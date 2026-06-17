Vote: Who Was Georgia Boys Track and Field 2026 Athlete of the Year?

Georgia has long been one of the nation's premier track and field states, producing Olympic medalists, NCAA champions, and some of the fastest high school athletes in America. The 2026 season was no exception.

From nationally ranked sprinters and hurdlers to elite distance runners, jumpers and throwers, athletes across the Peach State produced performances that resonated well beyond the GHSA championship stage. Several finished the year atop Georgia's outdoor rankings, while others established themselves among the best high school athletes in the country.

Using season-long results, state championship performances and statewide leaderboards, we have selected 11 candidates for Georgia Boys Track and Field Athlete of the Year. Read through each athlete's accomplishments and vote for who you believe had the most outstanding season.

Take a look at some of the top-performing boys high school track and field athletes in the state and vote for who you think is the best at the bottom of the page. The voting poll will close on Thursday, June 25 at 11:59 p.m. (PT).

(Stats are pulled from athletic.net

Zalen Green, Frederick Douglass (Junior)

No Georgia athlete ran faster in the 100 meters than Frederick Douglass junior Zalen Green in 2026. Green captured the GHSA state title with a wind-aided 10.29, the fastest performance recorded by a Georgia athlete this season and one of the top sprint marks in the Southeast.

The speed carried over into the 200 meters as well. Green posted a season-best 21.06 at the GHSA 3A Region 5 Championships, placing him no. 4 in Georgia's top half-lap performers. Green built one of the strongest sprint résumés in the state winning two state titles.

Jayson Jones, Norcross (Sophomore)

Few athletes in Georgia were more dominant across multiple sprint events than Norcross sophomore Jayson Jones. He finished the season ranked No. 1 statewide in both the 200 and 400 meters, highlighted by a 20.65 at the GHSA 6A Sectional B meet and a state-title winning 46.12 in the 400.

Jones accomplished all of that as a sophomore. His 46.12 ranked 11th in the nation, while his combination of 200 and 400 speed made him one of the most versatile sprinters in Georgia regardless of classification. His 200 best of 20.65 ranked 12th in nation while his 100 best of 10.52 ranked 6th in Georgia.

Carson Dobur, Northgate (Junior)

Northgate junior Carson Dobur established himself as Georgia's premier distance runner in 2026. He finished the year leading the state in the 1500, 1600 and 3200 meters, a rare accomplishment at any level. He was a double state champion in the 1600 and 3200 with th 21st best 1600 time in the nation.

Dobur clocked 3:47.17 for 1500 meters at the HOKA Festival of Miles, 4:03.79 in the mile at the Carolina Distance Carnival and 8:54.51 for 3200 meters at the RunningLane Track Championships. Each mark ranked among the best performances in the nation and underscored his ability to compete against elite competition throughout the season.

Rohan Gazula, Westminster (Senior)

Westminster senior Rohan Gazula finished the season as Georgia's top-ranked 800-meter runner after clocking a personal-best 1:52.65 at the RunningLane Track Championships, the fastest time by a Georgia athlete in 2026. He won the GHSA 4A state title in 1:54.32 and remained undefeated throughout the postseason, also capturing Region 6 and Sectional B championships.

Gazula's season showed remarkable consistency. He broke 1:55 four times, including a 1:53.86 victory at the Region 6 Championships and a 1:54.97 performance at the Terry Long FSU Relays. He also demonstrated range beyond the half mile, running a personal-best 4:22.71 in the 1600 meters and helping Westminster post a 3:28.23 in the 4x400 relay at sectionals. Between his state title, Georgia-leading mark and championship performances throughout the spring, Gazula established himself as the state's premier middle-distance runner in 2026.

Jaxon Jerabek, Jr., IMG Elite

Few athletes in the nation reached the heights Jaxon Jerabek achieved in 2026. The IMG Elite junior emerged as Florida's premier pole vaulter, clearing a remarkable 18 feet, 2.75 inches (5.56m) to establish himself among the country's elite. Jerabek consistently performed at a national-class level throughout the season, recording multiple clearances above 5.40 meters and capturing victories at some of the nation's top competitions. His 18-2¾ clearance ranked among the best marks in the United States and separated him from nearly every vaulter in the high school ranks. In an event where inches often determine greatness, Jerabek's breakthrough season placed him firmly among the nation's most accomplished field event athletes.

