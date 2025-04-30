Vote: Who is the 2024-2025 Georgia high school boys basketball Class AAAA Coach of the Year?
The Georgia high school boys basketball season has officially concluded, and now we turn our attention to the coach of the year nominees.
High School on SI will nominate 10 coaches who they think will be the coach of the year in their respective GHSA classifications.
Editor’s note: Our corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. This poll is specifically for fans to vote on the players that have been nominated and in no way discredits any other player that may not be mentioned in our poll.
Voting will end on Wednesday, May 7 at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time; Here are the nominees for the Class 4A boys basketball coach of the year.
Matt Barksdale, Centennial
The 7th-year head coach led the Knights to a 17-11 record this season, which marked their fourth winning season in the last five years.
Will Cloyd, St. Pius X Catholic
Cloyd led the Golden Lions to a 20-10 record this season and reached the Elite 8 of the Georgia High School Association (GHSA) state playoffs.
James Hartry, Tucker
Hartry led the Tigers to a 25-7 record this season where they reached the State Semifinals before their season came to an end against McDonough back on March 1.
Matt Hixenbaugh, Westminster
Hixenbaugh led the Wildcats to a 19-7 record this season and reached the Elite 8 of the Georgia High School Association (GHSA) state playoffs.
Chad Phillips, Allatoona
Phillips led the Buccaneers to a 22-6 record this season and recorded their first winning season since 2022.
Rick Rasmussen, North Oconee
The sixth-year head coach led North Oconee to their second consecutive 30-win season and reached the State Championship Game where they defeated Pace Academy, 60-51 back on March 6.
Vincent Rosser, Eagle's Landing
The first-year head coach led the Eagles to their 10th winning season in the last 11 years.
Jermaine Sellers, Kell
Sellers led the Longhorns to their third consecutive 20-plus win season. The Longhorns finished the 2024-2025 season with a 21-8 record.
Donald Watkins Jr, McDonough
Watkins Jr. led the Warhawks to a 25-6 record this season and reached the State Semifinals where they lost 70-60 to North Oconee back on March 1.
Sharman White, Pace Academy
The seventh-year head coach led the Knights to the Class AAAA State Championship Game before their season came to an end in a 60-51 loss to North Oconee back on March 6.