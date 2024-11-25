High School

Hawaii (HHSAA) high school football playoffs: 2024 brackets, championship matchups, game times

Ben Dagg

Hawaii High school football wraps up this weekend
Playoff season reaches the final phase this week in Hawaii high school football, as state champions will be crowned.

The postseason wraps up as Divisions I, Division I Open, and Division II play championship football on Friday, Nov. 29 and Saturday, Nov. 30.

>>Hawaii high school football playoff brackets<<

Stick with High School on SI for all of the matchups, game times and scores throughout the 2024 HHSAA football playoffs.

Hawaii high school football playoffs 2024 brackets

Here are all the Hawaii high school football playoff brackets, with matchups and game times from HHSAA Divisions I, I-Open, and II, plus all the championship game matchups):

Division I

Championship matchup

Konawaena vs. Kapa'a

7 p.m. Saturday

2024 HHSAA Division I bracket

Division I - Open

Championship matchup

Kahuku vs. St. Louis

7 p.m. Friday

2024 HHSAA Division I - Open bracket

Division II

Championship matchup

Kaiser vs. Kamehameha Maui

4 p.m. Saturday

2024 HHSAA Division II bracket

