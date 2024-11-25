Hawaii (HHSAA) high school football playoffs: 2024 brackets, championship matchups, game times
Playoff season reaches the final phase this week in Hawaii high school football, as state champions will be crowned.
The postseason wraps up as Divisions I, Division I Open, and Division II play championship football on Friday, Nov. 29 and Saturday, Nov. 30.
Hawaii high school football playoffs 2024 brackets
Here are all the Hawaii high school football playoff brackets, with matchups and game times from HHSAA Divisions I, I-Open, and II, plus all the championship game matchups):
Division I
Championship matchup
Konawaena vs. Kapa'a
7 p.m. Saturday
Division I - Open
Championship matchup
Kahuku vs. St. Louis
7 p.m. Friday
2024 HHSAA Division I - Open bracket
Division II
Championship matchup
Kaiser vs. Kamehameha Maui
4 p.m. Saturday
2024 HHSAA Division II bracket
