Hawaii (HHSAA) high school baseball playoffs: 2025 brackets, matchups, game times (5/8/2025)

Here are all the 2025 Hawaii high school baseball playoff brackets, matchups and game times

The postseason has arrived for Hawaii high school baseball.

The playoffs begin in the Aloha State in Division I and Division II, with a handful of games getting underway this week. Region semifinal and finals will be played throughout the state of Hawaii, with a chance on the line to advance to the next round.

>>Hawaii high school baseball playoff brackets<<

Stick with High School on SI Hawaii for all of the matchups, game times and scores throughout the 2025 HHSAA baseball playoffs.

Hawaii high school baseball playoffs 2025 brackets

Here are the HHSAA high school baseball playoff brackets, with matchups and game times from HHSAA's Division I and Division II:

DIVISION II

Wai'anae at Farrington

Damien at Pahoa

Honoka'a at Kapa'a

Kapolei at Seabury Hall

DIVISION I

FIRST ROUND BYE: Kamehameha, Waiakea, Mililani, Kamehameha Maui

Kailua at Baldwin

Roosevelt at Kaiser

St. Louis at Kamehameha Hawai'i

Leilehua at 'Iolani

