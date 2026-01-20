Classic in the Country Features Best Player in the Nation, Late Game Heroics as Event Concludes
BERLIN, Ohio - One of the premier events in Ohio high school girls basketball wrapped up on Sunday at Berlin Hiland High School with eight more games in the 23rd annual Classic in the Country.
High School on SI is here for all 22 games over this three-day event and will be providing recaps of each game as well as a post with the top performers.
Here are recaps of the eight games played on the third and final day of the 2026 Classic in the Country:
Portsmouth 54, Sycamore 49
The Trojans finished the game on a 27-7 run after trailing by 15 in the third quarter.
With Sycamore leading 44-32 nearing the end of the third, Portsmouth junior guard Keke Woods took over, scoring the last nine points of the quarter to bring the Trojans within three after three.
And then Portsmouth scored the first 11 points of the fourth quarter to stretch their run to 20-0.
Woods led the way for Portsmouth with 22 points and seven steals, while Sienna Allen scored 19 and had six rebounds and four steals and Hayven Carter added 10 points.
The Aviators were led by Emma Christerson and Kenadie Benjamin with 12 points each.
Olentangy 62, Mason 53
The Braves led nearly throughout, taking the lead early in the second quarter and never trailing again.
Olentangy hit 12 3-pointers in the game, with nine of them coming in the first half, led by Kareena Agrawal who hit four and Ryan Kirtley who knocked down three.
With Mason cutting the lead to just four after three quarters, Olentangy started the fourth on a 7-0 run but Mason matched it with a 7-0 run of its own before the Braves scored nine of the final 12 points in the game.
Olentangy was led by Kent State commit Whitney Stafford, who led all players with 24 points, while Agrawal added 16.
Eastern Michigan commit Anna Habra led the Comets for the second straight day, scoring 24 points. Freshman Clara Anderson added 18 on 4-of-5 shooting from 3-point range.
Fairmont 67, Western Reserve Academy 52
The Firebirds stayed hot in Berlin, knocking off National power WRA a day after defeating West Clermont.
Fairmont led after each quarter, jumping out to a 14-10 lead after one and then outsoring the Pionners 40-29 in the second half as the Firebirds shot 51.9% over the final two quarters.
Akron commit Kaylah Thornton led Fairmont with 23 points and six rebounds, while sophomore Janiyah Hargrave had 14 points and 11 rebounds.
Western Reserve Academy was led by Mercer commit Maliyah Lofton with 30 points.
WRA, who is not affiliated with the Ohio High School Athletic Association, finished as the runner-up last season at the National Prep Championship.
Mount Notre Dame 52, Brush 48
The Cougars scored the final five points of the game for a comeback win to stay undefeated.
With Brush leading 48-47 after a 3-pointer by sophomore Nylah Mason with 1:30 remaining in the game, Reece Hackney hit a jumper for Mount Notre Dame and then Ava Simpson got a steal and scored on the other end to make it 51-48 with 40 seconds remaining.
Brush could not convert on its next possession and the Cougars ran more than 20 seconds off the clock as the Arcs fouled three times to send them to the line with 2.3 seconds left, where Mia Vieth split a pair to ice it.
Vieth led all scorers with 26 points and hit five 3-pointers.
Nylah Mason scored 25 points to pace the Arcs.
SPIRE 46, Winton Woods 43
SPIRE withstood a furious comeback attempt by Winton Woods to hold on for the win.
SPIRE led by 14 at the half and that was cut in half by the end of the third before the better part of the fourth quarter was played with a margin of five or fewer.
This game was highlighted by the return to the Classic in the Country of USC commit Saniyah Hall, the top player int he country in the class of 2026. She played in the event in 2024 as a freshman and in 2025 as a sophomore for Laurel.
On Monday, she scored 14 points and dished out five assists in the win. Gianel Quist also had 14 points for SPIRE, while Mattie Zingg added 10.
Winton Woods was led by Strawberry Blankumsee, who scored a game-high 18 points and eight rebounds.
West Clermont 69, Tecumseh (MI) 41
The Wolcves bounced back from a loss to Kettering Fairmont on Sunday by taking care of businesss agianst one of the best teams in Michigan on Monday.
After leading 12-9 following the first quarter, West Clermont outscored the Indians 43-23 over the next two quarter to lead by 23 points after three quarters.
It was only the second loss of the season for Tecumseh, who is the defending Division 2 state champions in Michigan, while West Clermont has just two losses on the season as well.
Freshman Bella Swisshelm led the Wolves with 16 points and five rebounds.
Tecumseh was led by Addi Zajac with 14 points.
Milford 64, Massillon 42
The Eagles didn't want a nailbiter like Sunday night against Magnificat and came out dominating early.
Milford scored 17 of the game's first 22 points and never allowed the Tigers to get comfortable, leading by 10 after the first, by 11 at halftime and by 19 after three quarters.
Junior post Kylie Perone was unstoppable, hitting 15 of her 19 shots while scoring 31 points and pulling down 14 rebounds.
Sophomore guard Delaney Pierce scored a team-high 27 points for Massillon.
Hiland 63, Norwayne 53
The host team gained a split for the weekend with a win over Norwayne.
After leading by three following the first quarter, the Hawks stretched it to 12 at the half, but Norwayne cut that to just six after three quarters and then to three at 52-49 in the fourth quarter.
That's when Hiland sophomore guard Perryn Mishler put the Hawks on her back and scored eight straight points to stretch the lead to 60-49. Mishler led the Hawks with 31 points, which was tied for the most by a player in a single game at this year's event.
Reagan Zerger scored 16 points for Hiland, while Hanna Froelihch led Norwayne with 18 points and Allie DeMassimo added 16.