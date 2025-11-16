Georgia High School Football Top 25 State Rankings - Nov. 16, 2025
It was smooth sailing for most of the Georgia Top 25 as all but one team made their way into the second round this week. The lone casualty was then-No. 16 McEachern, which saw its 2025 season come to end with a 28-24 loss to Walton in the Class 6A bracket.
Everyone else advanced with a victory with the exception of No. 19 Hebron Christian, which had a bye.
Things get a lot more interesting this week as there are five matchups involving head-to-head meetings between Top 25 teams. In 6A, No. 17 Colquitt County will be at No. 1 Grayson, No. 3 Carrollton will host No. 24 Harrison, and No. 13 North Gwinnett will travel to No. 11 Lowndes. In addition, No. 5 Langston Hughes will face No. 23 Lee County and No. 17 Rome will host No. 22 Houston County in Class 5A.
Here is the latest Georgia High School Top 25 State Rankings.
1. Grayson (11-0)
Last Week: 1
The No. 2 team in the country stays at No. 1 in Georgia as the Rams began their journey towards the Class 6A state final with a 44-7 win over Norcross. Next week, Grayson will meet No. 17 Colquitt County. In 5A, No. 5 Langston Hughes will host No. 23 Lee County
2. Buford (11-0)
Last Week: 2
With the No. 3 national ranking, the Wolves share Graysons aspirations for a national and Georgia 6A state crown. After last week’s 45-0 win over Richmond Hill, the Bulls will host Newton.
3. Carrollton (11-0)
Last Week: 4
Also nationally ranked, the Trojans opened their Class 6A playoff journey by thumping North Forsyth, 58-17. Carrollton will host No. 24 Harrison this Friday.
4. Thomas County Central (11-0)
Last Week: 3
TCC had the offense rolling in its Class 5A playoff opener, ripping Woodstock, 73-14. Villa Rica is up next.
5. Langston Hughes (11-0)
Last Week: 5
The Panthers surrendered 28 points to East Paulding, but still won going away, 45-28, in its 5A playoff opener. No. 23 Lee County will challenge this week.
6. Creekside (11-0)
Last Week: 6
The Seminoles offense is scary good. They scored 70 points for a second straight week, downing Dalton, 70-7 in their 4A playoff opener. Creekside will lace it up with Ware County in the next round this week.
7. North Oconee (11-0)
Last Week: 7
The Titans rolled past Perry, 31-15, in their 4A playoff opener. M.L. King is the next challenge for North Oconee.
8. Roswell (10-1)
Last Week: 8
The Hornets opened their chase of a Class 5A state championship with a 51-6 romp over Chamblee. Clark Central will be Roswell’s next opponent.
9. Gainesville (9-2)
Last Week: 9
The Red Elephants rolled through Dunwoody, 48-3, in their Class 5A playoff opener. Brunswick visits Gainesville this week.
10. Valdosta (10-1)
Last Week: 10
The Wildcats doubled up Dacula, 56-28, in the Class 6A opening round. The next challenge for Valdosta is Brookwood.
11. Lowndes (11-1)
Last Week: 11
The Vikings were impressive in elimination Collins Hill from the 6A postseason, 37-16. They will be challenged by No. 13 North Gwinnett on Friday.
12. Douglas County (8-3)
Last Week: 12
The Tigers had no problem with Lambert in their 6A playoff opener, winning 37-14. North Cobb is their second round match-up.
13. North Gwinnett (10-1)
Last Week: 13
The Bulldogs began their Class 6A playoff chase with a 49-16 win over South Gwinnett, which earned them a second round date at No. 11 Lowndes.
14. Milton (8-3)
Last Week: 14
The Eagles handled Shiloh in their 5A playoff opener. They will be on the road this week at Jackson County.
15. Cartersville (11-0)
Last Week: 15
The Purple Hurricanes remained undefeated with a 53-0 win Jacksonville in their Class 4A playoffs opener. Warner Robins is next up.
16. Colquitt County (9-2)
Last Week: 17
The Packers took down Mill Creek, 35-24, last week. The prize? Colquitt County will travel to No. 2 Buford for a shot at advancing in the Class 6 postseason.
17. Rome (9-2)
Last Week: 18
The Wolves enjoyed a 47-16 win over Lovejoy on in their 5A postseason opener. No. 22 Houston County is the next challenge.
18. Carver-Columbus (11-0)
Last Week: 19
The Tigers received little resistance as they opened their Class 2A playoff push with a 56-0 win over Redan. They face Stephens County this week.
19. Hebron Christian (8-1)
Last Week: 20
The Lions had a bye last week and will be well rested for their Class 2A playoff opener when they host Trinity Christian this Friday.
20. Benedictine (8-2)
Last Week: 21
Benedictine romped past East Forsyth in Class 4A last week. The Cadets will host Cass this week.
21. Sandy Creek (11-0)
Last Week: 22
The Patriots eliminated Cedar Grove from the Class 3A playoffs, as they advanced to face Monroe County this week.
22. Houston County (10-1)
Last Week: 23
The Bears’ overpowered Creekview, 59-14, in their Class 5 playoff opener. They travel to No. 17 Rome this week.
23. Lee County (8-3)
Last Week: 24
The Trojans opened their run in the Class 5A playoffs with a 34-21 win over Sprayberry, earning them a date this week at No. 5 Langston Hughes.
24. Harrison (10-1)
Last week: 25
The Hoyas got a test from East Paulding in their 5A playoff opener, but prevailed 45-35. A bigger test awaits this week at No. 3 Carrollton.
25. McEachern (10-1)
Last Week: 16
SEASON COMPLETE: The Indians suffered an abrupt playoff exist, dropping a 28-24 decision to Walton.