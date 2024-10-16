Vote: Who should be the North Georgia high school football Player of the Week? (10/16/2024)
Despite all the challenges the high school football schedule has faced this fall in Georgia, and across the Southeast, the 2024 season is getting back on track and rapidly moving towards the postseason. Many great performance continue to be turned in and we continue to track them with another addition of our North Georgia High School Football Player of the Week.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Cayden Benson of Creekside.
Jayden Barr, Eastside
Eastside senior running back Jayden Barr did everything in his power to help lead the Eagles to a win over North Oconee. While they fell just short, Barr was phenomenal, rushing the ball 26 times for 134 yards and scoring five touchdowns in a 40-35 loss.
Ethan Tisdale, Heard County
Braves senior quarterback Ethan Tisdale dazzled with his legs in their 48-27 win over Darlington. He threw for 183 yards and a touchdown, but was dominant on the ground, rushing for 184 yards and five touchdowns in the win.
Nate Davis, Rockmart
Yellow Jackets junior running back Nate Davis was instrumental in helping lead them to a 24-21 win over North Cobb Christian. He carried the ball 27 times for 154 yards and scored all three touchdowns in the win.
Xavious Nalls, Adairsville
Tigers senior wide receiver Xavious Nalls turned in a dominant performance in a 34-7 win over Ridgeland. He caught five passes for 131 yards and scored two touchdowns in the win.
Trey Smith, Roswell
Hornets junior quarterback Trey Smith was virtually unstoppable in their 63-7 win over Chattahoochee. He threw for 286 yards and three touchdowns and rushed four times for 50 yards and scored two more touchdowns on the ground in the win.
TJ Lester, Milton
Eagles senior running back TJ Lester couldn’t be stopped in their 42-24 win over Gainesville. He carried the ball 19 times for 143 yards and scored two touchdowns in the win.
Charles Maxell, Bowdon
Red Devils senior quarterback Charles Maxell did it with both his arm and legs in their 49-0 shutout of Mount Zion. He threw for 253 yards and three touchdowns, and also rushed for 66 yards and a touchdown on the ground.
Brooks Darling, Sequoyah
Chiefs junior wide receiver Brooks Darling was dominant in their 35-7 win over Woodstock. He caught seven passes for 138 yards and scored three touchdowns in the win.
Christian Smith, Lambert
Longhorns senior wide receiver Christian Smith was too much for Alpharetta to handle in their 37-0 shutout win. He caught five passes for 132 yards and scored two touchdowns in the win.
Cal Faulkner, Lumpkin County
Indians senior quarterback Cal Faulkner diced up Johnson in their 64-14 win last Friday. He tossed three touchdown passes through the air and added a fourth on the ground in the win.
Zeke Whittington, Habersham Central
Raiders senior wide receiver Zeke Whittington couldn’t be stopped in their 52-17 win over Habersham Central. He caught eight passes for 72 yards and scored three touchdowns in the win.
Christian Langford, Langston Hughes
Panthers quarterback was nearly perfect in their 48-7 win over Newnan. He completed all but two of his pass attempts for 302 yards and tossed three touchdown passes in the win.
Jacari Barnett, Elbert County
Blue Devils senior running back Jacari Barnett led the way in their 33-0 shutout of Banks County. He carried the ball 25 times for 155 yards and scored three touchdowns in the win.
Tyler Douglas, Coahulla Creek
Colts sophomore running back Tyler Douglas was a hard man to stop in their 36-0 shutout of Murray County. He rushed the ball 15 times for 118 yards and scored three touchdowns in the win.
Andre Gianopoulos, Paulding County
Patriots junior wide receiver was a workhorse in their 25-17 win over Osborne. He caught 11 passes for 115 yards and scored a touchdown in the win.