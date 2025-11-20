Vote: Who Was the Best Quarterback During 2025 Georgia High School Football Regular Season?
The 2025 Georgia High School Football state playoffs are well underway and while the focus is currently on winning state crowns, we would like to focus on the leaders who helped their teams reach this point.
Here are 30 of the top signal callers in the Peach State and we are seeking your help to determine who was the Best Quarterback during the 2025 Georgia high school football regular season. Pleas review these nominees and vote for your choice.
Voting ends Nov. 30 at 11:59 p.m.
Charlie Baxter (2029), Christian Heritage
Baxter is one of the best quarterbacks in Georgia and certainly among the top freshmen. He completed 179 of 291 passes for 2,406 yards, ranking No. 6 statewide regardless of class and No. 1 among freshman quarterbacks. He also rushed for 190 yards, totaling 28 touchdowns with six interceptions.
Zack Parker (2029), Cherokee
Parker is an outstanding freshman signal-caller and one of the top quarterbacks nationally in his class. He battled injury this season but still went 100-of-177 for 1,259 yards, with 10 touchdowns and seven interceptions.
Caine Woods (2028), Dalton
Woods proved to be one of the best quarterbacks in Georgia regardless of classification. The sophomore led the state in total yards with 3,219 and recorded 30 touchdowns. He was named 7-4A All-Region First Team quarterback.
Cayden Benson (2026), Creekside
Benson has been nothing short of spectacular. He has led Creekside to big wins behind an explosive offense. During the regular season, he threw for 2,067 yards and 29 touchdowns with a 66% completion rate. He also rushed for 205 yards and eight touchdowns in 10 games.
Teddy Jarrard (2027), North Cobb
The Notre Dame commit showcased his talent with 1,930 passing yards through his first 10 games of his junior season.
Nate Russell (2026), Cartersville
Russell continues to be one of Georgia’s most consistent quarterbacks, leading Cartersville to an undefeated regular season heading into the playoffs. He has earned multiple Offensive Player of the Week awards.
Davis Strickland (2026), Morgan County
Strickland led the Bulldogs to a region championship and has been consistently productive. He is committed to West Georgia.
Aidan McPherson (2027), Rome
McPherson starred through the air and on the ground, helping Rome clinch a region title. He was also named Region 5-5A Player of the Year.
Trace Hawkins (2028), Calhoun
Hawkins is one of the top sophomores in the state and earned 7-3A All-Region and Co-Offensive Player of the Year honors.
Kharim Hughley (2027), Gainesville
The Clemson commit has been excellent all season and helped lead Gainesville to the region title game. He remains one of the top quarterbacks nationally in the 2027 class.
Dayton Raiola (2026), Buford
Raiola has been outstanding, leading Buford as one of the top teams in Georgia and the country. He has been one of the most consistent high-level quarterbacks in the state.
Brodie McWhorter (2026), Cass
The Mississippi State commit earned Region 7-4A Co-Offensive Player of the Year honors this season after a terrific campaign.
Michael “Mike” Johnson (2026), Douglas County
Johnson, committed to Utah, led Douglas County to a region championship game appearance. The 2024 All-Region Offensive Player of the Year has torched defenses with both his arm and legs.
Mason Holtzclaw (2026), Carrollton
Holtzclaw helped lead Carrollton to a 10-0 regular season and a region title. The senior holds approximately 17 Division I offers and could add more soon.
Christian “CJ” Cypher (2029), Carrollton
Cypher has impressed in his freshman season after entering high school with high expectations. He helped Carrollton to a 10-0 regular season and a 6A region championship. He currently holds Division I offers.
Jaylen Johnson (2026), Thomas County Central
Johnson led TCC to a state championship as a sophomore and has been dominant again this year, powering an undefeated regular season and region title.
Ryan Maxwell (2028), Houston County
Maxwell’s poise has stood out as a sophomore. He has delivered wins through accurate passing, extending plays and making smart decisions.
Tucker Parson (2029), Rockmart
Parson has been outstanding, leading Rockmart to a region championship game appearance. He has played well beyond his age.
Gavin Nuckolls (2026), Northwest Whitfield
Nuckolls has been calm, versatile and a major playmaker through the air and on the move. His production has matched his growing reputation.
Jayce Johnson (2027), Lowndes
The 6-foot-4 Texas A&M commit has used his size to shred defenses from the pocket. He has been fantastic throughout the season.
Darnell Kelly (2026), Hughes
The Colorado State commit has been consistent and efficient, helping lead Hughes to another state title push.
Stephen Cannon (2026), Benedictine
The Texas Tech commit has been tremendous, showcasing elite decision-making and playmaking for one of Georgia’s top programs.
Trey Smith (2026), Roswell
Smith led Roswell to a region title in a stacked region with Gainesville and Milton. He passed for 2,000 yards and rushed for 900. He is committed to Furman.
Lyndon Worthy (2027), Worth County
Worthy guided Worth County to an undefeated regular season. The two-time First Team All-Region selection has been steady and productive.
Harrison Faulkner (2026), North Oconee
The Georgia Southern commit helped lead North Oconee to an undefeated regular season. He continues to elevate his game each year.
Camren Hill (2026), Thomasville
Hill, a four-year starter, has been strong in his senior campaign. The Mercer commit is among the most reliable quarterbacks in the state.
Jordan Do (2026), Archer
The Gwinnett County QB of the Year threw for 2,098 yards and 27 touchdowns with a 69% completion rate. He also rushed for 705 yards and 14 touchdowns, accounting for 41 total touchdowns.
James Mobley (2027), Calvary Day
Mobley has excelled as a passer, consistently delivering downfield while using his legs as a threat throughout the season.
Gavin Owens (2026), Rabun Gap
The 6-foot-5 Memphis commit has been a nightmare for defenses, showcasing elite talent and production all season long.
Luqman Baig (2028), Norcross
One of the top 2028 quarterbacks in Georgia, Baig maximized his opportunity this year with great size, talent and promise for next season.