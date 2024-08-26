Vote: Georgia high school softball Player of the Week (8/26/2024)
The 2024 Georgia high school softball season is underway and so is the voting for this week's SBLive Georgia High School Softball Player of the Week winner of the 2024 season.
Please review our list of nominees and then cast your vote for the athlete you find most deserving.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Ansleigh Broome of East Paulding
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Sep. 1st. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:
Addison Rackley, Buford
Rackley started the week off with a bang as she hit two home runs in the win over Dacula, including a first inning grand slam and a solo homer in the third. Versus Mill Creek Rackley went 3-3 with another homer and three RBIs. In another game Buford defeated Morgan County 6-0, Rackley went 2-3 at the plate with a double and three RBIs and threw a complete game one-hit shutout in the circle.
Breanna Hopkins, Sandy Creek
Hopkins pitched a career game in the win over Fayette County. She had a career-high innings pitched with 8.2, a career-high batters faced in 38, and a career-high strikeouts with 21. She did all this and only gave up four hits and one run.
Caroline Stanton, Buford
In the blowout win over Mill Creek, Stanton had a homer at the plate and a one-hit, seven strikeout shutout in the circle. In the last two wins over Apalachee and North Hall Stanton went 4-6 with two more homers and five RBIs.
Gradie Appling, Tattnall Square Academy
In four games last week, Appling went 12-13 with two doubles, a triple, four home runs, and 11 RBIs. Every game she played in she dominated, helping her team to a 4-0 record last week but her best game was versus Loganville Christian Academy as she went 3-3 with two homers and seven RBIs.
Kennedy Mosley, Marist
Mosley added to her home run and RBI total with two big games. In a blowout win over Northview she went 3-3 with two home runs and five RBIs and in another win over Hebron Christian she went 3-4 with two more homers, a triple, and seven RBIs.
Maggy Abernathy, Calhoun
Abernathy had herself a day versus Ridgeland, she went 4-5, with a single, two doubles, a homer, and eight RBIs. In two other games played last week she totaled five hits in five at bats, one double, one homer and three RBIs.
Laniya Collins, South Atlanta
In two games last week, Collins went 5-8 and when she got on the basepaths she made the most of it. The state leader in steals thus far had a combined 15 steals in two games last week.
Gwen Hill, Hebron Christian
Hill went 3-0 in the circle last week, versus Elbert County she went five innings, only allowed one run and struck out four batters. She went six innings versus both South Paulding and Apalachee, as she only allowed four runs combined and struck out 12 batters.
Megan Wrigley, Pace Academy
Wrigley was lights out versus Kennesaw Mountain as she picked up her sixth win. In the circle she was cool, calm, and collected as she went five strong shutout innings and struck out 14 batters.
KeeLee Harris, Dutchtown
Harris had her best pitching performance of the season versus Lovejoy. She had her first seven-inning game of the season and had a career-high 16 strikeouts and only allowed four hits.
Abby Lovell, Northside (Columbus)
Lovell went 2-0 last week versus Grandview and Windsor. Versus Grandview she went six innings, no walks, only allowing one run and struck out 12 batters. The next game versus Windsor she took it up a notch, going six innings again but this time it was a shutout and she struck out 17 batters so 29 total strikeouts in two games.