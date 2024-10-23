Vote: Who should be the South Georgia high school football Player of the Week? (10/23/2024)
The 2024 Georgia high school football season is in the home stretch and players dig deep to help their teams reach and prepare for the postseason. This week we are once again highlighting several outstanding performances with another addition of our South Georgia High School Football Player of the Week.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Brooklyn Atha of Buford.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:
Joshua Troupe, Richmond Hill
Wildcats senior running back Joshua Troupe couldn’t be stopped in their 35-14 win over Valdosta. He carried the ball 23 times for 141 yards and scored three touchdowns in the win.
Marvis Parrish, Lowndes
Vikings do-it-all senior Marvis Parrish was dominant in their 33-7 win over Camden County. He rushed 17 times for 93 yards and scored three touchdowns, and also caught five passes for 108 yards and a touchdown in the win.
Marquis Fennell, Valdosta
Wildcats sophomore running back Marquis Fennell did everything he could in their 35-14 loss to Richmond Hill. He rushed 23 times for 151 yards and scored both of their touchdowns in the loss.
Lyndon Worthy, Worth County
Rams sophomore quarterback Lyndon Worthy was nearly perfect in their 54-24 win over Bacon County. He completed 24 of his 27 pass attempts for 381 yards and tossed six touchdown passes in the win.
Malachi Character, Upson-Lee
Knights junior running back Malachi Character turned in a great night rushing the football in their 50-7 win over Fayette County. He rushed 14 times for 157 yards and scored two touchdowns in the win.
Bubba Frazier, Benedictine
Cadets running back Bubba Frazier turned in a solid performance in their 40-0 shutout of Wayne County. He carried the ball nine times for 72 yards and scored two touchdowns in the win.
Bryson Tarver, Swainsboro
Tigers senior quarterback Bryson Tarver had a monster game rushing the football in their 32-21 over Vidalia. He rushed 15 times for 224 yards and scored four touchdowns in the win.
AB Hilton, Screven County
Gamecocks sophomore running back AB Hilton couldn’t be stopped in their 21-0 win over Savannah. He carried the ball 32 times for 197 yards and scored two touchdowns in the win.
James Mobley, Calvary Day
Cavaliers sophomore quarterback James Mobley was dominant in their 49-7 win over Johnson. He completed 12 of his 15 pass attempts for 280 yards and tossed four touchdown passes in the win.
Rashawn Truell, New Hampstead
Phoenix senior quarterback Rashawn Truell turned in another big night passing in their 34-22 loss to Warner Robins. He completed 19 of his 37 pass attempts for 300 yards and tossed two touchdowns in the loss.