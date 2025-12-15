Creekside vs. Benedictine Live Updates: Georgia Class 4A State Title Game

High School

Benedictine running back Chris Stokes (32) runs the ball as Burke County safety Asher Price (12) and guard Joshua Kelly (55) defend during a game on Aug. 29, 2025. Benedictine won 41-0. Benedictine (11-2) takes on unbeaten Creekside (14-0) for the Class 4A state title on Monday, Dec. 15, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.
Creekside vs. Benedictine, kickoff 7 p.m. (ET)

Pre-game Notes

Creekside and Benedictine meet for the first time ever -- and it's for all the marbles in Class 4A.

Unbeaten Creekside (14-0) out of Metro Atlanta brings a powerful offense into this year’s Class 4A state championship game. The Seminoles have scored a whopping 803 points for an average of 57.4 per game – a state record. Creekside is chasing its first championship since 2013.

Benedictine (11-2), a private, Catholic prep school in Savannah, is on a tear with an 11-game win streak. The Cadets feature multiple Division I-signees and are seeking their fifth title in 12 seasons.

Players to Watch

Creekside

  • Cayden Benson, Sr., QB -- Class 4A, Region 4 Player of the Year; 2,680 yards passing, 37 TDs, five interceptions; 372 yards rushing, 10 TDs.
  • Gary Walker, Jr., RB/LB -- 1,526 yards rushing, 19 TDs; multiple offers, including Cincinnati, Georgia Tech, Pitt, FSU.
  • Damien Henderson, Sr., WR/FS -- 47 catches, 860 yards, 11 TDs.
  • Eric Paul, Sr., WR -- 45 catches, 853 yards, 11 TDs.
  • Decari Farley, Sr., MLB/SS -- Southern Illinois signee; 106 tackles, including 40 solo and seven for loss, and 5.1 sacks.
  • Tavarre Terrell, Jr., MLB -- 73 tackles, including 33 solo and 22.5 for loss, and 18.5 sacks; multiple offers, including Western Kentucky, Troy, Jackson State, Austin Peay.
  • Tyree Colize, Sr., FS/CB -- 11 tackles, five interceptions.

Benedictine

  • Bubba Frazier, ATH -- Notre Dame signee; 243 yards rushing, three TDs; 43 catches for 639 yards, 10 TDs.
    Stanley Smart, Jr., Junior, RB/SB -- 996 yards rushing, 12 TDs; 10 catches for 128 yards, one TD.
    Jayden Houston, Sr., -- 95 tackles, including 77 solo and 15 for loss, and three sacks.
    LaDamion Guyton, Jr., OLB -- Texas Tech signee; 66 tackles, including 50 solo and 14 for loss, and six sacks.
    Kameron Cody, Sr., DT/G -- Clemson signee; 73 tackles, including 55 solo and 13 for loss, and 5.5 sacks.
    Micah Williams, Sr., -- Appalachian State signee; 41 tackles, including 26 solo, and six interceptions.

Updates will be here when the game begins. Refresh for the latest update.

1st

2nd

3rd

4th

Final

Creekside

Benedictine

