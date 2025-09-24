High School on SI Top 25 Girls Volleyball National Rankings – Sept. 24, 2025
California high school volleyball teams last weekend served notice that they will be a force to be reckoned with in the upcoming postseason.
Marymount (Los Angeles), Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth) and Mater Dei (Santa Ana) finished 1-2-3 in the prestigious Durango Fall Classic in Nevada. As a result, Marymount jumped to No. 2, Sierra Canyon improved to No. 3, and Mater Dei is No. 4 in this week’s High School on SI Top 25 Girls Volleyball National Rankings.
The three California schools trail unbeaten Byron Nelson (Trophy Club, Texas), which last week ran its record to 27-0.
The Durango Fall Classic was a two-day event that drew 64 schools from across the country, some of which are listed in this week’s rankings. One of those participants, Harrisburg (S.D.), jumped 11 spots to No. 12 after going 5-2 in the event.
New to this week’s rankings is Rockford (Mich.), which makes its debut at No. 13 after storming to a 20-1 start.
The rankings include teams affiliated with state high school athletic associations in the state they compete in or those allowed to play affiliate high schools in their home state and beyond.
Find the complete breakdown of the High School on SI Top 25 Girls Volleyball National Rankings below.
The rankings are compiled by SBLive reporter Jeff Gardenour based on research and conversations with an extensive network of coaching and media sources across the nation. Reach Jeff on X @JMarkG1962 or email him at jgardenour1962@gmail.com
Top 25 Girls Volleyball National Rankings – Sept. 24, 2025
1. Byron Nelson (Trophy Club, Texas) (27-0)
Last week: 1
The Bobcats stretched their win streak to 63 matches by sweeping V.R. Eaton and Northwest by 3-0 scores. BNHS plays Bell and Keller Central this week.
2. Marymount (Los Angeles) (24-2)
Last week: 3
The Sailors last week beat Bishopp Alemany, 3-0; lost to Harrisburg (S.D.), 3-0; and then went 7-0 to win the Durango Fall Classic. Marymount defeated Sierra Canyon, 2-1, in the final. Making the All-Tournament Team were outside hitter Samantha Destler, MVP; middle blocker/opposite Katelyn Oerlemans; outside hitter/opposite Makenna Barnes; and setter Olivia Penske.
3. Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, Calif.) (22-3)
Last week: 4
The Trailblazers last week beat Notre Dame Academy (Los Angeles) and then finished 6-1 and runner-up in the Durango Fall Classic. Making the All-Tournament Team were setter Lucky Fasavalu, outside hitter McKenna McIntosh, and Libero Maddie Zaragoza.
4. Mater Dei (Santa Ana, California) (15-4)
Last week: 6
The Monarchs last week defeated Torrey Pines, 3-0; lost to Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas), 3-1; and then went 5-1 and finished third in the Durango Fall Classic. Mater Dei lost to Marymount, 2-1, in the semifinals. Making the All-Tournament Team were outside hitters Layli Ostovar and Westley Matavao.
5. Carroll (Fort Wayne, Ind.) (20-0)
Last week: 7
The Chargers last week beat Bellmont, 3-0, and then swept Warsaw, 3-0. Carroll plays Yorktown and Noblesville on Sept. 27.
6. Xavier College Prep (Phoenix) (20-2)
Last week: 9
The defending AIA Class 6A state champs beat Valley Vista, 3-0, and Hamilton, 3-1, before going 5-2 and finishing fourth in the Durango Fall Classic. The Gators lost to Mater Dei in the third-place match. Making the All-Tournament Team were setter/outside hitter Vivian Hickman and outside hitter Tessa Larkin.
7. Torrey Pines (San Diego) (18-4)
Last week: 5
The Falcons last week lost to Mater Dei, 3-0, and then went 5-1 in the Durango Fall Classic, tying Redondo Union for fifth place. Making the All-Tournament Team was outside hitter Finley Krystkowiak.
8. Alpharetta (Georgia) (29-1)
Last week: 10
The two-time defending Class 6A state champ Raiders edged North Forsyth, 3-2, and swept Denmark High, 3-0. AHS takes on Centennial and Cartersville this week.
9. Divine Savior Holy Angels (Milwaukee, Wisc.) (20-0)
Last week: 11
The Holy Angels defeated West Allis Hale, 3-0, and then went 7-0 to win the Charger Challenge. DSHA will compete in the West Bend Sprawl on Sept. 26-27.
10. Redondo Union (Redondo Beach, Calif.) (20-4)
Last week: 12
The Sea Hawks last week swept Palos Verdes and El Segundo by 3-0 scores and then went 5-1 and tied Torrey Pines for fifth place in the Durango Fall Classic. Making the All-Tournament Team was outside hitter Abby Zimmerman.
11. Cornerstone Christian (San Antonio) (29-4)
Last week: 2
The independent Texas power finished 6-1 and ninth place in the Durango Fall Classic. The Warriors play Westlake on Sept. 26. Outside hitter Breya Dawson made the All-Tournament Team.
12. Harrisburg (S.D.) (12-2)
Last week: 23
The defending SDHSAA Class AA championship Tigers last week went 5-2 and finished 10th in the Durango Fall Classic, and then beat Washington (Sioux Falls), 3-0.
