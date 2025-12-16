How to Watch Tuesday's Georgia High School Football State Championship Games - December 16, 2025
Watch Carrollton and Buford battle for the GHSA Class 6A title
The 2025 Georgia high school football state championship games are this week, and Tuesday features the A Division I, Class 2A and Class 6A championships.
The marquee matchup is between the No. 2 Carrollton Trojans (14-0) and the No. 1 Buford Wolves (14-0). These two teams are No. 2 and No. 3 in High School On SI's Power 25 Football National Rankings, and both teams have a chance to end as the national champion.
The NFHS Network will stream all three games with a subscription.
A Division I - Toombs Co. Vs. Worth Co. - 2:00 p.m. ET
Watch the NFHS Network live stream here.
2A - Hapeville vs. Carver, Columbus - 5 p.m. ET
Watch the NFHS Network live stream here.
6A - Carrollton vs. Buford - 8 p.m. ET
Watch the NFHS Network live stream here.
More from High School On SI
Published