Vote: Who Is the Maryland High School Football Defensive Player of the Week? - Sept. 22, 2025
Here are the candidates for our third Maryland High School Football Defensive Player of the Week honoree of 2025.
Congratulation to last week's winner: Marcelles Wade of Seneca Valley.
Voting ends Sept. 28 at 11:59 p.m. The winner will be announced in next week's poll.
Xavier Bowie, Williamsport
Bowie, a 5-foot-11, 215-pound defensive linemen, had nine tackles and two sacks in Williamsport’s 27-6 victory over Catoctin.
Brunsie Carrington, Calvert
Carrington, a 6-1, 175-pound senior defensive back, had 11 tackles (10 solo) and a sack in Calvert’s 42-0 victory over Henry E. Lackey.
Emet Choy, Northwest
Choy, a 6-foot. 180-pound junior linebacker, had 17 tackles in Northwest’s 28-14 victory over Bethesda-Chevy Chase.
Tyson Cleary, Williamsport
Cleary, a 6-1, 240-pound junior linebacker, finished with 13 tackles in Williamsport’s victory over Catoctin.
Jayden Colbert-Hayes, Oxon Hill
Colbert-Hayes, a 6-2, 180-pound senior defensive back, had 13 tackles in Oxon Hill’s 21-18 victory over Suitland.
Xavion Daniels, Potomac
Daniels, a 6-2, 175-pound junior defensive back, finished with 12 tackles in Potomac’s 48-12 victory over Bowie.
Peyton Johnson, Milford Mill Academy
Johnson, a 6-foot, 205-pound junior linebacker, finished with five tackles, two sacks and a forced fumble in Milford Mill’s 59-0 victory over Perry Hall.
Elijah Miller, Central
Miller, a 6-foot-, 180-pound junior defensive back, had 12 tackles in Central’s 16-14 victory over Friendly.
Justin Moore, Elkton
Moore, a senior defensive end/linebacker finished with eight tackles and a sack in Elkton’s 44-0 victory over Bel Air.
Spencer O’Callaghan, Huntingtown
O’Callaghan, a 6-2, 200-pound junior linebacker, had 14 tackles and 1 1/2 sack in Huntingtown’s 49-9 victory over Maurice J. McDonough.
Zach Philpott, South River
Philpott, a 6-1, 285-pound senior defensive linemen, finished with five tackles, two sacks, a fumble recovery and a forced fumble in South River’s 41-22 victory over SEED School.
Christopher Quick, Saint Charles
Quick, a junior defensive back, recorded 14 tackles (also had 161 yards and three rushing touchdowns) in Saint Charles’ 26-22 victory over Patuxent.
Nigel Trice, Largo
Trice, a 6-foot, 165-pound senior defensive back, intercepted two passes and recovered a fumble in Largo’s 42-6 victory over Crossland.
Ian Tumi, Frederick
Tumi, a 5-11, 195-pound senior linebacker, had 11 tackles and a sack in Frederick’s 30-7 victory over South Hagerstown.
Tyger Williams, Charles H. Flowers
Williams, a 5-10 junior linebacker, finished with 13 tackles in Flowers’ 17-6 victory over Henry A. Wise.
About Our Athlete of the Week Voting
High School on SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals.Sometimes one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports.Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.