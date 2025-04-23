Vote: Who is the 2024-2025 Georgia high school girls basketball Class AAAA Player of the Year?
The Georgia high school girls basketball season has officially concluded, and now we turn our attention to the coach of the year nominees.
High School on SI will nominate 10 players who they think will be the player of the year in their respective Georgia High School Association (GHSA) classifications.
Editor’s note: Our corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. This poll is specifically for fans to vote on the players that have been nominated and in no way discredits any other player that may not be mentioned in our poll.
Voting will end on Thursday, May 1 at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time; Here are the nominees for the Class 4A girls basketball player of the year.
Here are the nominees:
Mya Anderson, Jones County, Guard (Senior)
The 5'9 senior guard averaged 13.3 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 2.8 assists per game this season.
Devin Bockman, Midtown, Guard (Junior)
The 5'6 junior guard averaged 20.0 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 3.6 assists per game for the Lady Knights this season. She was also named to the Georgia All-State First Team in Class AAAA.
Aubriyana Camp, Dalton, Guard (Sophomore)
Camp was nominated to the All-Georgia Class AAAA First Team this season.
Skye Cleveland, Creekside, Forward (Senior)
The 5'11 senior forward averaged 11.4 points and 5.1 rebounds per game for the Seminoles this season.
Cayden Cornish, Jackson, Guard (Junior)
The 5'5 junior guard was one of the top two-way players this season where she averaged 16.9 points and nearly three steals per game this season.
Taylor Crawford, Hiram, Guard (Senior)
The 5'7 senior guard averaged 17.0 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 3.8 assists per game this season for the Lady Hornets.
Kennedy Deese, Kell, Forward (Junior)
The 6'0 junior wing was named to the All-Georgia Class AAAA Second Team this season.
C'India Dennis, Creekside, Guard (Sophomore)
The sophomore point guard averaged 20.9 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 6.0 assists per game this season for the Seminoles.
Kate Harpring, Marist, Guard (Junior)
The reigning Georgia high school girls basketball Gatorade Player of the Year averaged 32.2 points and 10.6 rebounds per game this season.
Hailey Wortmann, Midtown, Center (Junior)
The 6'2 junior center put up efficient numbers this season, averaging 16.6 points and 9.8 rebounds per game.
