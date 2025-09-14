High School

Hawaii high school football final scores, results — September 12-13, 2025

See every final score from this week of Hawaii high school football

Gary Adornato

The 2025 Hawaii high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the weekend.

Friday, Sept. 12

'Aiea 43, Kaiser 14

Baldwin 35, Maui 14

Damien 20, 'Iolani 13

Hilo 42, Hawaii Prep 3

Kapa'a 28, Kauai 0

Konawaena 61, Honoka'a 6

Pearl City 56, Kaimuki 6

Roosevelt 35, Castle 3

Wai'anae 15, Kailua 7

Waialua 32, Kalani 13

Waipahu 56, Moanalua 25

Saturday, Sept. 13

Campbell 41, Leilehua 20

Kahuku 58, Kapolei 35

Kalaheo 40, McKinley 7

Kohala 53, Pahoa 0

Molokai 14, Lanai 12

Radford 51, Nanakuli 42

