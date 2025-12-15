Creekside vs. Benedictine Live Updates: Georgia Class 4A State Title Game
Creekside vs. Benedictine, kickoff 7 p.m. (ET)
Pre-game Notes
Creekside and Benedictine meet for the first time ever -- and it's for all the marbles in Class 4A.
Unbeaten Creekside (14-0) out of Metro Atlanta brings a powerful offense into this year’s Class 4A state championship game. The Seminoles have scored a whopping 803 points for an average of 57.4 per game – a state record. Creekside is chasing its first championship since 2013.
Benedictine (11-2), a private, Catholic prep school in Savannah, is on a tear with an 11-game win streak. The Cadets feature multiple Division I-signees and are seeking their fifth title in 12 seasons.
Players to Watch
Creekside
- Cayden Benson, Sr., QB -- Class 4A, Region 4 Player of the Year; 2,680 yards passing, 37 TDs, five interceptions; 372 yards rushing, 10 TDs.
- Gary Walker, Jr., RB/LB -- 1,526 yards rushing, 19 TDs; multiple offers, including Cincinnati, Georgia Tech, Pitt, FSU.
- Damien Henderson, Sr., WR/FS -- 47 catches, 860 yards, 11 TDs.
- Eric Paul, Sr., WR -- 45 catches, 853 yards, 11 TDs.
- Decari Farley, Sr., MLB/SS -- Southern Illinois signee; 106 tackles, including 40 solo and seven for loss, and 5.1 sacks.
- Tavarre Terrell, Jr., MLB -- 73 tackles, including 33 solo and 22.5 for loss, and 18.5 sacks; multiple offers, including Western Kentucky, Troy, Jackson State, Austin Peay.
- Tyree Colize, Sr., FS/CB -- 11 tackles, five interceptions.
Benedictine
- Bubba Frazier, ATH -- Notre Dame signee; 243 yards rushing, three TDs; 43 catches for 639 yards, 10 TDs.
Stanley Smart, Jr., Junior, RB/SB -- 996 yards rushing, 12 TDs; 10 catches for 128 yards, one TD.
Jayden Houston, Sr., -- 95 tackles, including 77 solo and 15 for loss, and three sacks.
LaDamion Guyton, Jr., OLB -- Texas Tech signee; 66 tackles, including 50 solo and 14 for loss, and six sacks.
Kameron Cody, Sr., DT/G -- Clemson signee; 73 tackles, including 55 solo and 13 for loss, and 5.5 sacks.
Micah Williams, Sr., -- Appalachian State signee; 41 tackles, including 26 solo, and six interceptions.
Updates will be here when the game begins. Refresh for the latest update.
1st
2nd
3rd
4th
Final
Creekside
Benedictine
