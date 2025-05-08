Hawaii (HHSAA) high school baseball playoffs: 2025 brackets, matchups, game times (5/8/2025)
The postseason has arrived for Hawaii high school baseball.
The playoffs begin in the Aloha State in Division I and Division II, with a handful of games getting underway this week. Region semifinal and finals will be played throughout the state of Hawaii, with a chance on the line to advance to the next round.
>>Hawaii high school baseball playoff brackets<<
Stick with High School on SI Hawaii for all of the matchups, game times and scores throughout the 2025 HHSAA baseball playoffs.
Hawaii high school baseball playoffs 2025 brackets
Here are the HHSAA high school baseball playoff brackets, with matchups and game times from HHSAA's Division I and Division II:
DIVISION II
Wai'anae at Farrington
Damien at Pahoa
Honoka'a at Kapa'a
Kapolei at Seabury Hall
DIVISION I
FIRST ROUND BYE: Kamehameha, Waiakea, Mililani, Kamehameha Maui
Kailua at Baldwin
Roosevelt at Kaiser
St. Louis at Kamehameha Hawai'i
Leilehua at 'Iolani
More From High School On SI
Follow SBLive Hawaii throughout the 2025 high school baseball season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school baseball news.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi