Vote: Who Is the Maryland High School Football Defensive Player of the Week? - Sept. 22, 2025

Here are 15 nominees for your voting consideration

Here are the candidates for our third Maryland High School Football Defensive Player of the Week honoree of 2025.

Congratulation to last week's winner: Marcelles Wade of Seneca Valley.

Voting ends Sept. 28 at 11:59 p.m. The winner will be announced in next week's poll.

Xavier Bowie, Williamsport

Bowie, a 5-foot-11, 215-pound defensive linemen, had nine tackles and two sacks in Williamsport’s 27-6 victory over Catoctin.

Brunsie Carrington, Calvert

Carrington, a 6-1, 175-pound senior defensive back, had 11 tackles (10 solo) and a sack in Calvert’s 42-0 victory over Henry E. Lackey.

Emet Choy, Northwest

Choy, a 6-foot. 180-pound junior linebacker, had 17 tackles in Northwest’s 28-14 victory over Bethesda-Chevy Chase.

Tyson Cleary, Williamsport

Cleary, a 6-1, 240-pound junior linebacker, finished with 13 tackles in Williamsport’s victory over Catoctin. 

Jayden Colbert-Hayes, Oxon Hill

Colbert-Hayes, a 6-2, 180-pound senior defensive back, had 13 tackles in Oxon Hill’s 21-18 victory over Suitland. 

Xavion Daniels, Potomac

Daniels, a 6-2, 175-pound junior defensive back, finished with 12 tackles in Potomac’s 48-12 victory over Bowie.

Peyton Johnson, Milford Mill Academy

Johnson, a 6-foot, 205-pound junior linebacker, finished with five tackles, two sacks and a forced fumble in Milford Mill’s 59-0 victory over Perry Hall. 

Elijah Miller, Central

Miller, a 6-foot-, 180-pound junior defensive back, had 12 tackles in Central’s 16-14 victory over Friendly. 

Justin Moore, Elkton

Moore, a senior defensive end/linebacker finished with eight tackles and a sack in Elkton’s 44-0 victory over Bel Air.

Spencer O’Callaghan, Huntingtown

O’Callaghan, a 6-2, 200-pound junior linebacker, had 14 tackles and 1 1/2 sack in Huntingtown’s 49-9 victory over Maurice J. McDonough. 

Zach Philpott, South River

Philpott, a 6-1, 285-pound senior defensive linemen, finished with five tackles, two sacks, a fumble recovery and a forced fumble in South River’s 41-22 victory over SEED School. 

Christopher Quick, Saint Charles

Quick, a junior defensive back, recorded 14 tackles (also had 161 yards and three rushing touchdowns) in Saint Charles’ 26-22 victory over Patuxent.

Nigel Trice, Largo

Trice, a 6-foot, 165-pound senior defensive back, intercepted two passes and recovered a fumble in Largo’s 42-6 victory over Crossland.

Ian Tumi, Frederick

Tumi, a 5-11, 195-pound senior linebacker, had 11 tackles and a sack in Frederick’s 30-7 victory over South Hagerstown.

Tyger Williams, Charles H. Flowers

Williams, a 5-10 junior linebacker, finished with 13 tackles in Flowers’ 17-6 victory over Henry A. Wise.

