut Grove. They’ll be an overwhelming favorite to win the title.
15. Habersham Central (21-3)
Last Week: 15
The Raiders will close their regular season out on Friday night against East Forsyth, and they’ll gear up for what should be a very exciting Region 8-5A tournament that in all likelihood will feature the Raiders taking on Winder-Barrow in the finals.
16. Newton (16-8)
Last Week: 16
The Grayson Rams have been Newton’s achilles heel for years now. They lost again to the Rams against Tuesday night, and they’ll be heavy underdogs heading into the Region 4-6A tournament. But a No. 2 seed out of that region wouldn’t be a bad thing. More info on that later.
17. Cross Creek (22-1)
Last Week: 17
The Razorbacks have two more games left to play this week before they can close the book on their regular season. Two more wins would get them to 24-1 heading into the Region 4-3A tournament.
18. Pickens (24-0)
Last Week: 19
The Dragons are just one win away from completing a perfect 25-0 regular season. They’re the only team in the state that’s still undefeated, and that will likely continue as they gear up for the Region 6-3A tournament.
19. Gainesville (16-7)
Last Week: 20
The Red Elephants very nearly took down Milton Tuesday night. They lost the game 51-48, but there’s a good chance they’ll see them again in the upcoming Region 7-5A tournament.
20. Dutchtown (21-2)
Last Week: 21
The Bulldogs’ winning streak now sits at 21 after beating Newnan Tuesday night. They’ll play Thursday night and Friday night before gearing up for the Region 3-5A tournament.
21. Sandy Creek (21-3)
Last Week: 22
After beating Troup County Tuesday night, the Patriots will close out their regular season Friday night against Mary Persons. Unbeaten in Region 2-3A play, they’ll be the overwhelming favorite to win it.
22. Carver-Columbus (20-2)
Last Week: 23
The Tigers still have two games left in their regular season before gearing up for the Region 1-AA tournament. They haven’t lost a game in region play this season, and that will likely continue on into the tournament.
23. Greenforest (15-5)
Last Week: 24
The Eagles have now won nine games in a row dating back to their loss to No. 2 Wheeler. Their last two losses have come against the Wildcats and No. 20 Dutchtown by five points.
24. Buford (21-3)
Last Week: 25
The Wolves closed out their regular season with a nine-point win at Dacula Tuesday night, and that ran their winning streak to 12 games in a row. They’ll enter the Region 8-6A tournament as the heavy favorites.
25. Kell (18-6)
Last Week: 18
The Longhorns have had a rollercoaster of a season up until this point. They hovered around a Top 10 ranking early in the season, but now find themselves clinging to the 25th and final spot after losing to Westminster.