Atlanta Area High School Boys Basketball Schedule & Scores - January 16, 2026
There are 116 games scheduled across the Atlanta metro area on Friday, January 16, including games featuring the top teams in the state. You can follow every game live on our Atlanta Metro High School Boys Basketball Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the evening feature some of Georgia's top teams as Westminster takes on Kell. Meanwhile, Alexander faces off against the South Paulding Spartans.
All game times and matchups:
East Jackson vs. Stephens County — 5:30 PM
Atlanta International vs. Walker — 7:00 PM
North Oconee vs. Madison County — 7:00 PM
North Cobb Christian vs. Rockmart — 7:00 PM
Coosa vs. Gordon Central — 7:00 PM
Pace Academy vs. Forest Park — 7:00 PM
Flowery Branch vs. Eastside — 7:00 PM
Peachtree Ridge vs. Norcross — 7:00 PM
North Gwinnett vs. Meadowcreek — 7:00 PM
Drew vs. Mays — 7:00 PM
Parkview vs. Duluth — 7:00 PM
Collins Hill vs. Mill Creek — 7:00 PM
Chestatee vs. Johnson — 7:00 PM
Jackson vs. Creekside — 7:00 PM
Columbia vs. South Atlanta — 7:00 PM
Central – Coosa vs. Ranburne — 7:00 PM
Seckinger vs. Gainesville — 7:30 PM
Model vs. Darlington — 7:30 PM
Mount Vernon Presbyterian vs. Mount Pisgah Christian — 7:30 PM
Towers vs. Lamar County — 7:30 PM
Loganville Christian Academy vs. Athens Christian — 7:30 PM
Riverwood vs. Sequoyah — 7:30 PM
River Ridge vs. Sprayberry — 7:30 PM
Johnson County vs. Georgia Military College — 7:30 PM
Milton vs. Roswell — 7:30 PM
Newnan vs. Lovejoy — 7:30 PM
Lithia Springs vs. Rome — 7:30 PM
Pope vs. Lassiter — 7:30 PM
Woodward Academy vs. Lakeside — 7:30 PM
Greene County vs. Lincoln County — 7:30 PM
Lithonia vs. Northview — 7:30 PM
New Manchester vs. Kennesaw Mountain — 7:30 PM
Jones County vs. Locust Grove — 7:30 PM
Bowdon vs. Greenville — 7:30 PM
East Paulding vs. Villa Rica — 7:30 PM
Northgate vs. Dutchtown — 7:30 PM
Jasper County Monticello vs. Varsity Opponent — 7:30 PM
Tri-Cities vs. Decatur — 7:30 PM
Woodstock vs. Creekview — 7:30 PM
Manchester vs. Atlanta Classical Academy — 7:30 PM
Heard County vs. Haralson County — 7:30 PM
Troup County vs. Whitewater — 7:30 PM
Stone Mountain vs. Stephenson — 7:30 PM
Kell vs. Westminster — 7:30 PM
Walnut Grove vs. Loganville — 7:30 PM
Union Grove vs. Stockbridge — 7:30 PM
Tucker vs. St. Pius X Catholic — 7:30 PM
Alcovy vs. Clarke Central — 7:30 PM
Chattahoochee vs. Johns Creek — 7:30 PM
Drew Charter vs. Redan — 7:30 PM
Providence Christian Academy vs. Athens Academy — 7:30 PM
Dunwoody vs. Chamblee — 7:30 PM
Upson-Lee vs. Sandy Creek — 7:30 PM
Westside vs. Pike County — 7:30 PM
South Gwinnett vs. Rockdale County — 7:30 PM
Jonesboro vs. Harris County — 7:30 PM
Monroe Area vs. Oconee County — 7:30 PM
North Atlanta vs. West Forsyth — 7:30 PM
Luella vs. Riverdale — 7:30 PM
Woodland vs. Eagle’s Landing Christian Academy — 7:30 PM
McEachern vs. Pebblebrook — 7:30 PM
Ola vs. Eagle’s Landing — 7:30 PM
South Forsyth vs. Lambert — 7:30 PM
LaGrange vs. Mary Persons — 7:30 PM
Miller Grove vs. Salem — 7:30 PM
KIPP Atlanta Collegiate vs. Holy Innocents’ Episcopal — 7:30 PM
Hillgrove vs. Osborne — 7:30 PM
Harrison vs. Paulding County — 7:30 PM
Pickens vs. Greater Atlanta Christian — 7:30 PM
Etowah vs. North Cobb — 7:30 PM
Spalding vs. Fayette County — 7:30 PM
West Hall vs. East Hall — 7:30 PM
Mountain View vs. Discovery — 7:30 PM
Douglass vs. Mt. Zion — 7:30 PM
North Forsyth vs. Denmark — 7:30 PM
Walton vs. Cherokee — 7:30 PM
Douglas County vs. Chapel Hill — 7:30 PM
Carrollton vs. Westlake — 7:30 PM
South Cobb vs. Campbell — 7:30 PM
Buford vs. Dacula — 7:30 PM
Heritage vs. Archer — 7:30 PM
Alpharetta vs. Forsyth Central — 7:30 PM
Morgan County vs. Jackson — 7:30 PM
Hart County vs. Hebron Christian Academy — 7:30 PM
Hapeville Charter vs. Lovett — 7:30 PM
Prince Avenue Christian vs. Franklin County — 7:30 PM
Hiram vs. Dalton — 7:30 PM
Cedar Grove vs. North Clayton — 7:30 PM
Druid Hills vs. Clarkston — 7:30 PM
Mundy’s Mill vs. Central — 7:30 PM
Cedartown vs. Southeast Whitfield County — 7:30 PM
East Forsyth vs. Cedar Shoals — 7:30 PM
Banneker vs. Morrow — 7:30 PM
Carver vs. Washington — 7:30 PM
Cartersville vs. Woodland — 7:30 PM
Cambridge vs. Centennial — 7:30 PM
Rutland vs. Callaway — 7:30 PM
South Paulding vs. Alexander — 7:30 PM
Allatoona vs. Cass — 7:30 PM
Faith Christian vs. Donoho — 7:30 PM
Bremen vs. Pepperell — 8:00 PM
Apalachee vs. Jackson County — 8:00 PM
Westbrook Christian vs. Piedmont — 8:00 PM
Randolph County vs. Handley — 8:30 PM
Rabun County vs. Oglethorpe County — 8:30 PM
Winder-Barrow vs. Habersham Central — 8:30 PM
Banks County vs. Elbert County — 8:30 PM
North Murray vs. Ringgold — 8:30 PM
Fannin County vs. Dade County — 8:30 PM
North Hall vs. Lumpkin County — 8:30 PM
Murray County vs. Sonoraville — 8:30 PM
Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe vs. Union County — 8:30 PM
Dawson County vs. White County — 8:30 PM
Jefferson vs. Cherokee Bluff — 8:30 PM
Adairsville vs. Gilmer — 8:30 PM
Alexandria vs. White Plains — 8:30 PM
