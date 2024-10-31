Vote: Who should be the North Georgia high school football Player of the Week? (10/31/2024)
The 2024 Georgia high school football season is in the home stretch and players dig deep to help their teams reach and prepare for the postseason. This week we are once again highlighting several outstanding performances with another addition of our South Georgia High School Football Player of the Week.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Carson Callihan of Fannin County and Jamari Welch of Athens County.
High School on SI voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll. You can vote as often as you wish and are encouraged to share our polls with others. The use of voting bots and other forms of automated voting are not allowed. Individuals will be removed from the poll if any form of automated voting can be verified. - SBLive Sports
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:
Andrew Overton, Mount Paran Christian
Eagles senior quarterback Andrew Overton rushed 18 times for 202 yards and scored two touchdowns in a 28-21 win over Landmark Christian.
Justin Baker, Buford
Wolves senior running back Justin Baker rushed four times for 127 yards and scored two touchdowns in a 49-7 win over Mountain View.
Colter Vela, North Forsyth
Raiders senior running back carried the ball eight times for 54 yards and scored three touchdowns in a 24-14 win over Alpharetta.
Elijah Miller, Grayson
Rams senior running back Elijah Miller carried the ball 13 times for 84 yards and scored three touchdowns in a 41-7 win over South Gwinnett.
Landon Walker, Woodward Academy
War Eagles senior quarterback threw for 260 yards and two touchdowns, and also rushed for 33 yards and a touchdown in a 42-14 win over Decatur.
Cole Cable, North Hall
Trojans sophomore wide receiver Cole Cable hauled in six receptions for 94 yards and scored three touchdowns in a 56-7 win over Johnson.
Kaden Hamilton, Hiram
Hornets senior running back Kaden Hamilton carried the ball 17 times for 152 yards and scored three touchdowns in a 45-43 loss to Cartersville.
Jonah Swinton, Stephens County
Indians senior wide receiver Jonah Swinton hauled in five receptions for 90 yards and scored two touchdowns in a 37-34 win over Hart County.
Gavin Markey, Jefferson
Dragons senior quarterback Gavin Markey threw for 75 yards and two touchdowns, while also rushing for 206 yards and two more scores in a 35-7 win over Cherokee Bluff.
Layne Vaughn, Gordon Lee
Trojans junior running back Layne Vaughn carried the ball 15 times for 178 yards and scored three touchdowns in a 42-14 win over Coosa.
Sean Smith, Westlake
Lions senior quarterback Sean Smith completed 19 of his 26 pass attempts for 300 yards and he tossed five touchdowns in a 48-35 win over East Coweta.