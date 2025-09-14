Hawaii high school football final scores, results — September 12-13, 2025
The 2025 Hawaii high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the weekend.
Friday, Sept. 12
'Aiea 43, Kaiser 14
Baldwin 35, Maui 14
Damien 20, 'Iolani 13
Hilo 42, Hawaii Prep 3
Kapa'a 28, Kauai 0
Konawaena 61, Honoka'a 6
Pearl City 56, Kaimuki 6
Roosevelt 35, Castle 3
Wai'anae 15, Kailua 7
Waialua 32, Kalani 13
Waipahu 56, Moanalua 25
Saturday, Sept. 13
Campbell 41, Leilehua 20
Kahuku 58, Kapolei 35
Kalaheo 40, McKinley 7
Kohala 53, Pahoa 0
Molokai 14, Lanai 12
Radford 51, Nanakuli 42
