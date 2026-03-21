All-Southern California CIF 2026 Boys Basketball Team by High School On SI.

The following team has representation from the CIF Southern, City, Central and San Diego Sections for the 2025-26 season.

PLAYER OF THE YEAR

G | JASON CROWE JR., INGLEWOOD, SR.

Inglewood's Jason Crowe Jr. broke the Hoophall Classic scoring record with 48 points against Notre Dame (CT). | Hoophall Classic

It's a record no player might ever catch.

Jason Crowe Jr. took his seat atop the California high school basketball record books in just 100 games back on December 9 when he became the state's all-time leading scorer (3,659). He widened that margin significantly and finished his prep career at 4,718 career points, and did it in just124 games.

The 5-star recruit headed to Missouri finished his senior season averaging 43.6 points, 5.9 assists and 4.4 rebounds per game while leading the Sentinels to a 28-7 overall record, including an Ocean League title, a CIF Southern Section Division 1 semifinals appearance, and a CIF State Division I playoff berth.

The left-handed superstar led the nation in field goals made (464) and was second in points per game (43.6) and free throws made (307). Crowe Jr. scored 40 or more points 22 times this year and amassed the 50-point threshold 10 times. His season high was 56 points against Eagle Academy (NY) on Dec. 13, 2025.

When taking into account what Crowe Jr. accomplished historically, how he impacted his team and the Inglewood program — he's been named High School On SI's Southern California Player of the Year.

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR

G | BRANDON McCOY JR., SIERRA CANYON, SR.

Brandon McCoy Jr. (middle) hoists the CIF State trophy up in celebration with his teammates after beating Salesian Prep 78-70 in the Open final at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento. | Greg Stein

McCoy was tremendous this season. The standout guard averaged 19.2 points, 7.4 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.2 steals per game while shooting a remarkeable 62% from the field. He's known for his supernatural athelticism, but McCoy was instrumental in scoring big baskets when it mattered.

He helped Sierra Canyon to a 30-1 overall record which included winning the California treble: the CIF Southern Section Open Division championship, the CIF State SoCal regional title and the CIF State Open Division crown. McCoy was also named Mission League co-MVP.

In the CIF State final, McCoy showed tremendous leadership after co-star Maxi Adams exited the game early due to injury. McCoy paced the Trailblazers with a team-high 20 points, six rebounds, four blocks and three steals.

The 5-star McDonald's All-American is uncommitted.

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR

G | SJ MADISON, REDONDO UNION, SR.

Redondo Union's SJ Madison is one of the top players in the CIF Southern Section. | Greg Stein

Madison is one of the best perimeter defenders in California and proved it each night when coach Reggie Morris assigned him to the opposing team's top player. On top of his on-ball and off-ball defense, Madison finished the season averaging 18.0 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.0 steals per game.

The Nevada commit is listed at 6-foot-5, 185 pounds with the ability to guard multiple positions. His versatility helped Redondo Union reach the CIF Southern Section Open Division playoffs and the CIF State Division I tournament.

BREAKOUT PLAYER OF THE YEAR

C | CHERIF MILLOGO, ST. FRANCIS, JR.

Millogo instantly impressed the Southern California basketball scene with his size, length and skill. Listed at 7-foot-4, according to coach Todd Wolfson, Millogo ended up averaging 24.8 points, 11.4 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 5.1 blocks per game this season.

He dominated games of all levels, including a great performance against No. 1-ranked Sierra Canyon.

"I wouldn't be surprised if he's a top 10 prospect after this summer when he plays on the circuit," Sierra Canyon coach Andre Chevalier added.

FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR

G | WILL CONROY JR., VILLAGE CHRISTIAN

Will Conroy Jr. of Village Christian | Village Christian basketball

Conroy Jr. is one of the best 9th graders in the country. He averaged a mind-boggling 26.7 points per game this season in 31 games. He also tallied 5.1 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.9 steals a night.

He scored 40 or more points twice this season, including a season-high 41 on December 27 at the Classic at Damien against San Ramon Valley.

Despite his youth, Conroy Jr. led Village Christian to a 24-7 overall record, including an Olympic League title and a CIF Southern Section Division 1 playoff berth.

COACH OF THE YEAR

MIKE LeDUC, DAMIEN

Damien boys basketball coach Mike LeDuc smiles with the CIF State Division I trophy. | Ralph Thompson

LeDuc led the Spartans on an epic postseason run. After earning a CIF Southern Section Open Division playoff berth, Damien qualified for the CIF State Division I tournament where it defeated Inglewood, Crespi, Crean Lutheran and St. John Bosco en route to the program's second CIF State DI title since 2022.

LeDuc gameplanned for McDonald's All-American Jason Crowe Jr., outdueled Derek Fisher in a coaching matchup, edged the Division 1 sectional champions and contained another McDonald's All-American in Christian Collins, respectively. The wins over Crespi and St. John Bosco were on the road, to boot.

LeDuc was crowned a CIF State champion after guiding his team to a 58-55 win over Folsom at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento on March 13.

ALL-SOCAL TEAM

F | MAXI ADAMS, SIERRA CANYON, SR. (NORTH CAROLINA)

18.3ppg, 7.5rpg | McDonald's All-America, CIF State Open champion

F | DREW ANDERSON, SANTA MARGARITA, SR. (OREGON ST.)

20ppg, 9.3rpg | Trinity League MVP

G | NAVORRO BOWMAN JR., NOTRE DAME, JR.

22.5ppg, 4.9rpg, 5.0apg, 1.9spg | Mission League MVP

G | JAIDEN BAILES, JSERRA, SR. (SEATTLE)

20.3ppg, 4.6rpg, 3.7apg

F | CHRISTIAN COLLINS, ST. JOHN BOSCO, SR. (USC)

26.1ppg, 9.6rpg, 3.5apg | McDonald's All-American, Trinity League MVP

G | HUNTER CAPLAN, CREAN LUTHERAN, JR.

18ppg | CIF Southern Section Division 1 champion

F | ELI GARNER, DAMIEN, SR.

18.3ppg, 7.0rpg | Baseline League MVP, CIF State DI champion

G | TAVID JOHNSON, FRANCIS PARKER, JR.

22.3ppg, 6.2rpg, 3.4apg

G | JACK LEVEY, PALISADES, JR.

15ppg, 3rpg, 4.4apg, 1.2spg | LA City Open champion

G | JULIUS PRICE, ST. JOSEPH, SR. (STANFORD)

21.1ppg, 4.3rpg, 5.1apg | CIF Central Coast Division 1 champion

F | GENE ROEBUCK, LA MIRADA, JR.

22.5ppg, 4.6rpg, 2.8apg | Gateway League MVP

G | ISAIAH ROGERS, CENTENNIAL, SR. (STANFORD)

22.5ppg, 4.0rpg, 4.0apg | Big VIII League MVP

G | JOE STERLING, HARVARD-WESTLAKE, SR. (TEXAS)

22.0ppg, 5.0rpg, 4.0apg