2026 NFL Free Agency: 10 Best Running Backs Available

The 2026 class of free agents projects to feature some big names. While things can change between now and when the free agency period opens on March 11, running back looks as if it will be one of the more potent positions on the open market this offseason.

There are a handful of talented, young running backs on expiring rookie contracts that will hit free agency for the first time in their career this offseason. Additionally, there are some standout veterans returning to the open market after signing one-year deals.

Let’s take a look at the top 10 players in the class of running backs set to hit free agency this offseason.

Best running backs available in 2026 NFL free agency

10. Brian Robinson

49ers running back Brian Robinson will be a free agent. | Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Robinson was used sparingly by the 49ers after being acquired by the team ahead of the 2025 season in a trade with the Commanders. He’d been effective out of the backfield for Washington across his first three NFL seasons, but had just 400 yards and two touchdowns last year. His 92 carries in ‘25 were the fewest of his career, having never previously toted the ball less than 178 times in a season.

9. Rachaad White

Rachaad White will be a free agent for the first time in his career. | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Since Bucky Irving emerged as Tampa Bay’s No. 1 running back, White’s role in the offensive game plan was reduced significantly. White remains an excellent pass-catching running back, with 11 receiving touchdowns in addition to his 14 career rushing touchdowns. He’s had over 40 receptions in each of his first four seasons. White will hit the open market this offseason and could garner interest from plenty of teams looking for a sure-handed running back out of the backfield.

8. Isiah Pacheco

Isiah Pacheco was a seventh-round pick in 2022. | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Pacheco’s time in Kansas City could be reaching its end, as the former seventh-round pick’s rookie contract is up. After an impressive start to his career in 2022 and ‘23, injuries limited Pacheco to just 20 games over the last two seasons, and he struggled to produce when on the field. In 13 games in the ‘25 season, Pacheco had 118 carries for 462 yards and one touchdown.

7. J.K. Dobbins

J.K. Dobbins appeared in 10 games for the Broncos in 2025. | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Injuries have derailed Dobbins’s career, but he has been excellent when healthy and on the field. In 10 games last year, Dobbins had 772 rushing yards and four touchdowns, and he had 905 yards and nine touchdowns in just 13 games in 2024 with the Chargers. Dobbins has never played more than 15 games in a single season, but the results are plain to see when he is able to suit up.

6. Kenneth Gainwell

Kenneth Gainwell had eight touchdowns in 2025. | Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

Gainwell was used more in the passing game than the running game with the Steelers, but he excelled in that role. He set career highs across the board in 2025, recording 114 carries for 597 yards and five rushing touchdowns, along with 73 receptions––fourth-most among NFL running backs, and 486 receiving yards.

5. Travis Etienne Jr.

Travis Etienne had 13 total touchdowns in 2025. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Etienne struggled in 2024, but bounced back with a productive 2025 season, during which he scored a career-high 13 total touchdowns. Etienne rushed for more than 1,000 yards for the third time in four years and his 4.3 yards per carry were his most since his rookie season. The former first-round pick is in line to hit free agency for the first time in his career this offseason.

4. Kenneth Walker III

Kenneth Walker III was named Super Bowl LX MVP | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

Walker had another solid season in 2025 in Seattle, despite splitting carries with Zach Charbonnet. The 25-year-old had 221 rushes for 1,027 yards and five touchdowns, and earned Super Bowl MVP honors after rushing for 135 yards against the Patriots. Fresh off a dominant playoff run, Walker will be in line for a big contract in the offseason.

3. Rico Dowdle

Rico Dowdle had his second consecutive season with over 1,000 rushing yards in 2025. | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Dowdle had a big year in 2025, overtaking Chuba Hubbard as the Panthers’ lead running back after a string of massive games during the middle of the season. Dowdle turned in his second consecutive 1,000-plus yard season and had a career-high six rushing touchdowns. Unless he’s re-signed, Dowdle will return to free agency for the second time in as many seasons.

2. Javonte Williams

Javonte Williams had his best season to date in 2025. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

After fizzling out with the Broncos, Williams joined the Cowboys in free agency and enjoyed a career year. He rushed for 1,201 yards, and 11 touchdowns––which matches his tally from his first four NFL seasons combined. Williams only signed a one-year deal in Dallas, so he’s set to return to the open market this offseason, still just 25 years old.

1. Breece Hall

Breece Hall will hit free agency this offseason. | Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

Hall is still only 24 years old, and he’s been healthy and productive in each of the last three years after his rookie season was cut short by an ACL injury. Hall was at the forefront of Jets trade rumors midseason, when the team offloaded Quinnen Williams and Sauce Gardner, but was ultimately kept on the roster. He played in 16 games and had 243 carries, 1,065 yards and four touchdowns in a lackluster Jets offense this season, and will now hit free agency as the top running back on the market.

