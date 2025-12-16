High School

How to Watch Tuesday's Georgia High School Football State Championship Games - December 16, 2025

Watch Carrollton and Buford battle for the GHSA Class 6A title

Jack Butler

Buford quarterback Dayton Raiola (10) looks to pass as Milton's Christian Hunter applies the pass rush in the 2025 Georgia high school opener.
Buford quarterback Dayton Raiola (10) looks to pass as Milton's Christian Hunter applies the pass rush in the 2025 Georgia high school opener. / Colin Hubbard

The 2025 Georgia high school football state championship games are this week, and Tuesday features the A Division I, Class 2A and Class 6A championships.

The marquee matchup is between the No. 2 Carrollton Trojans (14-0) and the No. 1 Buford Wolves (14-0). These two teams are No. 2 and No. 3 in High School On SI's Power 25 Football National Rankings, and both teams have a chance to end as the national champion.

The NFHS Network will stream all three games with a subscription.

A Division I - Toombs Co. Vs. Worth Co. - 2:00 p.m. ET

Watch the NFHS Network live stream here.

2A - Hapeville vs. Carver, Columbus - 5 p.m. ET

Watch the NFHS Network live stream here.

6A - Carrollton vs. Buford - 8 p.m. ET

Watch the NFHS Network live stream here.

More from High School On SI

feed

Published
Jack Butler
JACK BUTLER

Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.

Home/Georgia