13. Rockford (Mich.) (20-1)
Last week: Not ranked
The Rams power into the Top 25 after going 4-1 last week. They won 20 straight matches to open the season until falling to South Lyon East, 2-0. Leading Rockford are junior outside hitter Mallory Wandel, senior outside hitter Liv Hosford, senior middle hitter Grace Crelly, and senior setter Izzie Delacher,
14. Mother McAuley (Chicago) (15-1)
Last week: 8
The Mighty Macs last week were stunned by Loyola Academy (Wilmette, Ill.), 2-0. Mother McAuley plays Marist (14-2) and St. Laurence this week.
15. Marist (Chicago) (14-2)
Last week: 14
The defending IHSA Class 4A state champ Redhawks beat Nazareth Academy, 2-0, and then went 4-2 and tied for seventh with Assumption High School in the Durango Fall Classic. Libero Elayna Davidson made the All-Tournament Team.
16. Assumption (Louisville (20-4)
Last week: 15
The two-time defending KHSAA state champs Rockets edged Sacred Heart, 3-2, and then went 4-2 and tied Marist (Chicago) for seventh place in the Durango Fall Classic. Outside hitter Brooke Codey made the All-Tournament Team.
17. Benet Academy (Lisle, Illinois) (16-1)
Last week: 16
The Redwings, who last fall finished as IHSA Class 4A state runner-up for the third consecutive year, went 6-0 last week. They play Saint Viator, Glenbard West, Lake Central and Hammond Bishop Noll this week.
18. Hamilton Southeastern (Fishers, Ind.) (18-2)
Last week: 17
The Royals last week beat Pendleton Heights, 3-1, and Westfield, 3-2; lost to Plainfield, 2-1; and then defeated Fishers and New Castle by 2-0 scores before beating Indiana power Roncalli, 3-1. HSE plays Zionsville this week.
19. Mercy (Farmington Hills, Mich.) (14-2)
Last week: 22
The Marlins last week toppled Marian, 3-1; fell to Rockford, 2-0; and defeated Mona Shores, 2-0, and Lowell, 2-1. Junior outside hitter Kate Kalczynski, freshman middle blocker Saniya Tucker, freshman outside hitter/Libero Kate Berghoff, and freshman setter Kaelyn Easton continue to lead the way.
20. Bloomfield Hills (Mich.) (24-2)
Last week: 18
The Black Hawks beat Adams, 3-0. Kayla Nwabueze had 17 kills and eight digs, and Brynn Wilcox, 34 assists.
21. Marian High (Bloomfield Hills, Mich.) (23-2)
Last week: 19
The Mustangs lost to Michigan power, Mercy, 3-1. They play Notre Dame Academy (Toledo) and Lowell this week.
22. Calvary Christian (Clearwater) (16-1)
Last week: 20
The Class 3A Warriors last week beat Sarasota Cardinal Mooney, 3-0, and Tampa Carrollwood Day School, 3-1, before beating Santa Fe, 3-1. CDS earlier this month won the fifth annual Florida Gem Classic for the third consecutive year.
23. Winter Park (Fla.) (15-1)
Last week: 21
The defending Class 7A state champ Wildcats last week beat Lake Highland Prep, 3-0; and Freedom, Boone and Innovation by 2-0 scores to win the Metro East Conference championship and run their win streak to nine matches. Winter Park visits Tampa Plant on Sept. 27 in a rematch of the last two state title matches.
24. Lovett (Atlanta) (29-1)
Last week: 25
The Lions reeled off nine more victories, including going 5-0 and winning the Lovett Block Party tournament. The Lions then defeated Coretta Scott King YWLA and Washington (Atlanta) by 2-0 scores.
25. Roncalli (Indianapolis) (17-4)
Last week: 24
Last year’s Class 3A state champs beat Indianapolis Bishop Chatard, 3-0; Brebeuf Jesuit Prep, 3-2; and Tri-West Hendricks, 3-1; before sweeping Perry Meridian, 3-0, and falling to Hamilton Southeastern, 3-1.
Dropped out: Cathedral Catholic (San Diego).
Honorable Mention:
Allen (Texas)
Lafayette (Wildwood, Mo.)
James Wood High School (Winchester, Va.)
Georgetown Day School (Washington, D.C.)
Cathedral Catholic (San Diego)
Pope John Paul II (Royersford, Pa.)
Sandra Day O’Connor (Phoenix)
Papillion-La Vista South (Neb.)
Archbishop Mitty (San Jose, Calif.)
Argyle (Texas)
Norris (Firth, Neb.)
Pleasant Valley (Iowa)
Seton High (Cincinnati)
McGill-Toolen (Mobile, Ala.)
Bishop O’Connell (Arlington, Va.)
Pope (Marietta, Ga.)
Cartersville (Ga.)
Southlake Carroll (Texas)
St. Thomas Aquinas (Overland Park, Kan.)
‘Iolani (Honolulu)
Austin (Texas)
Mansfield (Texas)
Carrollwood Day School (Tampa)
Corona del Sol (Tempe, Ariz.)
Keller (Texas)
