Top 25 Girls High School Basketball National Rankings - Feb. 5, 2026
As teams settle into league play, it leaves fewer chances for big swings in the High School On SI Top 25 girls basketball national rankings.
The top five teams remain the same this week, with Bishop McNamara (MD) maintaining its hold on the No. 1 spot with a six-point win over No. 21 St. John’s (DC) during the first half of league play.
Two teams debut in the rankings this week, with Sage Hill (CA) moving in at No. 20 and Wauwatosa East (WI) at No. 25.
1. Bishop McNamara (Forestville, MD) (18-2)
Previous Rank: 1
Outlook: The Mustangs continue rolling along, beating St. John’s in their first of two league matchups.
2. Ontario Christian (Ontario, CA) (26-1)
Previous Rank: 2
Outlook: Nothing has changed. Ontario Christian’s loss to Bishop McNamara is what separates the nation’s two best teams.
3. Johnston (Des Moines, IA) (17-0)
Previous Rank: 3
Outlook: The Dragons remain the best team in the Midwest until proven otherwise.
4. Archbishop Mitty (San Jose, CA) (18-2)
Previous Rank: 4
Outlook: Since the Monarchs’ double-overtime loss to Ontario Christian, they’ve won six in a row by 40 points or more.
5. Incarnate Word (St. Louis, MO) (13-2)
Previous Rank: 5
Outlook: Wins over St. Joseph’s Academy and Tipton keep the Red Knights in the top five.
6. Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, CA) (25-2)
Previous Rank: 7
Outlook: The Trailblazers enter the playoffs undefeated against Mission League teams through four seasons since leaving the Gold Coast League.
7. Westtown School (West Chester, PA) (18-1)
Previous Rank: 8
Outlook: Westtown holds its spot in the top 10.
8. Long Island Lutheran (Brookville, NY) (16-3)
Previous Rank: 6
Outlook: The Crusaders lost to Ontario Christian but bounced back to defeat IMG Academy.
9. Princess Anne (Virginia Beach, VA) (19-0)
Previous Rank: 10
Outlook: The Cavaliers have cruised through league play.
10. Etiwanda (Rancho Cucamonga, CA) (27-2)
Previous Rank: 13
Outlook: The Eagles continue to mow down California-based competition and enter the playoffs on a 19-game win streak.
11. Bradley Central (Cleveland, TN) (23-0)
Previous Rank: 14
Outlook: The Bears remain undefeated and are the class of the Volunteer State.
12. Hopkins (Minneapolis, MN) (19-2)
Previous Rank: 9
Outlook: The Royals routed Minnetonka but then lost to Wayzata, leaving the question of who the queen of Minnesota is still muddled.
13. St. John Vianney (Holmdel, NJ) (17-2)
Previous Rank: 16
Outlook: The Lancers have put their loss to Ontario Christian behind them, winning six in a row.
14. Westlake (Austin, TX) (32-0)
Previous Rank: 19
Outlook: The Chaparrals continue to set the standard in the Lone Star State.
15. St. James Performance Academy (Springfield, VA) (17-3)
Previous Rank: 21
Outlook: The Strivers picked up a big win Jan. 31, beating DME Academy 52-44 at the Metro Classic Showcase.
16. Tualatin (OR) (16-1)
Previous Rank: 20
Outlook: The Timberwolves have romped past their Three Rivers League opposition so far.
17. DME Academy (Daytona Beach, FL) (18-1)
Previous Rank: 11
Outlook: The perfect season is over for DME at the hands of St. James Performance Academy.
18. Bullis (Potomac, MD) (14-5)
Previous Rank: 23
Outlook: The Bulldogs have struggled against premier competition, with their next chance coming Feb. 7 against Long Island Lutheran.
19. Red Bank Catholic (Red Bank, NJ) (18-2)
Previous Rank: 15
Outlook: The Caseys have won five in a row since their 61-52 loss to St. John Vianney on Jan. 22.
20. Sage Hill (Newport Coast, CA) (23-4)
Previous Rank: Unranked
Outlook: An 88-58 win at Bishop Gorman was the latest proof that the Lightning deserved a spot in the Top 25.
21. St. John’s (Washington, DC) (18-4)
Previous Rank: 18
Outlook: We can’t ding the Cadets too much for a 59-53 loss to Bishop McNamara. They’ll get a chance to avenge that loss on Feb. 8.
22. Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas, NV) (18-3)
Previous Rank: 12
Outlook: The Gaels can compete with any team on the West Coast, but recent losses to Sage Hill and Mater Dei drop them down a peg.
23. Montverde Academy (Montverde, FL) (14-3)
Previous Rank: 17
Outlook: A loss to Miami Country Day knocked them down a few spots, although the Eagles will get a chance to move back up with an upcoming game against IMG Academy.
24. Belleville (Belleville, MI) (14-0)
Previous Rank: 25
Outlook: The Tigers have smashed all comers during the first half of league play.
25. Wauwatosa East (Wauwatosa, WI) (19-0)
Previous Rank: Unranked
Outlook: An overtime victory over previously undefeated Arrowhead moves the Red Raiders into the Top 25 and knocks the Warhawks out.