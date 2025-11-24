SI

Chiefs Pro Bowl Guard Trey Smith Expected to Miss Time With Injury

Kansas City plays the Cowboys on Thanksgiving.

Chiefs guard Trey Smith suffered ankle sprains during the team’s win over the Colts.
Chiefs guard Trey Smith exited Sunday’s 23–20 win over the Colts early with an ankle injury, which has now been determined as both high- and low-grade ankle sprains, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported on Monday.

The Pro Bowl defensive star is expected to miss some time with the injury, specifically Thursday’s Thanksgiving matchup vs. the Cowboys. His status isn’t official, but it’s very likely.

Before Sunday’s victory, Smith was on the injury report with back issues, but he was able to still play against the Colts. We’ll see how much time he’s forced to miss with his ankle injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

