Hawaii High School Football Top 10 State Rankings - Aug. 27, 2025
It was hard to avoid the drama in Hawaii this past week.
No. 1 Saint Louis hosted Bishop Montgomery (CA), which brought drama from California to the shores of Honolulu. The Knights, who've tried to get 20-plus football transfers eligible this season saw its master plan come to a halt last week when the CIF Southern Section office deemed the first wave of potential transfers ineligible — five to be exact.
Not only were they deemed ineligible, the student-athletes were hit with Bylaw 202 for falsifying documents. The penalty is a 24-month suspension for varsity athletics ... MORE ON THAT.
Despite the distraction, Bishop Montgomery trekked to Hawaii to take on Saint Louis in a 34-27 loss at Radford High School. However, with a minute left to play, a scuffle, of sorts, broke out on the field with prompted both teams to clear their sidelines ... MORE ON THAT.
So many Bishop Montgomery players were suspended, the Knights had to forfeit their next game against national-power Mater Dei Friday.
Here are the latest Top 10 high school football rankings in Hawaii as of August 27, 2025:
1. Saint Louis (2-0)
The Crusaders stay at No. 1 after a win over powerhouse Kahuku (20-0) and Bishop Montgomery (34-27). Will Saint Louis face any discipline issues for Saturday's on-field antics? Next up: BYE
TEAM INFO: The defending state champs will have Cal commit Nainoa Lopes under center leading the title defense in 2025. This balanced team will be in the mix late in the season.
2. Kahuku (2-1)
Red Raider bounce back after loss in season opener with wins over Kamehameha and Konawaena. Next up: vs. Bishop Gorman (NV)
TEAM INFO: Before winning three state championships in a row, the Red Raiders fell short to St. Louis in last year's Open Division final. However, what makes Kahuku the No. 1 preseason team in 2025 is its defense, highlighted by a stellar linebacking core with Talanoa Ili and Malakai Soliai-Tui. Also, QB Matai Fuiava returns for his senior season.
3. Mililani (2-0)
A win over Arbor View (NV) says a lot. Arbor View is widely regarded as the No. 2 team in Nevada behind Bishop Gorman. Next up: at Coronado (NV)
TEAM INFO: A run to the Open Division semifinals shows these Trojans are developing big-boy football pedigree in search of its first state crown since 2016. The core of this team's offense and defense — with standouts like WR Luke Van Antwerp and DL Toa Satele — give them a chance.
4. Kamehameha Maui (1-1)
Kamehameha didn't play last week after a win over Farrington in the first week of August before falling to a very motivated Kahuku, 21-9. Next up: at West Linn (OR)
TEAM INFO: Big year expected for the Warriors with offensive lineman Malakai Lee (Michigan), running back Nainoa Melchor and tight end Taimane Purcell (Cal) returning.
5. Kapolei (2-1)
Kap is coming off a competitive loss to Los Alamitos (CA), 34-31. Next up: Kapa'a
TEAM INFO: Leysen Rodrigues will take over at QB after seeing significant time as a sophomore in 2024. If the Hurricanes can shake off a rough finish to last year's season (losing four straight), they can put together a solid season.
QB "Tama" Amisone did a lot for this team last year (24 TDs) but has since graduated.
6. James Campbell (3-0)
Can't be mad at a 3-0 start. Campbell's last win came over Keaau 34-19 on Saturday. Next up: BYE
TEAM INFO: It's hard to replace the defending state player of the year, in QB Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele, who broke Hawaii's career passing record previously set by Dillon Gabriel. Brayden Medeiros is expected to carry on the torch.
7. Kapa'a (1-0)
The Warriors defeated 36-29 Farrington in their open before taking a bye week. Next up: at Kapolei
TEAM INFO: Defending DI champs will comeback after going 6-0 in the KIF (Kauai Interscholastic Federation) in 2024. The Warriors averaged 37 points per game last season and allowed just 13.4 points per game. Also averaged just under 240 yards per game on the ground. Can they do it again?