Jamari Rousseau, Landmark Christian (Senior)

Landmark Christian senior Jamari Rousseau capped his career by becoming one of Georgia's top hurdlers. Rousseau ran 13.76 in the 110-meter hurdles, tying for the fastest mark in the state while claiming a GHSA state championship. He also posted a very espectable personal best of 38.10, while his 110 mark ranked 50th in the US.

The senior consistently produced low-14-second performances throughout the spring and excelled when the stakes were highest. His combination of speed, technique and postseason success helped separate him from a deep field of Georgia hurdlers.

Kendrick Joshua, Richmond Hill (Senior)

Richmond Hill senior Kendrick Joshua owned the state's fastest 300-meter hurdle performance in 2026. His 35.60 at the GHSA 6A Sectional A meet stood atop the Georgia rankings and positioned him among the nation's better long hurdlers.

Joshua's consistency was equally impressive. Multiple sub-37-second performances throughout the year demonstrated his ability to deliver against quality competition, while his postseason efforts helped solidify his standing as Georgia's premier 300-meter hurdler. He ranked 4th nationally in the 300s and also was in the top 20 in the state for both of the short sprints, running 10.62 and 21.39.

Izzear Wimberly, Carrollton (Senior)

Few field-event athletes reached greater heights than Carrollton senior Izzear Wimberly.

Wimberly cleared 7 feet, 3.25 inches (2.22m) at the GHSA 6A Region 2 Championships, the top high jump mark in Georgia and one of the best clearances recorded nationally this season. He followed that performance with a state championship and multiple seven-foot clearances throughout the year.

The combination of consistency and elite-level performance made Wimberly one of Georgia's most accomplished field athletes in 2026. He ranks 3rd in the US.

Khalen Pinkard, Carrollton (Senior)

Carrollton senior Khalen Pinkard proved himself to be one of the state's most versatile jumpers by leading Georgia in both the long jump and triple jump.

Pinkard won the GHSA state title in the long jump with a leap of 24 feet, 9.25 inches (7.55m) and later extended his triple jump best to 51 feet, 5 inches (15.67m). Both marks ranked among the best performances in the Southeast and established him as one of the region's premier horizontal jumpers. He ranked 18th in the US for his high jump mark and his triple jump best ranks 4th. (note his best NFHS standard mark of 51'1.75" would be good for 7th)

Dacian Davis, Monroe Area (Senior)

Monroe Area senior Dacian Davis was one of Georgia's most complete throwers.

Davis captured the state title in the shot put with a season-best 59 feet, 1.75 inches (18.03m), finishing the year as Georgia's top-ranked athlete in the event. He also ranked No. 2 statewide in the discus after throwing 177 feet, 2 inches (54.00m).

Very few athletes were able to contend for state-leading marks in both throwing disciplines, making Davis one of Georgia's most valuable field-event competitors.

Marcus Rasberry, Buford (Senior)

Buford senior Marcus Rasberry finished the season as Georgia's No. 1 discus thrower after launching the implement 180 feet, 10 inches (55.12m) at the GHSA 6A Region 8 Championships.

Rasberry was the only Georgia athlete to surpass the 180-foot barrier during the season and routinely delivered high-level performances against strong competition. His consistency and event-leading mark made him one of the state's top throwing specialists.

Luke Samples, Hart County (Senior)

Hart County senior Luke Samples capped a remarkable career with another standout pole vault season.

Samples cleared 16 feet, 8.25 inches (5.09m) to finish atop Georgia's rankings and among the nation's top performers. He also captured his third consecutive GHSA state title, becoming one of the state's most accomplished vaulters of the past decade. His best mark was good for the 24th best mark in the nation.

A three-time state champion and Georgia's top-ranked vaulter in 2026, Samples closes this ballot as one of the most decorated field-event athletes in the state. He also finished 2nd in his state championships as a freshman, a truly remarkable career.

About Our Athlete of the Week Voting

High School on SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals. Sometimes one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports.Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.