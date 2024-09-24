Vote: Who should be the South Georgia high school football Player of the Week? (9/24/2024)
As the 2024 Georgia high school football season pushes forward so do we with our tracking of the state's top performances with our weekly list of nominees for South Georgia High School Football Player of the Week.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Grant Moore of Brunswick.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:
Joshua Troupe, Richmond Hill
Wildcats senior running back Joshua Troupe couldn’t be stopped in their 35-28 win over Buchholz. He carried the ball 29 times for 221 yards and scored three touchdowns in the win.
Tucker Perkins, Effingham County
Rebels junior signal caller Tucker Perkins was dominant last Friday night. He completed 13 of his 15 pass attempts for 238 yards and tossed five touchdowns in a 47-0 shutout win over South Effingham.
Kadiphius Iverson, Westside-Macon
Seminoles senior running back Kadiphius Iverson literally did it all last Friday night. He rushed the ball 30 times for a game-high 167 yards and scored all three touchdowns in a 20-10 win over Lamar County.
Weston Bryan, Lee County
Trojans senior quarterback Weston Bryan was dominant in their 62-17 shellacking of Wekiva last Friday night. He tossed four touchdown passes in the win on 15 of 19 passes for 226 yards. He also rushed eight times for 46 yards and a touchdown.
Thomas Blackshear, Calvary Day
Cavaliers senior Thomas Blackshear did it all in their 34-31 win over Jenkins. He caught six passes for 129 yards and scored three touchdowns while also rushing seven times for 44 yards in the win.
Brian Robinson, Johnson
Atomsmashers senior running back Brian Robinson simply couldn’t be stopped last Friday night. He carried the ball 23 times and ran for 320 yards and three touchdowns in a 48-19 win over Groves.
Colby Smith, Southeast Bulloch
Yellow Jackets junior running back Colby Smith carried the ball just 13 times, but did tons of damage rushing for 123 yards and scoring two touchdowns in a 35-8 win over Windsor Forest.
Nehemiah West, McIntosh County
Buccaneers senior quarterback was about as efficient as one can get only attempting 10 passes. He completed six of them for 172 yards and tossed three touchdowns in a 32-14 win over Screven County. He also rushed the ball 12 times for 66 yards and a touchdown.
Dominique Ball, Westover
Patriots junior running back Dominique Ball did what he wanted in their 36-0 shutout of Jackson. He carried the ball 21 times for 142 yards ands scored two touchdowns in the win.
Malachi Character, Upson-Lee
Knights junior running back did his best to lead them to a win over Whitewater. He rushed for 142 yards on 12 carries and scored two touchdowns in a narrow 31-24 loss.
Jamun Coglin, Montgomery County
The Eagles struggled mightily in a 47-7 loss to Telfair County last Friday night, but senior Jamun Cogin was a bright spot. He hauled in seven receptions for 120 yards and scored their lone touchdown. He also rushed for 23 yards.
TJ Stanley, Toombs County
Bulldogs senior quarterback TJ Stanley was efficient in their 61-0 blowout win over Hamilton County. He completed 10 of 12 for 197 yards and tossed three touchdown passes in the win.