8. Punahou (1-2)
Punahou lost to San Diego Lincoln 57-29. Next up: vs. Damien
TEAM INFO: All eyes will be on Hunter Fujikawa, who led the team as a freshman QB in 2024. If the Buff 'n Blue are going to see an uptick in its 2025 campaign, it will because of the growth of Fujikawa who will have all-state WR Zion White at his disposal.
9. Farrington (1-2)
A quality win at home over Warren High (CA), 26-14. Next up: BYE
TEAM INFO: DJ Faavi is back for his senior season after tossing for 874 yards in just six games in 2024. The Governors will also have the size up front to give Faavi a chance to have a big-time 2025.
10. Damien (2-0)
Damien beat Roosevelt 26-21. Next up: at Punahou
TEAM INFO: Damien returns a crop of 2024 contributors including LB Jayden Rivera, DB Kuhio Hoohuli, WR Tayvin Kahele, WR Blazyn Toafe, LB/DE Leonidas Teo, and QB Alani Tuifua.
2024 HSFB HAWAII RECAP
As a refresher, here's what happened during the 2024 high school football season in Hawaii.
Saint Louis returned to glory in the Open Division, Kapā‘a captured its first state crown in Division I, and Kamehameha Maui won Division II.
Junior back Titan Lacaden ran like a man on a mission — 31 carries, 155 yards and two touchdowns — helping St. Louis control tempo and flip the script on Kahuku’s recent dominance.
It was Saint Louis' first state title since 2019.
KAPA BREAKS THROUGH IN DI
In one of the season’s best endings, Kapā‘a outlasted Konawaena in overtime, 10–7, to win its first-ever Division I state title. Micah Rapozo’s 33-yard field goal was the walk-off winner in a gritty, defensive slugfest.
KAMEHAMEHA-MAUI ROLLS THRU DII
For the first time ever, Kamehameha-Maui hoisted a football state title trophy, steamrolling Kaiser 37–14 in the Division II final. Junior star Zedekiah Campbell ran for 239 yards on just 18 carries.
ST. LOUIS BACK ON TOP
After watching rival Kahuku run the state for three straight seasons, St. Louis reminded Hawaii who built the Open Division standard. Behind a bruising ground attack and a big-game defense, the Crusaders beat Kahuku 17–10 to win the Open Division state championship at Clarence T.C. Ching Complex.
The Warriors scored 17 unanswered in the second half and left no doubt.
QB BREAKS STATE RECORD
Quarterback Jaron‑Keawe Sagapolutele of Campbell High put together a jaw-dropping season: 3,404 passing yards, 46 touchdowns, just three picks. His final career tally? 10,653 yards — a new Hawaii state record, passing Dillon Gabriel, the former Oregon and Oklahoma standout.
Sagapolutele was named the Polynesian High School Football Player of the Year.
CARVALHO OUT AT KAHUKU
One of the stunning storylines out of Hawaii came in the spring when Sterling Carvalho stepped down from being the head coach at Kahuku with a 59-18 record. Carvalho was 59-18 in his six seasons at the helm and took the Red Raiders to four straight state championship finals. He won three Open Division state titles in a row from 2021 to 2023. (STORY)
Kahuku won 32 consecutive games against Hawaii opponents starting in 2021, but the program's greatest feat under Carvalho was when the Red Raiders stunned top-ranked St. John Bosco (CA) — the defending national champions at the time — 30-23 at home in September of 2023.
FAVORITES FOR 2025?
There are two programs to keep an eye on in 2025: Kahuku and St. Louis. The two storied programs in Hawaii are favored by various media outlets to be the Open Division state champion by the end of the 2025 season.
On3 Massey has Kahuku No. 1, citing its elite defense and experience at QB. ScoringLive Hawaii has St. Louis as its No. 1 team, leaning on its returning championship roster, high-level offense and a winning pedigree.
