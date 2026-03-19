Vote: Who is the Northeast Florida High School Softball Player of the Week? - March, 19 2026

We are back again with another Northeast Florida high school softball player of the week poll.

We have some outstanding athletes up as nominees who put together some exciting performances for games played from March 9-14. This week's nominees include a mixture of players who found success at the plate and pitchers who were dominant from the circle.

As always, we ask you, the fans, to vote for who you think is the High School on SI Northeast Florida high school softball player of the week.

Voting will close on March 22 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

Here are this week's nominations:

Ally Satryan, Tocoi Creek

In two games from the plate last week, Satryan tallied four total hits, one home run, one triple, one double, four RBIs and three runs scored. She also pitched 4.2 innings allowing four hits, one earned run, three walks with 11 strikeouts.

Chloe Gotto, Bishop Snyder

In three games last week, Gotto finished with three hits, two home runs, three RBIs and five runs scored. She also pitched seven total innings over two games where she allowed seven hits, one earned run and struck out two batters.

Carmen Overstreet, Yulee

In the 22-4 win over Fernandina Beach, Overstreet was 3/4 with one triple, two doubles, four RBIs and three runs scored.

Regan Barnett, Orange Park

Barnett put together one of the top offensive performances in the area last week as she tallied eight total hits. She also finished with two home runs, two doubles, nine RBIs, three stolen bases and scored five runs.

Grace Masterson, Baker County

In the 4-2 win over West Nassau, Masterson picked up the win in 6.1 innings of work. She allowed just two hits to go along with her eight strikeouts.

Jazmine Ramos-Merced, Baldwin

In the 7-6 win over Atlantic Coast, Ramos-Merced hit two home runs, drove in three runs and scored three runs.

Aoife Weaver, Ponte Vedra

In two games last week which includes a 13-3 win over Oakleaf, Weaver tallied five hits, one double, six RBIs and two runs scored.

Cloey Ballinger, Middleburg

In the 11-1 win over Oakleaf, Ballinger put together her top pitching performance of the season. She pitched a complete game while allowing three hits, one earned run and struck out 14 batters.

Madison Seprish, Sandalwood

Seprish went 3/4 with one triple, one double, five RBIs and scored three runs in the 16-1 win over Providence School.

Kaydance Lee, Harvest Community

In the 19-5 win over First Coast Christian, Lee finished with three hits in three at-bats, two doubles, four RBIs, two stolen bases and scored four runs.

Editor’s note: Our corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. This poll is specifically for fans to vote on the players that have been nominated and in no way discredits any other player that may not be mentioned in our poll.