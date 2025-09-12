Carrollton at Gainesville in Georgia Top 10 Showdown: Live score updates, Sept. 12
The No. 7 Trojans go on the road to challenge the 10th-ranked Red Elephants
A pair of undefeated teams, both ranked in the Top 10 of the latest Georgia High School Football Top 25 state rankings - No. 7 Carrollton and No. 10 Gainesville - are set to square off at Gainesville's Bobby Gruhn Field in City Park on Friday at 7:30 p.m.
Preview
The two teams are meeting for just the fourth time with Carrollton winning the previous three contests, including a 45-16 victory one year ago. But, the architect of last year's win, quarterback Julian Lewis, is now a freshman at the University of Colorado.
Key Players
Carrollton (4-0)
- C.J. Cypher, Fr. QB & Mason Holtzclaw, Jr. QB: The duo share the duties of replacing Lewis. Cyper has exclled through the air, passing for 712 yards and eight touchdowns so far, while Holtzclaw has passed for 281 yards and rushed for 80.
- Ryan Mosley, WR: The Georgia commit has 18 receptions for 432 yards and five touchdowns.
Gainesville (3-0)
- Kharim Hughley, QB: The junior Clemson commit has passed for 587 yards and nine TDs.
- Nigel Newkirk, RB: Newkirk has rushed for 388 rushing yards and five touchdowns.
- Phil Williams , WR: Williams has 269 receiving yards and three touchdowns.
- Xavier Griffin & Jamarion Matthews: The two Alabama commits each have three sacks.
Pick'em Challenge
Tell us who you think will win the game with High School On SI's Pick 'Em Challenge.
How to Watch
If you want to follow along with our Live Updates, you can watch the game stream on NFHS Network.
Live Updates
1
2
3
4
F
Carrollton
Gainesville
Pregame
-
1st Quarter
-
2nd Quarter
-
3rd Quarter
-
4th Quarter
-
Published