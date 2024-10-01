Top 25 Georgia high school football rankings (10/1/2024)
Week 7 of the Georgia High School football season is officially in the books after taking three extra days to complete for most teams.
With Hurricane Helene ripping through the state of Georgia on Friday, many games were moved to Saturday and Monday, as well as a couple before the storm made landfall, making for a wacky week of football.
All-in-all, it saw the Power 25 remain mostly intact with the exception of Lee County, who made a big jump into the Top 10 after handing Thomas County Central its first regular season loss since 2021.
See how the rest of the Power 25 fared in Week 7.
1. Milton (6-0)
Last Week: 1
The Eagles moved to 6-0 on the season Monday night after beating Seckinger 44-7. Their game was pushed back to Monday thanks to Hurricane Helene. They’ll have a quick turnaround when they face Lanier this Friday.
2. Carrollton (6-0)
Last Week: 2
The Trojans picked a great time to have a bye week with Hurricane Helene disrupting many games across the state. They were off last week and will return to the gridiron this Friday at home against Westlake.
3. Buford (4-1)
Last Week: 3
Like Carrollton, the Wolves were fortunate to have last week off thanks to a bye. They’ll return to action at home against Collins Hill this Friday in a big region matchup.
4. North Gwinnett (5-0)
Last Week: 4
The Bulldogs continued a trend of Top 5 teams off on a bye week last week. They’ll return to action this Friday at home against Peachtree Ridge in a big region matchup.
5. Collins Hill (6-0)
Last Week: 6
The Eagles are up one spot to No. 5 in this week’s rankings after blasting Mountain View 51-0 Monday night. They have a huge region matchup on the road at No. 3 Buford this Friday night looking to improve to 7-0.
6. Grayson (4-1)
Last Week: 7
The Rams are up to No. 6 in this week’s rankings without playing a game. Originally slated to face Newton, their game was pushed back to Monday due to Hurricane Helene, and was then postponed again thanks to a chemical fire in neighboring Rockdale County. They will make the game up at a later date.
7. Mill Creek (5-1)
Last Week: 8
The Hawks are up one spot to No. 7 in this week’s rankings after beating Central Gwinnett 56-7 Monday night. They’re 5-1 on the season and will get Dacula at home this Friday.
8. Lee County (6-0)
Last Week: 11
The Trojans make a big jump into the Top 10 to No. 8 in this week’s rankings after beating previously No. 5 Thomas County Central 35-23 on Saturday. The Trojans are looking like the clear No. 2 team in Class 5A behind Milton.
9. Douglas County (5-1)
Last Week: 9
The Tigers remain at No. 9 after beating Columbia 47-14 on Saturday. The win moves them to 5-1 on the season and they’ll travel to East Coweta this Friday night.
10. Langston Hughes (4-1)
Last Week: 10
The Panthers were off last week, avoiding all of the rescheduling headaches as a result of Hurricane Helene. They’ll return to action this Friday night at home against McIntosh.
11. Gainesville (5-1)
Last week: 12
The Red Elephants moved their game up to Thursday of last week to get ahead of Hurricane Helene, and they beat Johns Creek 48-0 in the process. They get Seckinger at home this Friday night.
12. Marist (5-0)
Last Week: 13
The War Eagles moved to 5-0 on the season last Saturday with a 47-13 win over Southwest Dekalb. They’ll travel to face North Springs this Friday looking to improve to 6-0 on the season.
13. Thomas County Central (5-1)
Last Week: 5
The Yellow Jackets suffered their first regular season loss since 2021 last Saturday after losing to Lee County 35-23. Too many mistakes was the difference, and they’re down to No. 13 in this week’s rankings.
14. Valdosta (5-0)
Last Week: 14
The Wildcats finished up two straight weeks off thanks and remain at No. 14 in this week’s rankings as a result. They’ll return to action for the first time since Sept. 13 this Friday night when they play host to Colquitt County.
15. Camden County (5-0)
Last Week: 15
Like Valdosta, the Wildcats have been off for the past two weeks after starting off the season 5-0. They’ll start region play at home against Richmond Hill this Friday night.
16. North Cobb (6-0)
Last Week: 16
The Warriors earned a much-needed week off last week after winning their first six games to start the season. They’ll be off again this week before facing Marietta on Oct. 11.
17. Colquitt County (3-2)
Last Week: 17
After a much-needed bye, the Packers remain at No. 17 in this week’s rankings. They’ll be back in action this Friday on the road at Valdosta in what will be a huge region matchup.
18. Norcross (4-1)
Last Week: 18
Like many other Top 25 teams, the Blue Devils were off last week. Sitting at 4-1 on the season with their only loss being to No. 7 Mill Creek, the Blue Devils will return to action this Friday on the road at Parkview.
19. Eastside (6-0)
Last Week: 19
The Eagles great 2024 campaign continued Saturday with a 37-7 win over Madison County. The win gets them to 6-0 on the season, and they’ll get Walnut Grove at home Thursday night looking to improve to 7-0.
20. Cartersville (6-0)
Last Week: 20
The Purple Hurricanes were rewarded with a much-needed week off last week, and it came at a good time with Hurricane Helene ripping through Georgia on Friday. They’re sitting at 6-0 on the season and can improve to 7-0 with a win over Cass at home this Friday night.
21. Warner Robins (5-1)
Last Week: 22
The Demons are up one spot to No. 21 in this week’s Power 25 after beating Wayne County 36-3 last week. Their only loss remains to No. 8 Lee County in Week 1, which looks like a good loss on paper.
22. Roswell (4-1)
Last Week: 21
The Hornets slip back one spot to No. 22 in this week’s rankings after having last week off. They will return to action this Friday night at home against Johns Creek.
23. Blessed Trinity (4-1)
Last Week: 23
The Titans were one of just two teams in the Top 25 to have their game canceled or postponed all together this week due to Hurricane Helene. Originally scheduled to face Savannah Chrisitan, they will now turn their sights to their first of four region games this Friday, starting with Kell.
24. North Oconee (6-0)
Last Week: 24
The Titans remain at No. 24 in this week’s Power 25 after blasting Cedar Shoals 49-7 on Saturday. With the win, the Titans are 6-0 on the season and 2-0 in region play.
25. Coffee (6-0)
Last Week: 25
The Trojans are 6-0 on the season after beating Northside-Warner Robins 41-0 on Saturday. Now the real test begins for Coffee, who is set to face Lee County on the road Friday night.