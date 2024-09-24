Vote: Who should be the North Georgia high school football Player of the Week? (9/24/2024)
As the 2024 Georgia high school football season pushes forward so do we with our tracking of the state's top performances with our weekly list of nominees for North Georgia High School Football Player of the Week.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Bristan Derocher of Mount Vernon.
SBLive voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll. You can vote as often as you wish and are encouraged to share our polls with others. The use of voting bots and other forms of automated voting are not allowed. Individuals will be removed from the poll if any form of automated voting can be verified. - SBLive Sports
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:
Connor Langford, Duluth
Wildcats junior quarterback Connor Langford had a night to remember against Meadowcreek. He completed 10 of his 12 pass attempts for 223 yards and threw a career-high seven touchdown passes to help lead them to a 90-0 win over the Mustangs.
Deuce Smith, Grayson
Rams sophomore Deuce Smith made his first career start last Friday night at home against Grovetown and was nothing short of spectacular. He completed 13 of 17 for 234 yards and tossed five touchdowns in a 63-0 blowout win.
Ethan Long, Adairsville
Tigers senior quarterback Ethan Long turned in a terrific performance last Friday night in a 44-13 win over Lafayette. He completed 13 of 18 for 246 yards and threw three touchdown passes in the win. He also rushed for 21 yards and a score.
Corey Watkins, Clarke Central
Gladiators senior running back Corey Watkins ran all over Jackson County last Friday night in their 27-11 win. He rushed for 203 yards on 20 carries and scored a touchdown in the win.
Gabe Daniels, Greater Atlanta Christian
Spartans senior wide receiver Gabe Daniels couldn’t be stopped in their 48-0 shutout win against Johnson. He caught six passes for 104 yards and scored two touchdowns in the win.
Jacari Barnett, Elbert County
Blue Devils senior running back Jacari Barnett turned in a big performance on the ground last Friday night. He rushed for 169 yards on 17 carries and scored three touchdowns in a 46-13 win over Oglethorpe County.
Amari Latimer, Sandy Creek
Patriots junior running back Amari Latimer made the most of his touches last Friday night. He carried the ball just eight times, but rushed for 123 yards and three touchdowns in a 45-0 win over Trinity Christian.
Jahsaun Clarke, Norcross
Peachtree Ridge had no answer for Blue Devils wide receiver Jahsaun Clarke last Friday night. The senior hauled in eight receptions for 165 yards and scored three touchdowns in a narrow 27-26 win.
Daniel Smith, Mill Creek
Hawks senior running back Daniel Smith turned in another great night on the ground. He rushed nine times for 145 yards and scored three touchdowns in an easy 42-0 win over Mountain View last Friday night.
Chaz Pate, Sonoraville
Phoenix junior quarterback Chaz Pate was elite in their 49-6 win over Murray County last Friday night. Completing 14 of his 19 pass attempts for 271 yards, Pate threw five touchdown passes to five different receivers in the win.
Eric Ramey, South Gwinnett
Comets senior running back Eric Ramey was dominant in their 59-6 win over Rockdale County last Friday night. He carried the ball 10 times for 147 yards and scored two touchdowns in the win.
Carson Callihan, Fannin County
Rebels senior running back Carson Callihan did a little bit of everything in last Friday night’s 44-0 win over Dade County. He rushed 21 times for 154 yards and scored two touchdowns while also hauling in two passes for 77 yards and a touchdown.
Xavier Hill, Harrison
Hoyas senior quarterback Xavier Hill turned in a great night offensively in their 34-18 win over Campbell last Friday night. He completed 15 of his 23 pass attempts for 218 yards and threw three touchdown passes in the win.
Tanner Savasir, Cherokee
Warriors senior quarterback did it with both his arm and legs in last Friday night’s 47-28 win over North Paulding. He completed 21 of 30 for 265 yards and three touchdowns while also rushing nine times for 85 yards and a score.
Qwantavious Wiggins, Langston Hughes
Panthers junior running back Qwantavious Wiggins made the most of his carries last Friday night. He carried the ball just seven times, but rushed for 131 yards and two scores in a 57-14 win over Dutchtown.